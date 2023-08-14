COP28 UAE Presidency to convene world-leading economists in the UAE to drive progress on the reform of international finance
- The COP28 Presidency will convene the Independent High-Level Expert Group
(IHLEG) in the UAE to drive progress on steps to reform international finance
ahead of COP28.
- The meeting will bring together world-leading economists to define success for
COP28, COP29 and COP30, and ensure leaders are ready to hit the ground running
on financial reform at COP28.
The COP28 Presidency has announced that it will convene the Independent
High-Level Expert Group (IHLEG) on Climate Finance in the UAE this week to drive
progress on steps to reform international finance ahead of COP28.
The two-day meeting from 15-16 August, held at the Abu Dhabi Global Markets
(ADGM), will bring together world-leading economists, private sector leaders,
the COP28 Presidency and UN Climate Change High-Level Champions.
The IHLEG develops and presents policy options and recommendations to enable the
public and private investment necessary for delivery of the ambitions of the
Paris Climate Agreement. It is chaired by Dr. Vera Songwe and Professor Lord
Nicholas Stern, and Dr Amar Bhattacharya serves as executive secretary.
The discussions are designed to prepare the ground for COP28 and ensure that the
two-week summit delivers tangible action on reform of international finance.
The IHLEG will evaluate progress on the climate finance landscape and the
develop a roadmap of actions needed up to, and during, COP28 and beyond to COP29
and COP30. The ultimate goal of IHLEG is to advance a holistic financial
framework for resource mobilization to deliver an equitable and efficient
climate finance system, as set out in the Paris Agreement and Glasgow Pact, and
start its implementation.
The IHLEG will build the action agenda that emerged from the Paris Summit, as
well as on the ongoing work on MDB reform at G20. The group will also explore
overcoming geopolitical constraints and identifying gaps and barriers that may
necessitate targeted interventions.
The meeting will be attended by His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of
Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Global Market
(ADGM); Lord Nicholas Stern and Dr Vera Songwe, co-chairs of the IHLEG, and Amar
Bhattacharya, executive secretary of the IHLEG, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing
Director of the IMF, senior representatives from the World Bank as well as other
economists from across the world.
Commenting on the significance of the IHLEG meeting His Excellency Ahmed Jasim
Al Zaabi, Chairman of the ADDED and ADGM said, "We are proud to host the
