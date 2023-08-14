    checkAd

    R-Biopharm AG announces personnel changes in the Board of Directors and restructuring (FOTO)

    Darmstadt (ots) -

    - Dr. Peter Schubert retires after a successful tenure at the end of August
    - Jochen Hirsch leaves the company at the same time at his own request
    - Appointment of industry expert, Dr. Frank Vitzthum as of October 1 and Dr.
    Frank Apostel as of September 1

    Personnel changes and a strategic realignment are leading to changes in the
    management board of Darmstadt-based biotechnology company R-Biopharm, which
    celebrated its 35th anniversary in July.

    Dr. Peter Schubert, long-serving member of the Board of Management, responsible
    for Research and Development, and Jochen Hirsch, member of the Board of
    Management, responsible for the subsidiaries and the Food and Feed Analysis
    business unit, will leave the company on September 1. "I would like to thank
    both colleagues for their trusting, committed and successful cooperation on the
    Board of R-Biopharm, with which we have set the course for our future as a
    modern, international biotechnology company," says CEO Christian Dreher.

    Dr. Schubert was first Head of Research and Development at R-Biopharm, then a
    member of the Management Board, and during this time introduced a number of new
    technologies and developed therapeutic approaches, some of which gave rise to
    new subsidiaries. After more than 20 years with the company, he is now retiring.
    His duties will be taken over by Frank Vitzthum as of October 1. Dr. Vitzthum,
    who holds a doctorate in biochemistry and has many years of experience in the
    industry, comes from Siemens Healthineers, where he held various positions over
    the years. Most recently, he was Head of R&D for the Specialty Lab Solutions
    unit and CEO of Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Products GmbH. In addition to R&D
    tasks and system solutions for the customers, he will be responsible for Quality
    Management and Regulatory Affairs at R-Biopharm. Frank Vitzthum is very much
    looking forward to his new task and to "advancing relevant as well as innovative
    technologies together with his colleagues at R-Biopharm, which create
    sustainable value for our company and our customers".

    After eleven years with R-Biopharm, Jochen Hirsch is looking for new challenges
    at a start-up company in southern Germany. He has managed up to 28 subsidiaries
    since September 2012, expanded the geographic presence of the R-Biopharm Group
    by founding new subsidiaries, and by establishing and expanding the life science
    business. His personal commitment has contributed significantly to the success
    of the R-Biopharm Group. His board responsibilities will be taken over by CEO
    Christian Dreher. Sales & Marketing for the Clinical Diagnostics and Nutrition
    Care divisions will be the seamless responsibility of Dr. Frank Apostel
    effective September 1. The graduate chemist and doctor of molecular medicine and
    biochemistry has been with the R-Biopharm Group since 2012 and was most recently
    managing director of R-Biopharm subsidiary Aprimeo Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG. "I
    am looking forward to returning to R-Biopharm AG with a fresh perspective on the
    familiar and by using my experience in sales and business development to help
    shape the further transformation of the company into a modern, internationally
    oriented and holistically operating group," said Apostel.

    Christian Dreher: "The new Management Board structure clearly assigns the
    subsidiaries to sales and marketing units. This will enable us to face the new
    challenges of the business units with even greater focus."

    Facts & Figures (https://r-biopharm.com/wp-content/uploads/230524_rbio_download_
    zdf-grafik_en-scaled.jpg)

    Contact:

    Simone Feiler
    Head of Corporate Brand Communication & CSR
    https://r-biopharm.com/news-press/download-gallery/

    R-Biopharm AG
    An der neuen Bergstrasse 17
    64297 Darmstadt
    Mobile: +49 160 - 55 273 60
    Email: mailto:presse@r-biopharm.de



