    checkAd
    Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): Buy
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): Buy

    In Kürze

    • Stärkung in der Krise, Sicherheitsstandards und Vertrauen als Erfolgsfaktoren.
    • Wettbewerbsumfeld klärt sich, Chancen für weiteres Wachstum.
    • Umsatzrückgang von 67,1% im Jahr 2022 aufgrund verschiedener Faktoren.
    • Bitcoin Group erwartet leicht rückläufige Umsätze und leicht negatives EBITDA für 2023.

    ^

    Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE - von GBC AG

    Einstufung von GBC AG zu Bitcoin Group SE

    Unternehmen: Bitcoin Group SE
    ISIN: DE000A1TNV91

    Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno)
    Empfehlung: Buy
    Kursziel: 58.00 EUR
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst:

    Strengthening in the crisis, safety standards and trust as success factors. Competitive environment clears up, Opportunities for further growth.  
    In 2022, Bitcoin Group recorded a significant year-on-year decline in revenues of approximately 67.1% to EUR8.34 million (PY: EUR25.39 million). This decline was mainly due to the decreased trading volume on bitcoin.de. Several factors contributed to this decline, including interest rate hikes by major central banks worldwide, which made credit-financed crypto investments more expensive and traditional investment products more attractive. In addition, the Ukraine war, increased inflation, and the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange in November 2022 affected investor confidence in cryptocurrencies and crypto trading exchanges.  
    Due to the significant decrease in revenues, Bitcoin Group's EBITDA decreased from EUR19.75 million (FY 2021) to EUR1.37 million (FY 2022). The negative result led to a tax income of EUR1.27 million and a net result of EUR-2.41 million (PY: EUR13.37 million).
     
    Bitcoin Group's equity decreased to EUR73.35 million as of 12/31/2022 (12/31/21: EUR151.65 million), mainly due to the price development of the devalued long-term crypto holdings. Nevertheless, the equity ratio increased to over 77.2% (12/31/2021: 73.0%). The company has low interest-bearing liabilities and significant net financial assets of EUR14.79 million. Crypto holdings decreased to EUR70.77 million (12/31/21: EUR181.08 million) due to exchange rate losses, while net crypto holdings after deducting deferred tax liabilities amounted to EUR54.42 million (12/31/21: EUR132.43 million). Due to the increase in many cryptocurrencies (June 2023) by about 80% compared to 12/31/2021, we estimate the current crypto holdings to be around EUR125 million. Taking into account the also increased deferred tax liabilities, we forecast a current net crypto stock of around EUR100 million. If net crypto holdings are added to cash and cash equivalents, the company currently has an enterprise value of around EUR45 million, which we believe already represents a significant undervaluation of the company.
     
    Bitcoin Group's management expects a slight decline in revenues and a slightly negative EBITDA for the financial year 2023. The exact forecast is difficult due to the current situation (Ukraine war, regulatory uncertainties). Nevertheless, the company sees itself emerging stronger from the challenging market conditions of 2022 and is aiming for EU-wide uniform regulation to drive expansion. The stock-to-flow model shows a positive correlation between the scarcity of Bitcoin and its price. Based on the model, the BTC price is expected to turn bullish in the near future, especially due to the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in 2024. Our revenue forecast for Bitcoin Group is EUR7.03 million in 2023 and EUR13.57 million in 2024.
     
    Bitcoin Group has canceled the planned acquisition of Bankhaus von der Heydt as it sees no added value for the company and its shareholders. The acquisition had incurred monthly costs, which will affect the result of the fiscal year 2023. According to our forecasts, we expect EBITDA of EUR-0.08 million in 2023 and EUR5.31 million in 2024. Net income, according to our estimates, will be EUR-0.2 million in 2023 and EUR3.37 million in 2024. There is a possibility that the company will sell part of its crypto equity holdings to take advantage of the negative earnings trend and pay lower taxes on the sale. Such an action would improve net income, but we have not factored this into our guidance. We still expect a dividend of 10 cents to be proposed to shareholders.
     
