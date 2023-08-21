    checkAd

    Green Steel RENK supplies special gearboxes for the production of "green steel" (FOTO)

    Augsburg (ots) - RENK Group, a market leading manufacturer of mission-critical
    drive technologies,is supplying three high-speed special gear units via
    RENK-Maag GmbH, a group company, for compressors for the production of so-called
    green steel to Siemens Energy Compressors GmbH as part of the "SALCOS"
    (Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking) project of the Salzgitter AG steel group. The
    three integral gear units will be used in the compressors of a direct reduction
    plant of the SALCOS project at the Salzgitter site. RENK is thus underlining its
    position as a key supplier for the energy transition.

    "We are very pleased to be part of this beacon project for green steel in
    Germany," says Nadine Despineux, CEO of RENK's Marine & Industry Division. "With
    our innovative gearbox solutions for the compression of hydrogen, we regularly
    push the limits of what is technologically feasible with incredibly high speeds.
    This way, we are already helping to reduce CO2 emissions in steel production by
    around 30 per cent. Water is then produced instead of CO2. This way, we support
    our customers significantly on their way from fossil energies to climate
    neutrality. And we see great growth potential, because the entire industry is
    currently converting its production processes."

    "With our technology, our customers are able to switch to hydrogen-rich
    reduction gas without structural changes to the integral gear compressors. As
    the name suggests, the gearbox is an integral part of this. We are glad to have
    RENK-Maag as a strong partner at our side. With this beacon project, we are
    supporting our industrial customers on their way to decarbonization and are thus
    an important building block for the steel industry to achieve its CO2 reduction
    targets," says Clemens Förster, Sales Manager of Siemens Energy Compressors
    GmbH.

    "Our high-speed gear units for compressors are an important component for the
    ramp-up of the hydrogen economy - whether for storage, processing or transport.
    These turbo compressors are characterized by a high pressure build-up and are
    suitable for large gas volumes," says Thomas Fritschi, Managing Director of
    RENK-Maag in Winterthur. "Specifically, we are talking about gear units with a
    speed of 8,000 to 50,000 revolutions per minute - but we have also produced
    units with a speed of over 60,000 revolutions per minute. Just for comparison,
    the engine speed of a passenger car in normal driving is a maximum of 2,000 to
    3,000 revolutions per minute."

    The gear units are developed and built at the RENK site in Winterthur,
    Switzerland. They are used in a direct reduction plant in Siemens compressors.
    In direct reduction, iron ore is converted into sponge iron with the help of a
    Seite 1 von 2



