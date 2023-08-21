Green Steel RENK supplies special gearboxes for the production of "green steel" (FOTO)
Augsburg (ots) - RENK Group, a market leading manufacturer of mission-critical
drive technologies,is supplying three high-speed special gear units via
RENK-Maag GmbH, a group company, for compressors for the production of so-called
green steel to Siemens Energy Compressors GmbH as part of the "SALCOS"
(Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking) project of the Salzgitter AG steel group. The
three integral gear units will be used in the compressors of a direct reduction
plant of the SALCOS project at the Salzgitter site. RENK is thus underlining its
position as a key supplier for the energy transition.
"We are very pleased to be part of this beacon project for green steel in
Germany," says Nadine Despineux, CEO of RENK's Marine & Industry Division. "With
our innovative gearbox solutions for the compression of hydrogen, we regularly
push the limits of what is technologically feasible with incredibly high speeds.
This way, we are already helping to reduce CO2 emissions in steel production by
around 30 per cent. Water is then produced instead of CO2. This way, we support
our customers significantly on their way from fossil energies to climate
neutrality. And we see great growth potential, because the entire industry is
currently converting its production processes."
"With our technology, our customers are able to switch to hydrogen-rich
reduction gas without structural changes to the integral gear compressors. As
the name suggests, the gearbox is an integral part of this. We are glad to have
RENK-Maag as a strong partner at our side. With this beacon project, we are
supporting our industrial customers on their way to decarbonization and are thus
an important building block for the steel industry to achieve its CO2 reduction
targets," says Clemens Förster, Sales Manager of Siemens Energy Compressors
GmbH.
"Our high-speed gear units for compressors are an important component for the
ramp-up of the hydrogen economy - whether for storage, processing or transport.
These turbo compressors are characterized by a high pressure build-up and are
suitable for large gas volumes," says Thomas Fritschi, Managing Director of
RENK-Maag in Winterthur. "Specifically, we are talking about gear units with a
speed of 8,000 to 50,000 revolutions per minute - but we have also produced
units with a speed of over 60,000 revolutions per minute. Just for comparison,
the engine speed of a passenger car in normal driving is a maximum of 2,000 to
3,000 revolutions per minute."
The gear units are developed and built at the RENK site in Winterthur,
Switzerland. They are used in a direct reduction plant in Siemens compressors.
In direct reduction, iron ore is converted into sponge iron with the help of a
The gear units are developed and built at the RENK site in Winterthur,
Switzerland. They are used in a direct reduction plant in Siemens compressors.
In direct reduction, iron ore is converted into sponge iron with the help of a
