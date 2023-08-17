COP28 President-Designate calls on international community to deliver on climate finance at African climate ministerial meeting
- COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber has addressed the African
Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) in Ethiopia, in which he
recognised the African continent's performance and potential as a leading
force in the energy transition and the need for increased finance.
- He repeated the COP28 Presidency's call to the international community to
unite on international climate finance, referring to progress at a recent
meeting of major global economists in Abu Dhabi and announcing a key
ministerial event with climate vulnerable countries during pre-COP.
- In addition to his remarks Dr. Sultan Al Jaber held bilateral meetings with
African leaders to discuss the COP28 climate finance and energy transition
agenda, calling on all to share their priority outcomes and key contributions
for COP28.
COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has addressed the nineteenth
session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN),
sharing his vision and priorities for COP28, especially the need for adaptation
financing and acceleration of the energy transition.
A key partner to COP28, AMCEN unites environment ministers from across the
continent and provides political guidance and coordinates policy positions among
its member states, which include all 54 African countries. Ethiopia will chair
AMCEN in 2024.
In his speech, Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the need for urgent action to put the
world back on track to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and keep the
ambition of 1.5 within reach.
"With just over 100 days before the world gathers in Dubai for COP28, both the
science and common sense are telling us that our collective response to climate
change is nowhere near good enough."
The COP President Designate not only recognized Africa's position at the
frontline of climate impacts but also its performance and potential as a leading
force in the energy transition.
He said, "When it comes to transitioning to an energy system free of unabated
fossil fuels, Africa has many lessons for the rest of us. Here in Ethiopia,
almost 100 per cent of the country's energy comes from renewable hydro power.
[...] across this great continent, a young and growing population is seizing the
potential of other clean energy sources from wind to solar and choosing low
carbon economic growth."
However, he also acknowledged that a chronic lack of available, accessible and
affordable climate finance is holding back Africa's potential, noting that
