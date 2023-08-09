COP28 President-Designate stands with Brazil's President Lula da Silva in call for protecting and investing in nature to deliver ambitious, just and equitable climate progress
Belém, Brazil (ots/PRNewswire) -
- COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber commends the leadership of
President Lula in reducing deforestation in Brazil by 34 percent in just the
last six months and targeting zero illegal deforestation by 2030.
- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Brazil's President Lula stand united at a landmark
Amazon Summit, expressing their commitment to deliver a more equitable climate
future and calling on world leaders to bring their energy and ambition to
COP28.
- The Presidency continues to build on the back of Dr Sultan's recently
announced COP28 plan to Fast-track an orderly and equitable energy transition,
Fix climate finance, Focus on people, lives and livelihoods and underpin
everything with Full inclusivity.
- Brazil assumes the Presidency of the G20 during COP28 and will host COP30,
leading to a desire to build a bridge to enable inclusive, resilient and
lasting climate progress.
- The talks between President da Silva and Dr. Sultan Al Jaber took place during
a key climate summit in Belém at the mouth of the Amazon River. Dr. Sultan Al
Jaber also spoke at the event and met with ministers and heads of state to
build consensus on the road to COP28.
Following talks at the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) Summit in
the city of Belém, COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Brazil's
President Lula da Silva have expressed their joint commitment to deliver a more
equitable climate future, by putting nature at the core of the climate agenda at
COP28.
Both parties have expressed an intention to build a bridge to enable inclusive,
resilient and lasting climate progress. This comes on the back of Dr Sultan's
recently announced COP28 plan to Fast-track an orderly and equitable energy
transition, Fix climate finance, Focus on people, lives and livelihoods and
underpin everything with Full inclusivity.
During the talks, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and President da Silva reaffirmed the
vital importance of protecting the Amazon rainforest to keep 1.5°C within reach.
They agreed on a range of issues, including fighting deforestation and
degradation, enhancing the bioeconomy and strengthening adaptation actions.
Promoting low carbon agriculture practices and intensifying bilateral and
multilateral cooperation in areas such as food, health, science, technology, and
innovation also featured. However, reforming international climate finance and
bolstering clean energy deployment were identified as particular areas of joint
focus to be pursued from COP28 through to COP30.
Commenting on the talks, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said: "President Lula da Silva is
