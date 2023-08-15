London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift helps ecom companies demonstrate ethical

The new Positive Impact feature enables online retailers to set up deliveryoptions that trigger donations to good causes. It helps retailers create anopportunity to showcase their values at a time when the customer is highlyengaged with the shopping experience.Positive Impact supports a wide variety of causes worldwide. They range fromrestoring natural habitats and removing rubbish from the sea, to improvingaccess to nutrition and education. In each case, customers can see what impacttheir donation will have. Meanwhile, retailers can monitor and report back ontheir cumulative impact.nShift's Checkout Badges provide additional visual cues to prompt sustainablechoices. It has long been possible for retailers to source and displaysustainable delivery options through nShift. The new badging feature makes iteasier for shoppers to quickly identify low-emissions options. For example, aretailer could display a small green leaf next to shipping choices withlow-environmental impact.Sean Sherwin-Smith, Post-Purchase Product Director at nShift said, "We're seeinga huge importance placed on authenticity and brand values by shoppers. Companiesmust do more than talk about their values. They need to make them clear andtangible. Creating opportunities for shoppers to make choices that reflect theirvalues, helps demonstrate that both retailer and customer share the samepriorities."And, to complement Positive Impacts and Checkout Badges, later this year, nShiftwill also launch Emissions Tracker , which will help ecommerce companies andwarehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gas emissions for everyshipment. It enables companies to comply with environmental reportingrequirements, and helps them pinpoint opportunities for emissions reduction.About nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in Londonand Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.[1] https://newsroom.accenture.com/news/majority-of-consumers-buying-from-companies-that-take-a-stand-on-issues-they-care-about-and-ditching-those-that-dont-accenture-study-finds.htm https://newsroom.accenture.com/news/majority-of-consumers-buying-from-companies-that-take-a-stand-on-issues-they-care-about-and-ditching-those-that-dont-accenture-study-finds.htm