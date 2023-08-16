World-leading economists convened by COP 28 set out crucial next steps to reform international climate finance
Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -
- A meeting of world leading economists and finance leaders convened by the
COP28 Presidency has resulted in alignment on the next steps to deliver a new
framework for international climate finance
- The meeting and its outcome, which builds on momentum of the Bridgetown
Initiative and Paris Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, represents a key
step forward in reforming international climate finance and will guide
progress at COP28 and beyond to COP29 and COP30
- The group noted private finance flows need to grow much faster to deliver the
$2.4 trillion USD total annual investment needed by 2030 to address climate
change in emerging markets and developing economies
- Economists and attendees will now progress a detailed report, including a
clear roadmap on how to implement recommendations, to be presented to world
leaders at COP28
A two-day meeting of world leading economists and finance leaders convened by
the COP28 Presidency has delivered consensus on the key next steps needed to
establish a new framework for international climate finance and to drive
progress at COP28 and beyond to COP29 and COP30.
- A meeting of world leading economists and finance leaders convened by the
COP28 Presidency has resulted in alignment on the next steps to deliver a new
framework for international climate finance
- The meeting and its outcome, which builds on momentum of the Bridgetown
Initiative and Paris Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, represents a key
step forward in reforming international climate finance and will guide
progress at COP28 and beyond to COP29 and COP30
- The group noted private finance flows need to grow much faster to deliver the
$2.4 trillion USD total annual investment needed by 2030 to address climate
change in emerging markets and developing economies
- Economists and attendees will now progress a detailed report, including a
clear roadmap on how to implement recommendations, to be presented to world
leaders at COP28
A two-day meeting of world leading economists and finance leaders convened by
the COP28 Presidency has delivered consensus on the key next steps needed to
establish a new framework for international climate finance and to drive
progress at COP28 and beyond to COP29 and COP30.
World-leading economists from the Independent High-Level Expert Group (IHLEG)
met with figures from leading global institutions including the World Bank, IMF,
ECF and IFC, the COP28 and COP27 Presidencies and UN Climate Change High-Level
Champions for two days of talks in Abu Dhabi from 15-16 August.
Those assembled agreed that they will come to COP28 with recommendations on a
new framework for international climate finance, as well as a definitive roadmap
on how to implement the recommendations.
Particular areas of focus for the new framework will include addressing debt
distress in vulnerable countries, and the role of the private sector in
delivering increased finance. Here, the group recognised that although private
finance flows are growing, they need to grow much faster to meet the $2.4
trillion USD total investment estimated to be needed annually by 2030 to address
climate change in emerging markets and developing economies.
The roadmap will be designed to guide all institutions - UN agencies, the IMF,
WB, regional MDBs, national governments and the private sector - around short
and long-term plans to achieve the Paris Agreement. Agreement on the roadmap at
COP28 will allow leaders across the public, private and third sectors to drive
forward a clear plan of action on international climate finance.
All those in the meetings were unanimous in their agreement that finance is
met with figures from leading global institutions including the World Bank, IMF,
ECF and IFC, the COP28 and COP27 Presidencies and UN Climate Change High-Level
Champions for two days of talks in Abu Dhabi from 15-16 August.
Those assembled agreed that they will come to COP28 with recommendations on a
new framework for international climate finance, as well as a definitive roadmap
on how to implement the recommendations.
Particular areas of focus for the new framework will include addressing debt
distress in vulnerable countries, and the role of the private sector in
delivering increased finance. Here, the group recognised that although private
finance flows are growing, they need to grow much faster to meet the $2.4
trillion USD total investment estimated to be needed annually by 2030 to address
climate change in emerging markets and developing economies.
The roadmap will be designed to guide all institutions - UN agencies, the IMF,
WB, regional MDBs, national governments and the private sector - around short
and long-term plans to achieve the Paris Agreement. Agreement on the roadmap at
COP28 will allow leaders across the public, private and third sectors to drive
forward a clear plan of action on international climate finance.
All those in the meetings were unanimous in their agreement that finance is
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 105 | 0 |