    Based on our DCF model, we have raised our price target to EUR58.00 (previously: EUR50.00). The adjustment of the forecast is based on opposing effects in the valuation model. On the one hand, risk-free interest rates have increased, on the other hand, we have slightly adjusted our forecast and since the last valuation in December 2022, cryptocurrencies have again increased significantly. This led to a significant increase in net crypto holdings. Due to the upside potential, we assign a Buy rating.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/27503.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    GBC AG
    Halderstraße 27
    86150 Augsburg
    0821 / 241133 0
    research@gbc-ag.de
    ++++++++++++++++
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a;11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
    +++++++++++++++
    Date and time of completion of the study: 09.08.2023 (12:00) Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 16.08.2023 (10:00)

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst: GBC

    So handeln Sie das Kursziel

    Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 22,68, was eine Steigerung von +4,76% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
    Übernehmen
    Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
    Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.    Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
    Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
    WerbungDisclaimer


    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  53   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): Buy ^ Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Bitcoin Group SE Unternehmen: Bitcoin Group SE ISIN: DE000A1TNV91 Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno) Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: 58.00 EUR Kursziel auf …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Verluste nach China- und Einzelhandelsdaten
    900 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow auf Einmonatstief wegen China und US-Daten
    832 Leser
    Aktien New York Ausblick: Verluste - Daten aus China und starker US-Einzelhandel
    752 Leser
    Aktien New York: Verluste nach China- und Einzelhandelsdaten
    700 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Sorgen um China und Inflation drücken Dax ins Minus
    604 Leser
    Aktien Europa: Wirtschaftsschwäche in China sorgt für Kursverluste
    536 Leser
    Ölpreise geben merklich nach - Schwache Konjunkturdaten aus China belasten
    536 Leser
    dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: China-Sorgen ziehen Dax runter
    488 Leser
    Aktien Europa Schluss: Wirtschaftsschwäche in China bringt Kursverluste
    464 Leser
    Ölpreise geben nach - Schwache Konjunkturdaten aus China belasten
    448 Leser
    Italien: Inflationsrate sinkt etwas stärker als erwartet
    1796 Leser
    ROUNDUP: SMA Solar schreibt im zweiten Quartal Gewinn - Aktie rutscht ab
    1012 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Inflationssorgen drücken Indizes nach unten
    976 Leser
    Aktien New York: Kursrally nach recht moderaten Inflationsdaten verpufft schnell
    948 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Verluste nach China- und Einzelhandelsdaten
    900 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Kreise: Ölkonzern Adnoc erwägt noch höhere Offerte für Covestro (1) 
    840 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow auf Einmonatstief wegen China und US-Daten
    832 Leser
    Aktien New York Ausblick: Verluste - Daten aus China und starker US-Einzelhandel
    752 Leser
    WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 25. August 2023
    728 Leser
    WDH/Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow im Plus erwartet nach US-Inflationsdaten
    712 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6576 Leser
    Feuer westlich von Athen wüten weiter - Waldbrand auch auf Rhodos
    3144 Leser
    Paypal mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
    2292 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Telefonica Deutschland weiter unter Druck - Partnerverlust
    2040 Leser
    Aktien New York: Kaum Reaktion auf US-Zinsentscheid
    1932 Leser
    Italien: Inflationsrate sinkt etwas stärker als erwartet
    1796 Leser
    Gea-Finanzchef Marcus Ketter stirbt unerwartet im Alter von 55 Jahren
    1740 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Roaming-Deal als Befreiungsschlag für 1&1 und Klatsche für O2
    1712 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Weitere Verluste - Fitch-Abstufung der USA trübt die Stimmung
    1608 Leser
    AfD-Spitzenkandidat: USA hinter Nord-Stream-Explosionen (1) 
    1584 Leser
    Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
    25753 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19796 Leser
    Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
    13409 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11676 Leser
    ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
    8991 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8664 Leser
    EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
    7326 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
    7158 Leser
    Devisen: Euro steigt über 0,98 US-Dollar - Britisches Pfund legt zu
    7033 Leser
    IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
    7009 Leser