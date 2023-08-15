Nshift 63% of shoppers seek retailers that share their values
London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift helps ecom companies demonstrate ethical
commitment to customers
Some 63% of global consumers prefer to purchase products and services from
companies that align with their values and beliefs. And 62% of consumers are
willing to switch brands until they find one compatible with their ethics.[1]
nShift (https://nshift.com/) , the global leader in parcel delivery management
software, is encouraging online retailers and webshops to take advantage of two
new features of its Checkout solution to prove their ethical commitment to
customers.
The new Positive Impact feature enables online retailers to set up delivery
options that trigger donations to good causes. It helps retailers create an
opportunity to showcase their values at a time when the customer is highly
engaged with the shopping experience.
Positive Impact supports a wide variety of causes worldwide. They range from
restoring natural habitats and removing rubbish from the sea, to improving
access to nutrition and education. In each case, customers can see what impact
their donation will have. Meanwhile, retailers can monitor and report back on
their cumulative impact.
nShift's Checkout Badges provide additional visual cues to prompt sustainable
choices. It has long been possible for retailers to source and display
sustainable delivery options through nShift. The new badging feature makes it
easier for shoppers to quickly identify low-emissions options. For example, a
retailer could display a small green leaf next to shipping choices with
low-environmental impact.
Sean Sherwin-Smith, Post-Purchase Product Director at nShift said, "We're seeing
a huge importance placed on authenticity and brand values by shoppers. Companies
must do more than talk about their values. They need to make them clear and
tangible. Creating opportunities for shoppers to make choices that reflect their
values, helps demonstrate that both retailer and customer share the same
priorities."
And, to complement Positive Impacts and Checkout Badges, later this year, nShift
will also launch Emissions Tracker , which will help ecommerce companies and
warehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gas emissions for every
shipment. It enables companies to comply with environmental reporting
requirements, and helps them pinpoint opportunities for emissions reduction.
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.
[1] https://newsroom.accenture.com/news/majority-of-consumers-buying-from-compan
ies-that-take-a-stand-on-issues-they-care-about-and-ditching-those-that-dont-acc
enture-study-finds.htm https://newsroom.accenture.com/news/majority-of-consumers
-buying-from-companies-that-take-a-stand-on-issues-they-care-about-and-ditching-
those-that-dont-accenture-study-finds.htm
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-63-of-s
hoppers-seek-retailers-that-share-their-values-301899955.html
Contact:
James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5580653
OTS: nShift
