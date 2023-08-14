R-Biopharm AG announces personnel changes in the Board of Directors and restructuring (FOTO)
Darmstadt (ots) -
- Dr. Peter Schubert retires after a successful tenure at the end of August
- Jochen Hirsch leaves the company at the same time at his own request
- Appointment of industry expert, Dr. Frank Vitzthum as of October 1 and Dr.
Frank Apostel as of September 1
Personnel changes and a strategic realignment are leading to changes in the
management board of Darmstadt-based biotechnology company R-Biopharm, which
celebrated its 35th anniversary in July.
Dr. Peter Schubert, long-serving member of the Board of Management, responsible
for Research and Development, and Jochen Hirsch, member of the Board of
Management, responsible for the subsidiaries and the Food and Feed Analysis
business unit, will leave the company on September 1. "I would like to thank
both colleagues for their trusting, committed and successful cooperation on the
Board of R-Biopharm, with which we have set the course for our future as a
modern, international biotechnology company," says CEO Christian Dreher.
Dr. Schubert was first Head of Research and Development at R-Biopharm, then a
member of the Management Board, and during this time introduced a number of new
technologies and developed therapeutic approaches, some of which gave rise to
new subsidiaries. After more than 20 years with the company, he is now retiring.
His duties will be taken over by Frank Vitzthum as of October 1. Dr. Vitzthum,
who holds a doctorate in biochemistry and has many years of experience in the
industry, comes from Siemens Healthineers, where he held various positions over
the years. Most recently, he was Head of R&D for the Specialty Lab Solutions
unit and CEO of Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Products GmbH. In addition to R&D
tasks and system solutions for the customers, he will be responsible for Quality
Management and Regulatory Affairs at R-Biopharm. Frank Vitzthum is very much
looking forward to his new task and to "advancing relevant as well as innovative
technologies together with his colleagues at R-Biopharm, which create
sustainable value for our company and our customers".
After eleven years with R-Biopharm, Jochen Hirsch is looking for new challenges
at a start-up company in southern Germany. He has managed up to 28 subsidiaries
since September 2012, expanded the geographic presence of the R-Biopharm Group
by founding new subsidiaries, and by establishing and expanding the life science
business. His personal commitment has contributed significantly to the success
of the R-Biopharm Group. His board responsibilities will be taken over by CEO
Christian Dreher. Sales & Marketing for the Clinical Diagnostics and Nutrition
Care divisions will be the seamless responsibility of Dr. Frank Apostel
effective September 1. The graduate chemist and doctor of molecular medicine and
biochemistry has been with the R-Biopharm Group since 2012 and was most recently
managing director of R-Biopharm subsidiary Aprimeo Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG. "I
am looking forward to returning to R-Biopharm AG with a fresh perspective on the
familiar and by using my experience in sales and business development to help
shape the further transformation of the company into a modern, internationally
oriented and holistically operating group," said Apostel.
Christian Dreher: "The new Management Board structure clearly assigns the
subsidiaries to sales and marketing units. This will enable us to face the new
challenges of the business units with even greater focus."
Facts & Figures (https://r-biopharm.com/wp-content/uploads/230524_rbio_download_
zdf-grafik_en-scaled.jpg)
Contact:
Simone Feiler
Head of Corporate Brand Communication & CSR
https://r-biopharm.com/news-press/download-gallery/
R-Biopharm AG
An der neuen Bergstrasse 17
64297 Darmstadt
Mobile: +49 160 - 55 273 60
Email: mailto:presse@r-biopharm.de
Contact:
Simone Feiler
Head of Corporate Brand Communication & CSR
https://r-biopharm.com/news-press/download-gallery/
R-Biopharm AG
An der neuen Bergstrasse 17
64297 Darmstadt
Mobile: +49 160 - 55 273 60
Email: mailto:presse@r-biopharm.de
