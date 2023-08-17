    checkAd

    COP28 President-Designate calls on international community to deliver on climate finance at African climate ministerial meeting

    Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber has addressed the African
    Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) in Ethiopia, in which he
    recognised the African continent's performance and potential as a leading
    force in the energy transition and the need for increased finance.
    - He repeated the COP28 Presidency's call to the international community to
    unite on international climate finance, referring to progress at a recent
    meeting of major global economists in Abu Dhabi and announcing a key
    ministerial event with climate vulnerable countries during pre-COP.
    - In addition to his remarks Dr. Sultan Al Jaber held bilateral meetings with
    African leaders to discuss the COP28 climate finance and energy transition
    agenda, calling on all to share their priority outcomes and key contributions
    for COP28.

    COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has addressed the nineteenth
    session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN),
    sharing his vision and priorities for COP28, especially the need for adaptation
    financing and acceleration of the energy transition.

    A key partner to COP28, AMCEN unites environment ministers from across the
    continent and provides political guidance and coordinates policy positions among
    its member states, which include all 54 African countries. Ethiopia will chair
    AMCEN in 2024.

    In his speech, Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the need for urgent action to put the
    world back on track to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and keep the
    ambition of 1.5 within reach.

    "With just over 100 days before the world gathers in Dubai for COP28, both the
    science and common sense are telling us that our collective response to climate
    change is nowhere near good enough."

    The COP President Designate not only recognized Africa's position at the
    frontline of climate impacts but also its performance and potential as a leading
    force in the energy transition.

    He said, "When it comes to transitioning to an energy system free of unabated
    fossil fuels, Africa has many lessons for the rest of us. Here in Ethiopia,
    almost 100 per cent of the country's energy comes from renewable hydro power.
    [...] across this great continent, a young and growing population is seizing the
    potential of other clean energy sources from wind to solar and choosing low
    carbon economic growth."

    However, he also acknowledged that a chronic lack of available, accessible and
    affordable climate finance is holding back Africa's potential, noting that
    Seite 1 von 2



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  85   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    COP28 President-Designate calls on international community to deliver on climate finance at African climate ministerial meeting - COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber has addressed the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) in Ethiopia, in which he recognised the African continent's performance and potential as a leading force in the …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    CATL bringt mit Shenxing einen ultraschnellen Akku auf den Markt und eröffnet damit die ...
    628 Leser
    Strenger, enercity und ROCKETHOME schaffen nachhaltige und vernetzte Wohnwelten (FOTO)
    168 Leser
    Touren mit dem LNG-Lkw im Schwarzwald: GLS auf dem Weg zur Emissionsfreiheit (FOTO)
    160 Leser
    Landesrechnungshof NRW rügt WDR für Filmhaus-Sanierung in Köln - Kosten auf 240,1 ...
    116 Leser
    Marktstart am 16. August: nele.ai macht ChatGPT erst richtig sicher
    112 Leser
    Impact Unternehmensberatung: Die Revolution des Onlinemarketings für Fitnessstudios (FOTO)
    108 Leser
    2. Quartal 2023: Anstieg der Erwerbstätigkeit setzt sich fort
    108 Leser
    YouGov-Trendstudie nachhaltige Geldanlage 2023: Was Menschen von grünen Investments abhält (FOTO)
    104 Leser
    Effizienzsteigerung durch Workbase: Das sind 5 Vorteile für IT-Unternehmen (FOTO)
    100 Leser
    Deutscher Gaming-Markt: Spielekonsolen und Premium-Segmente legen im 1. Halbjahr 2023 deutlich zu (FOTO)
    100 Leser
    CATL bringt mit Shenxing einen ultraschnellen Akku auf den Markt und eröffnet damit die ...
    628 Leser
    Wachstumschancengesetz: Keine Chance vergeben - Impulse für Wohnungsbau setzen
    444 Leser
    COP28 UAE Presidency to convene world-leading economists in the UAE to drive progress on the reform ...
    412 Leser
    "20 Airlines setzen bereits auf uns" - Mehr als 20 Fluggesellschaften nutzen Flyla.com, ...
    408 Leser
    Dennis Dahl: Wie Agenturen, Unternehmens- und Personalberater sowie Personaldienstleister den ...
    356 Leser
    Mittelstand fordert Transparenz und Rechtssicherheit bei standardessenziellen Patenten
    356 Leser
    Zinsen für Tagesgeldkonten markieren neues 14-Jahres Hoch (FOTO)
    332 Leser
    R-Biopharm AG gibt personelle Veränderungen im Vorstand und Umstrukturierung bekannt (FOTO)
    328 Leser
    COGITANDA erweitert Vorstand mit Jens Lison als Group Chief Insurance Officer (CIO) (FOTO)
    280 Leser
    Neue flexgold-App: Sekundenschnell direkt physisches Gold ohne Zwischenhändler kaufen
    272 Leser
    Sunlight Group erwirbt 100% der Anteile an der Triathlon Holding
    868 Leser
    Traders Place: Neuer Online-Broker hebt Wertpapierhandel auf neues Level
    860 Leser
    Christoph Ahlhaus übernimmt Vorsitz des BVMW
    760 Leser
    CATL bringt mit Shenxing einen ultraschnellen Akku auf den Markt und eröffnet damit die ...
    628 Leser
    Integration von Goodyear CheckPoint in den Digital Vehicle Scan von TÜV SÜD ...
    624 Leser
    Michael Haupt: Warum Social-Media-Anzeigen den Fachkräftemangel in der Pflege nicht lösen (FOTO)
    620 Leser
    Zinswende wirkt sich auf Jahresabschlüsse aus / Wichtige Weichenstellungen in der ...
    552 Leser
    SPARK(TM) CLEAR ALIGNERS KÜNDIGT WICHTIGE KLINISCHE UPDATES UND VON ÄRZTEN GETRIEBENE ...
    528 Leser
    Les Roches and the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia Celebrate the Kingdom's Next Generation ...
    520 Leser
    Der Revitalisierungs-Investor für Wohnimmobilien: Die Hamburger Grund GmbH investiert in B- und C-Städten und schafft so Wohnraum (FOTO)
    492 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9307 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8080 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7963 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6396 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6031 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4936 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4807 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4753 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser