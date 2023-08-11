    checkAd

    COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meeting with Prime Minister and leaders of the Caribbean Community to keep focus on reforming climate finance

    Bridgetown, Barbados (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, has visited Barbados, meeting
    with Prime Minister Mia Motley and addressing leaders of the Caribbean
    Community (CARICOM).
    - In his address, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber acknowledged the significant impact
    climate change has already had on the region and stressed the COP28
    Presidency's vision for a paradigm shift in global efforts to reduce climate
    change and support regions, like the Caribbean, that are most vulnerable to
    its impacts.
    - "The peoples of the Caribbean have been on the front lines of climate change
    for longer than most. You have been facing some of the harshest climate
    impacts. And in a very real sense, your experience represents an early warning
    system for the rest of the world."
    - "Last month I laid out the COP28 Presidency's vision... Fast tracking a just,
    equitable and orderly energy transition; Fixing climate finance; Focusing on
    people, lives and livelihoods; And underpinning everything with Full
    inclusivity."
    - "Many of you will be familiar with the global goal I have called for to triple
    renewable energy capacity by 2030."
    - Right here in Barbados, the Bridgetown and Bowmanston Solar Power plants are
    expected to displace 1000 tons of CO2 and save nearly 400,000 dollars in
    diesel fuel costs every year.
    - "Addressing the climate finance gap is so important and why I have made it a
    key priority for COP28."
    - "As a first step, I have called on donor countries to "show me the money",
    when it comes to the long overdue 100-billion-dollar finance pledge."
    - "I am also calling for deep, system-wide reform of IFIs and MDBs to make them
    more responsive to the climate and development needs of the 21st century."
    - "We need to ensure the right balance between mitigation finance and adaptation
    finance. This region knows only too well the human and economic costs of too
    little finance for climate adaptation and resilience."
    - "I am calling on all parties to double adaptation finance by 2025 and ensure
    that a substantial portion of all climate finances goes to adaptation in the
    future."

    COP 28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has visited Barbados to meet with
    Prime Minister Mia Motley and address distinguished leaders of the Caribbean
    Community (CARICOM). In his speech, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber reaffirmed the COP28
    Presidency's commitment to support communities most vulnerable to the impacts of
    climate change and to push the international community to close the climate
    finance gap and address social and economic development in-step with climate
    action.

    Dr. Al Jaber said: "The peoples of the Caribbean have been on the front lines of
