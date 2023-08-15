Successful FDA inspection at Aurisco's manufacturing site in Yangzhou, China
Yangzhou, China (ots/PRNewswire) - Aurisco Pharmaceutical today announced that
its cGMP manufacturing plant in Yangzhou has successfully passed a USFDA
inspection.
Aurisco Pharmaceutical announced today that its API and FDF plant in Yangzhou,
China has successfully passed a cGMP inspection by the US Food and Drug
Administration (USFDA).
The inspection, carried out by the FDA Consumer Safety Officer, Mrs. Michele
Glendenning, lasted 5 days (7-11.Aug.2023) as initially planned. The FDA
inspection confirmed the site to be compliant with the principles and guidelines
of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and no Form 483 observations were issued.
At the closing meeting the inspector informed that she was satisfied with the
workshops and labs she had seen and complimented Aurisco on its GMP system and
documents, inspection organization and the knowledge of its team members.
Dr. Wang Guoping, General Manager of the Yangzhou site, said "This successful
FDA inspection is very important for our customers, as it confirms the cGMP
status of this site, where we offer CDMO services, manufacture generic APIs like
Dydrogesterone, Brivaracetam, Bempedoic acid, Dolutegravir sodium, Rimegepant,
Vibegron and will soon produce peptides such as Semaglutide. This site also
manufactures Auxiton®, the first NMPA approved generic dydrogesterone tablets,
with a Marketing Authorization for the Chinese Market".
Dr. Li Jinliang, Board Director of Aurisco, said "We are pleased to have another
successful FDA inspection. Quality is very important for us, and this inspection
demonstrates the safety of our products and cGMP compliance of our quality
system. This successful result is a team effort and I congratulate the entire
team for being so committed."
About Aurisco . Aurisco serves global markets with over 25 years' experience in
the development and cGMP manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. With
6 R&D centers, 3 FDA inspected sites and building its 4th site in China, and
sales offices in USA, Portugal and Brazil, the company focuses on complex
products for the most demanding customers in the most regulated markets. With a
broad portfolio of complex generic APIs, the company is broadening its offer
from small molecules to peptides and oligonucleotides and offering innovators an
IP safe and cGMP and ESG compliant environment for research, development and
manufacturing of their innovative molecules. With over 80 patents filled
worldwide and 250 scientists, the company pays special attention to IP,
innovation and sustainability. Being Ecovadis ranked, Aurisco has joined the
SBTi, M2030 and the sustainable procurement pledge. Aurisco was the first
pharmaceutical company in China to pass a RX360 supply chain security inspection
and has been audited by the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), a
group of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies who share a vision of better
social, health, safety and environmental outcomes in the communities where they
buy.
For further information:
For further information, please contact:
Rafael Antunes
Vice-President Business Development - Europe
rafael@aurisco.comM. +351 919 387 143
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2185151/Yangzhou_site.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2185186/QC_Lab_Yangzhou.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016821/Aurisco_Logo.jpg
