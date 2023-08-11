COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meeting with Prime Minister and leaders of the Caribbean Community to keep focus on reforming climate finance
Bridgetown, Barbados (ots/PRNewswire) -
- COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, has visited Barbados, meeting
with Prime Minister Mia Motley and addressing leaders of the Caribbean
Community (CARICOM).
- In his address, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber acknowledged the significant impact
climate change has already had on the region and stressed the COP28
Presidency's vision for a paradigm shift in global efforts to reduce climate
change and support regions, like the Caribbean, that are most vulnerable to
its impacts.
- "The peoples of the Caribbean have been on the front lines of climate change
for longer than most. You have been facing some of the harshest climate
impacts. And in a very real sense, your experience represents an early warning
system for the rest of the world."
- "Last month I laid out the COP28 Presidency's vision... Fast tracking a just,
equitable and orderly energy transition; Fixing climate finance; Focusing on
people, lives and livelihoods; And underpinning everything with Full
inclusivity."
- "Many of you will be familiar with the global goal I have called for to triple
renewable energy capacity by 2030."
- Right here in Barbados, the Bridgetown and Bowmanston Solar Power plants are
expected to displace 1000 tons of CO2 and save nearly 400,000 dollars in
diesel fuel costs every year.
- "Addressing the climate finance gap is so important and why I have made it a
key priority for COP28."
- "As a first step, I have called on donor countries to "show me the money",
when it comes to the long overdue 100-billion-dollar finance pledge."
- "I am also calling for deep, system-wide reform of IFIs and MDBs to make them
more responsive to the climate and development needs of the 21st century."
- "We need to ensure the right balance between mitigation finance and adaptation
finance. This region knows only too well the human and economic costs of too
little finance for climate adaptation and resilience."
- "I am calling on all parties to double adaptation finance by 2025 and ensure
that a substantial portion of all climate finances goes to adaptation in the
future."
COP 28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has visited Barbados to meet with
Prime Minister Mia Motley and address distinguished leaders of the Caribbean
Community (CARICOM). In his speech, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber reaffirmed the COP28
Presidency's commitment to support communities most vulnerable to the impacts of
climate change and to push the international community to close the climate
finance gap and address social and economic development in-step with climate
action.
Dr. Al Jaber said: "The peoples of the Caribbean have been on the front lines of
