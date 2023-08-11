COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meeting with Prime Minister and leaders of the Caribbean Community to keep focus on reforming climate finance

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bridgetown, Barbados (ots/PRNewswire) -- COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, has visited Barbados, meetingwith Prime Minister Mia Motley and addressing leaders of the CaribbeanCommunity (CARICOM).- In his address, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber acknowledged the significant impactclimate change has already had on the region and stressed the COP28Presidency's vision for a paradigm shift in global efforts to reduce climatechange and support regions, like the Caribbean, that are most vulnerable toits impacts.- "The peoples of the Caribbean have been on the front lines of climate changefor longer than most. You have been facing some of the harshest climateimpacts. And in a very real sense, your experience represents an early warningsystem for the rest of the world."- "Last month I laid out the COP28 Presidency's vision... Fast tracking a just,equitable and orderly energy transition; Fixing climate finance; Focusing onpeople, lives and livelihoods; And underpinning everything with Fullinclusivity."- "Many of you will be familiar with the global goal I have called for to triplerenewable energy capacity by 2030."- Right here in Barbados, the Bridgetown and Bowmanston Solar Power plants areexpected to displace 1000 tons of CO2 and save nearly 400,000 dollars indiesel fuel costs every year.- "Addressing the climate finance gap is so important and why I have made it akey priority for COP28."- "As a first step, I have called on donor countries to "show me the money",when it comes to the long overdue 100-billion-dollar finance pledge."- "I am also calling for deep, system-wide reform of IFIs and MDBs to make themmore responsive to the climate and development needs of the 21st century."- "We need to ensure the right balance between mitigation finance and adaptationfinance. This region knows only too well the human and economic costs of toolittle finance for climate adaptation and resilience."- "I am calling on all parties to double adaptation finance by 2025 and ensurethat a substantial portion of all climate finances goes to adaptation in thefuture."COP 28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has visited Barbados to meet withPrime Minister Mia Motley and address distinguished leaders of the CaribbeanCommunity (CARICOM). In his speech, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber reaffirmed the COP28Presidency's commitment to support communities most vulnerable to the impacts ofclimate change and to push the international community to close the climatefinance gap and address social and economic development in-step with climateaction.Dr. Al Jaber said: "The peoples of the Caribbean have been on the front lines of