    checkAd

    COP28 President-Designate stands with Brazil's President Lula da Silva in call for protecting and investing in nature to deliver ambitious, just and equitable climate progress

    Belém, Brazil (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber commends the leadership of
    President Lula in reducing deforestation in Brazil by 34 percent in just the
    last six months and targeting zero illegal deforestation by 2030.
    - Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Brazil's President Lula stand united at a landmark
    Amazon Summit, expressing their commitment to deliver a more equitable climate
    future and calling on world leaders to bring their energy and ambition to
    COP28.
    - The Presidency continues to build on the back of Dr Sultan's recently
    announced COP28 plan to Fast-track an orderly and equitable energy transition,
    Fix climate finance, Focus on people, lives and livelihoods and underpin
    everything with Full inclusivity.
    - Brazil assumes the Presidency of the G20 during COP28 and will host COP30,
    leading to a desire to build a bridge to enable inclusive, resilient and
    lasting climate progress.
    - The talks between President da Silva and Dr. Sultan Al Jaber took place during
    a key climate summit in Belém at the mouth of the Amazon River. Dr. Sultan Al
    Jaber also spoke at the event and met with ministers and heads of state to
    build consensus on the road to COP28.

    Following talks at the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) Summit in
    the city of Belém, COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Brazil's
    President Lula da Silva have expressed their joint commitment to deliver a more
    equitable climate future, by putting nature at the core of the climate agenda at
    COP28.

    Both parties have expressed an intention to build a bridge to enable inclusive,
    resilient and lasting climate progress. This comes on the back of Dr Sultan's
    recently announced COP28 plan to Fast-track an orderly and equitable energy
    transition, Fix climate finance, Focus on people, lives and livelihoods and
    underpin everything with Full inclusivity.

    During the talks, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and President da Silva reaffirmed the
    vital importance of protecting the Amazon rainforest to keep 1.5°C within reach.

    They agreed on a range of issues, including fighting deforestation and
    degradation, enhancing the bioeconomy and strengthening adaptation actions.

    Promoting low carbon agriculture practices and intensifying bilateral and
    multilateral cooperation in areas such as food, health, science, technology, and
    innovation also featured. However, reforming international climate finance and
    bolstering clean energy deployment were identified as particular areas of joint
    focus to be pursued from COP28 through to COP30.

    Commenting on the talks, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said: "President Lula da Silva is
    Seite 1 von 3



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  81   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    COP28 President-Designate stands with Brazil's President Lula da Silva in call for protecting and investing in nature to deliver ambitious, just and equitable climate progress - COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber commends the leadership of President Lula in reducing deforestation in Brazil by 34 percent in just the last six months and targeting zero illegal deforestation by 2030. - Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Dieselpreis steigt erneut deutlich / Preisdifferenz zu Super E10 inzwischen weniger als zehn ...
    236 Leser
    CE-KENNZEICHNUNG VON NERIVIO® ERWEITERT INDIKATION AUF PRÄVENTIVE UND AKUTE BEHANDLUNG VON ...
    196 Leser
    nShift: Seven steps to delivering ecommerce success
    164 Leser
    Bundesbauministerin Klara Geywitz informiert sich bei HPS über Langzeit-Stromspeicher für ...
    144 Leser
    CO2-Preis - Wo bleibt das Klimageld?
    140 Leser
    Veronika Bunk-Sanderson neue CFO und Sandra Rauch neue CDO der E.ON Energie Deutschland (FOTO)
    132 Leser
    KORREKTUR: Fleischproduktion im 1. Halbjahr 2023 um 5,9 % gegenüber Vorjahr gesunken
    132 Leser
    Ländervergleich: Immobilienpreise in Deutschland mit stärkstem Rückgang - Südeuropa weiter im Plus
    120 Leser
    Stellenangebote für Leitungskräfte bei Arbeitgebern der Wohlfahrtspflege in ...
    120 Leser
    KI-'Gehirn'-Technologie von Rezolve arbeitet mit NAGA zusammen, um die Online-Zahlung ...
    116 Leser
    Traders Place: Neuer Online-Broker hebt Wertpapierhandel auf neues Level
    556 Leser
    Michael Haupt: Warum Social-Media-Anzeigen den Fachkräftemangel in der Pflege nicht lösen (FOTO)
    444 Leser
    KI-Revolution in Bayern: Deutscher Roboter entwickelt Eigenleben / Wissenschaftler beim DLR rätselten, wie der Humanoid ...
    352 Leser
    SPARK(TM) CLEAR ALIGNERS KÜNDIGT WICHTIGE KLINISCHE UPDATES UND VON ÄRZTEN GETRIEBENE ...
    324 Leser
    Ausbildungsstart Sommer 2023: Über 500 neue Auszubildende im Hörakustiker-Handwerk
    292 Leser
    Exporte im Juni 2023: +0,1 % zum Mai 2023
    288 Leser
    Es braucht ein Konjunkturprogramm für Deutschland
    260 Leser
    AUTODOC fait appel à un expert d'Amazon pour la gestion par catégorie dans ...
    244 Leser
    Der Dieselpreis steigt erneut deutlich / Preisdifferenz zu Super E10 inzwischen weniger als zehn ...
    236 Leser
    Crafting Future: So wird Mehrweg zum Erfolg (FOTO)
    232 Leser
    Die Pensionslüge: Warum sich Polizeibeamte in Sicherheit wiegen, aber bitter enttäuscht werden (FOTO)
    1332 Leser
    Visa, COS and the United Repair Centre unite to make more sustainable choices everyone's ...
    1272 Leser
    Bekenntnis zu Kunden- und Serviceorientierung: Techem CSO Nicolai Kuß mit erweitertem Verantwortungsbereich (FOTO)
    1216 Leser
    Warum Verbraucher Unternehmens-Kanälen entfolgen (FOTO)
    1096 Leser
    SMC mit Rekordergebnis - Daniel Langmeier neuer Geschäftsführer von SMC Deutschland ...
    1024 Leser
    BSI übergibt IT-Sicherheitskennzeichen an Xiaomi (FOTO)
    948 Leser
    Erfolgreicher britischer Online-Reiseanbieter bringt seine individuellen Reisepakete nach ...
    852 Leser
    Sunlight Group erwirbt 100% der Anteile an der Triathlon Holding
    804 Leser
    "SOUND OF FREEDOM", PRODUZIERT VON GOYA CARES, EROBERT DIE KINOS
    724 Leser
    Christoph Ahlhaus übernimmt Vorsitz des BVMW
    724 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9307 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8080 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7963 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6372 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6027 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4844 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4767 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4753 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser