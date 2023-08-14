COP28 UAE Presidency to convene world-leading economists in the UAE to drive progress on the reform of international finance

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- The COP28 Presidency will convene the Independent High-Level Expert Group

(IHLEG) in the UAE to drive progress on steps to reform international finance

ahead of COP28.

- The meeting will bring together world-leading economists to define success for

COP28, COP29 and COP30, and ensure leaders are ready to hit the ground running

on financial reform at COP28.



The COP28 Presidency has announced that it will convene the Independent

High-Level Expert Group (IHLEG) on Climate Finance in the UAE this week to drive

progress on steps to reform international finance ahead of COP28.





The two-day meeting from 15-16 August, held at the Abu Dhabi Global Markets(ADGM), will bring together world-leading economists, private sector leaders,the COP28 Presidency and UN Climate Change High-Level Champions.The IHLEG develops and presents policy options and recommendations to enable thepublic and private investment necessary for delivery of the ambitions of theParis Climate Agreement. It is chaired by Dr. Vera Songwe and Professor LordNicholas Stern, and Dr Amar Bhattacharya serves as executive secretary.The discussions are designed to prepare the ground for COP28 and ensure that thetwo-week summit delivers tangible action on reform of international finance.The IHLEG will evaluate progress on the climate finance landscape and thedevelop a roadmap of actions needed up to, and during, COP28 and beyond to COP29and COP30. The ultimate goal of IHLEG is to advance a holistic financialframework for resource mobilization to deliver an equitable and efficientclimate finance system, as set out in the Paris Agreement and Glasgow Pact, andstart its implementation.The IHLEG will build the action agenda that emerged from the Paris Summit, aswell as on the ongoing work on MDB reform at G20. The group will also exploreovercoming geopolitical constraints and identifying gaps and barriers that maynecessitate targeted interventions.The meeting will be attended by His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman ofAbu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Global Market(ADGM); Lord Nicholas Stern and Dr Vera Songwe, co-chairs of the IHLEG, and AmarBhattacharya, executive secretary of the IHLEG, Kristalina Georgieva, ManagingDirector of the IMF, senior representatives from the World Bank as well as othereconomists from across the world.Commenting on the significance of the IHLEG meeting His Excellency Ahmed JasimAl Zaabi, Chairman of the ADDED and ADGM said, "We are proud to host the