COP28 President-Designate stands with Brazil's President Lula da Silva in call for protecting and investing in nature to deliver ambitious, just and equitable climate progress

Belém, Brazil (ots/PRNewswire) -- COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber commends the leadership ofPresident Lula in reducing deforestation in Brazil by 34 percent in just thelast six months and targeting zero illegal deforestation by 2030.- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Brazil's President Lula stand united at a landmarkAmazon Summit, expressing their commitment to deliver a more equitable climatefuture and calling on world leaders to bring their energy and ambition toCOP28.- The Presidency continues to build on the back of Dr Sultan's recentlyannounced COP28 plan to Fast-track an orderly and equitable energy transition,Fix climate finance, Focus on people, lives and livelihoods and underpineverything with Full inclusivity.- Brazil assumes the Presidency of the G20 during COP28 and will host COP30,leading to a desire to build a bridge to enable inclusive, resilient andlasting climate progress.- The talks between President da Silva and Dr. Sultan Al Jaber took place duringa key climate summit in Belém at the mouth of the Amazon River. Dr. Sultan AlJaber also spoke at the event and met with ministers and heads of state tobuild consensus on the road to COP28.Following talks at the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) Summit inthe city of Belém, COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Brazil'sPresident Lula da Silva have expressed their joint commitment to deliver a moreequitable climate future, by putting nature at the core of the climate agenda atCOP28.Both parties have expressed an intention to build a bridge to enable inclusive,resilient and lasting climate progress. This comes on the back of Dr Sultan'srecently announced COP28 plan to Fast-track an orderly and equitable energytransition, Fix climate finance, Focus on people, lives and livelihoods andunderpin everything with Full inclusivity.During the talks, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and President da Silva reaffirmed thevital importance of protecting the Amazon rainforest to keep 1.5°C within reach.They agreed on a range of issues, including fighting deforestation anddegradation, enhancing the bioeconomy and strengthening adaptation actions.Promoting low carbon agriculture practices and intensifying bilateral andmultilateral cooperation in areas such as food, health, science, technology, andinnovation also featured. However, reforming international climate finance andbolstering clean energy deployment were identified as particular areas of jointfocus to be pursued from COP28 through to COP30.Commenting on the talks, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said: "President Lula da Silva is