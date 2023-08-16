World-leading economists convened by COP 28 set out crucial next steps to reform international climate finance

- A meeting of world leading economists and finance leaders convened by the

COP28 Presidency has resulted in alignment on the next steps to deliver a new

framework for international climate finance

- The meeting and its outcome, which builds on momentum of the Bridgetown

Initiative and Paris Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, represents a key

step forward in reforming international climate finance and will guide

progress at COP28 and beyond to COP29 and COP30

- The group noted private finance flows need to grow much faster to deliver the

$2.4 trillion USD total annual investment needed by 2030 to address climate

change in emerging markets and developing economies

- Economists and attendees will now progress a detailed report, including a

clear roadmap on how to implement recommendations, to be presented to world

leaders at COP28



A two-day meeting of world leading economists and finance leaders convened by

the COP28 Presidency has delivered consensus on the key next steps needed to

establish a new framework for international climate finance and to drive

progress at COP28 and beyond to COP29 and COP30.



