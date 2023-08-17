COP28 President-Designate calls on international community to deliver on climate finance at African climate ministerial meeting

- COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber has addressed the African

Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) in Ethiopia, in which he

recognised the African continent's performance and potential as a leading

force in the energy transition and the need for increased finance.

- He repeated the COP28 Presidency's call to the international community to

unite on international climate finance, referring to progress at a recent

meeting of major global economists in Abu Dhabi and announcing a key

ministerial event with climate vulnerable countries during pre-COP.

- In addition to his remarks Dr. Sultan Al Jaber held bilateral meetings with

African leaders to discuss the COP28 climate finance and energy transition

agenda, calling on all to share their priority outcomes and key contributions

for COP28.



COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has addressed the nineteenth

session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN),

sharing his vision and priorities for COP28, especially the need for adaptation

financing and acceleration of the energy transition.



