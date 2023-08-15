Successful FDA inspection at Aurisco's manufacturing site in Yangzhou, China

Yangzhou, China (ots/PRNewswire) - Aurisco Pharmaceutical today announced that

The inspection, carried out by the FDA Consumer Safety Officer, Mrs. MicheleGlendenning, lasted 5 days (7-11.Aug.2023) as initially planned. The FDAinspection confirmed the site to be compliant with the principles and guidelinesof Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and no Form 483 observations were issued.At the closing meeting the inspector informed that she was satisfied with theworkshops and labs she had seen and complimented Aurisco on its GMP system anddocuments, inspection organization and the knowledge of its team members.Dr. Wang Guoping, General Manager of the Yangzhou site, said "This successfulFDA inspection is very important for our customers, as it confirms the cGMPstatus of this site, where we offer CDMO services, manufacture generic APIs likeDydrogesterone, Brivaracetam, Bempedoic acid, Dolutegravir sodium, Rimegepant,Vibegron and will soon produce peptides such as Semaglutide. This site alsomanufactures Auxiton®, the first NMPA approved generic dydrogesterone tablets,with a Marketing Authorization for the Chinese Market".Dr. Li Jinliang, Board Director of Aurisco, said "We are pleased to have anothersuccessful FDA inspection. Quality is very important for us, and this inspectiondemonstrates the safety of our products and cGMP compliance of our qualitysystem. This successful result is a team effort and I congratulate the entireteam for being so committed."About Aurisco . Aurisco serves global markets with over 25 years' experience inthe development and cGMP manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. With6 R&D centers, 3 FDA inspected sites and building its 4th site in China, andsales offices in USA, Portugal and Brazil, the company focuses on complexproducts for the most demanding customers in the most regulated markets. With abroad portfolio of complex generic APIs, the company is broadening its offerfrom small molecules to peptides and oligonucleotides and offering innovators anIP safe and cGMP and ESG compliant environment for research, development andmanufacturing of their innovative molecules. With over 80 patents filledworldwide and 250 scientists, the company pays special attention to IP,innovation and sustainability. Being Ecovadis ranked, Aurisco has joined theSBTi, M2030 and the sustainable procurement pledge. Aurisco was the firstpharmaceutical company in China to pass a RX360 supply chain security inspectionand has been audited by the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), agroup of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies who share a vision of bettersocial, health, safety and environmental outcomes in the communities where theybuy.