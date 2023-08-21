COP28 Director General meets with Fiji's Prime Minister, underscores Presidency's commitment to Pacific Island nations' climate priorities and needs

Suva, Fiji (ots/PRNewswire) - - COP28 Director-General Majid Al Suwaidi visited

Fiji for the Pacific SIDS High-Level Climate Dialogue, organized together with

the Pacific Islands Forum. The Director-General recognized the existential

threat climate change poses to Pacific islands and reiterated the COP28

Presidency's commitment to support the most vulnerable.



- Al Suwaidi underscored the COP28 Presidency's commitment to delivering on the

Global Goal on Adaptation and efforts to unlock climate finance as key

benchmarks for success that would benefit Pacific islands.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

- Al Suwaidi praised advocacy by Pacific nations in the area of Loss and Damage,and called on countries to continue advocating for operationalization of thefund and funding arrangements at COP28.- Al Suwaidi also called for Pacific nations to use their moral leadership tohelp shape the global response to the Global Stocktake at COP28.COP28 Director-General and Special Representative Majid Al Suwaidi visited Fijito meet with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and distinguished leaders ofPacific Island nations.In his remarks at the Pacific SIDS High-Level Dialogue on Climate Change inFiji, Al Suwaidi underscored the COP28 Presidency's commitment to delivering forvulnerable countries at the upcoming climate summit. Al Suwaidi also recognizedthat climate change is an existential threat to Small Island Developing States(SIDS) and emphasized the COP28 Presidency's intention to keep 1.5 degreesCelsius within reach.Al Suwaidi said: "Communities here, on the frontlines of climate change, arefacing sea level rise, salination of drinking water, coastal erosion, and theincreasing severity of storms. These threats, coupled with the fact that themost vulnerable have done the least to contribute to the challenge, have madethe Pacific Islands, and SIDs worldwide, moral leaders on climate action."Al Suwaidi outlined the four pillars of the COP28 Presidency's Action Agendawhich includes fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition; fixingclimate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods; and underpinningeverything with full inclusivity."These priorities are all interlinked and mutually reinforcing. And we need allstakeholders working together to ensure we all move forward, together. No one,no country, no region, no group can be left behind," Al Suwaidi said.Discussing the COP28 Presidency's priorities that affect SIDS the most, AlSuwaidi reiterated the need to operationalize the Loss and Damage fund and