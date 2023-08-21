    checkAd

    COP28 Director General meets with Fiji's Prime Minister, underscores Presidency's commitment to Pacific Island nations' climate priorities and needs

    Suva, Fiji (ots/PRNewswire) - - COP28 Director-General Majid Al Suwaidi visited
    Fiji for the Pacific SIDS High-Level Climate Dialogue, organized together with
    the Pacific Islands Forum. The Director-General recognized the existential
    threat climate change poses to Pacific islands and reiterated the COP28
    Presidency's commitment to support the most vulnerable.

    - Al Suwaidi underscored the COP28 Presidency's commitment to delivering on the
    Global Goal on Adaptation and efforts to unlock climate finance as key
    benchmarks for success that would benefit Pacific islands.

    - Al Suwaidi praised advocacy by Pacific nations in the area of Loss and Damage,
    and called on countries to continue advocating for operationalization of the
    fund and funding arrangements at COP28.

    - Al Suwaidi also called for Pacific nations to use their moral leadership to
    help shape the global response to the Global Stocktake at COP28.

    COP28 Director-General and Special Representative Majid Al Suwaidi visited Fiji
    to meet with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and distinguished leaders of
    Pacific Island nations.

    In his remarks at the Pacific SIDS High-Level Dialogue on Climate Change in
    Fiji, Al Suwaidi underscored the COP28 Presidency's commitment to delivering for
    vulnerable countries at the upcoming climate summit. Al Suwaidi also recognized
    that climate change is an existential threat to Small Island Developing States
    (SIDS) and emphasized the COP28 Presidency's intention to keep 1.5 degrees
    Celsius within reach.

    Al Suwaidi said: "Communities here, on the frontlines of climate change, are
    facing sea level rise, salination of drinking water, coastal erosion, and the
    increasing severity of storms. These threats, coupled with the fact that the
    most vulnerable have done the least to contribute to the challenge, have made
    the Pacific Islands, and SIDs worldwide, moral leaders on climate action."

    Al Suwaidi outlined the four pillars of the COP28 Presidency's Action Agenda
    which includes fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition; fixing
    climate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods; and underpinning
    everything with full inclusivity.

    "These priorities are all interlinked and mutually reinforcing. And we need all
    stakeholders working together to ensure we all move forward, together. No one,
    no country, no region, no group can be left behind," Al Suwaidi said.

    Discussing the COP28 Presidency's priorities that affect SIDS the most, Al
    Suwaidi reiterated the need to operationalize the Loss and Damage fund and
