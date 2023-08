R-Biopharm AG announces personnel changes in the Board of Directors and restructuring (FOTO)

Darmstadt (ots) -



- Dr. Peter Schubert retires after a successful tenure at the end of August

- Jochen Hirsch leaves the company at the same time at his own request

- Appointment of industry expert, Dr. Frank Vitzthum as of October 1 and Dr.

Frank Apostel as of September 1



Personnel changes and a strategic realignment are leading to changes in the

management board of Darmstadt-based biotechnology company R-Biopharm, which

celebrated its 35th anniversary in July.





Dr. Peter Schubert, long-serving member of the Board of Management, responsiblefor Research and Development, and Jochen Hirsch, member of the Board ofManagement, responsible for the subsidiaries and the Food and Feed Analysisbusiness unit, will leave the company on September 1. "I would like to thankboth colleagues for their trusting, committed and successful cooperation on theBoard of R-Biopharm, with which we have set the course for our future as amodern, international biotechnology company," says CEO Christian Dreher.Dr. Schubert was first Head of Research and Development at R-Biopharm, then amember of the Management Board, and during this time introduced a number of newtechnologies and developed therapeutic approaches, some of which gave rise tonew subsidiaries. After more than 20 years with the company, he is now retiring.His duties will be taken over by Frank Vitzthum as of October 1. Dr. Vitzthum,who holds a doctorate in biochemistry and has many years of experience in theindustry, comes from Siemens Healthineers, where he held various positions overthe years. Most recently, he was Head of R&D for the Specialty Lab Solutionsunit and CEO of Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Products GmbH. In addition to R&Dtasks and system solutions for the customers, he will be responsible for QualityManagement and Regulatory Affairs at R-Biopharm. Frank Vitzthum is very muchlooking forward to his new task and to "advancing relevant as well as innovativetechnologies together with his colleagues at R-Biopharm, which createsustainable value for our company and our customers".After eleven years with R-Biopharm, Jochen Hirsch is looking for new challengesat a start-up company in southern Germany. He has managed up to 28 subsidiariessince September 2012, expanded the geographic presence of the R-Biopharm Groupby founding new subsidiaries, and by establishing and expanding the life sciencebusiness. His personal commitment has contributed significantly to the successof the R-Biopharm Group. His board responsibilities will be taken over by CEOChristian Dreher. Sales & Marketing for the Clinical Diagnostics and NutritionCare divisions will be the seamless responsibility of Dr. Frank Aposteleffective September 1. The graduate chemist and doctor of molecular medicine andbiochemistry has been with the R-Biopharm Group since 2012 and was most recentlymanaging director of R-Biopharm subsidiary Aprimeo Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG. "Iam looking forward to returning to R-Biopharm AG with a fresh perspective on thefamiliar and by using my experience in sales and business development to helpshape the further transformation of the company into a modern, internationallyoriented and holistically operating group," said Apostel.Christian Dreher: "The new Management Board structure clearly assigns thesubsidiaries to sales and marketing units. This will enable us to face the newchallenges of the business units with even greater focus."