    Nshift 63% of shoppers seek retailers that share their values

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift helps ecom companies demonstrate ethical
    commitment to customers

    Some 63% of global consumers prefer to purchase products and services from
    companies that align with their values and beliefs. And 62% of consumers are
    willing to switch brands until they find one compatible with their ethics.[1]

    nShift (https://nshift.com/) , the global leader in parcel delivery management
    software, is encouraging online retailers and webshops to take advantage of two
    new features of its Checkout solution to prove their ethical commitment to
    customers.

    The new Positive Impact feature enables online retailers to set up delivery
    options that trigger donations to good causes. It helps retailers create an
    opportunity to showcase their values at a time when the customer is highly
    engaged with the shopping experience.

    Positive Impact supports a wide variety of causes worldwide. They range from
    restoring natural habitats and removing rubbish from the sea, to improving
    access to nutrition and education. In each case, customers can see what impact
    their donation will have. Meanwhile, retailers can monitor and report back on
    their cumulative impact.

    nShift's Checkout Badges provide additional visual cues to prompt sustainable
    choices. It has long been possible for retailers to source and display
    sustainable delivery options through nShift. The new badging feature makes it
    easier for shoppers to quickly identify low-emissions options. For example, a
    retailer could display a small green leaf next to shipping choices with
    low-environmental impact.

    Sean Sherwin-Smith, Post-Purchase Product Director at nShift said, "We're seeing
    a huge importance placed on authenticity and brand values by shoppers. Companies
    must do more than talk about their values. They need to make them clear and
    tangible. Creating opportunities for shoppers to make choices that reflect their
    values, helps demonstrate that both retailer and customer share the same
    priorities."

    And, to complement Positive Impacts and Checkout Badges, later this year, nShift
    will also launch Emissions Tracker , which will help ecommerce companies and
    warehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gas emissions for every
    shipment. It enables companies to comply with environmental reporting
    requirements, and helps them pinpoint opportunities for emissions reduction.

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

