COP28 Director General meets with Fiji's Prime Minister, underscores Presidency's commitment to Pacific Island nations' climate priorities and needs
Suva, Fiji (ots/PRNewswire) - - COP28 Director-General Majid Al Suwaidi visited
COP28 Director-General and Special Representative Majid Al Suwaidi visited Fiji
to meet with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and distinguished leaders of
Pacific Island nations.
In his remarks at the Pacific SIDS High-Level Dialogue on Climate Change in
Fiji, Al Suwaidi underscored the COP28 Presidency's commitment to delivering for
vulnerable countries at the upcoming climate summit. Al Suwaidi also recognized
that climate change is an existential threat to Small Island Developing States
(SIDS) and emphasized the COP28 Presidency's intention to keep 1.5 degrees
Celsius within reach.
Al Suwaidi said: "Communities here, on the frontlines of climate change, are
facing sea level rise, salination of drinking water, coastal erosion, and the
increasing severity of storms. These threats, coupled with the fact that the
most vulnerable have done the least to contribute to the challenge, have made
the Pacific Islands, and SIDs worldwide, moral leaders on climate action."
Al Suwaidi outlined the four pillars of the COP28 Presidency's Action Agenda
which includes fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition; fixing
climate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods; and underpinning
everything with full inclusivity.
"These priorities are all interlinked and mutually reinforcing. And we need all
stakeholders working together to ensure we all move forward, together. No one,
no country, no region, no group can be left behind," Al Suwaidi said.
Discussing the COP28 Presidency's priorities that affect SIDS the most, Al
