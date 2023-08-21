Green Steel RENK supplies special gearboxes for the production of "green steel" (FOTO)

Augsburg (ots) - RENK Group, a market leading manufacturer of mission-critical

drive technologies,is supplying three high-speed special gear units via

RENK-Maag GmbH, a group company, for compressors for the production of so-called

green steel to Siemens Energy Compressors GmbH as part of the "SALCOS"

(Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking) project of the Salzgitter AG steel group. The

three integral gear units will be used in the compressors of a direct reduction

plant of the SALCOS project at the Salzgitter site. RENK is thus underlining its

position as a key supplier for the energy transition.



"We are very pleased to be part of this beacon project for green steel in

Germany," says Nadine Despineux, CEO of RENK's Marine & Industry Division. "With

our innovative gearbox solutions for the compression of hydrogen, we regularly

push the limits of what is technologically feasible with incredibly high speeds.

This way, we are already helping to reduce CO2 emissions in steel production by

around 30 per cent. Water is then produced instead of CO2. This way, we support

our customers significantly on their way from fossil energies to climate

neutrality. And we see great growth potential, because the entire industry is

currently converting its production processes."



