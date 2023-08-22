    checkAd

    The Argentine Football Association announces XTREND as Sponsor of the Argentine National Team (FOTO)

    Sandton, Johannesburg (ots) - The Argentina Football Association (AFA) and
    International licensed forex broker XTrend today announced their sponsorship
    agreement for the Argentine National Team. This agreement will allow XTREND to
    promote and become a regional sponsor for the Argentine National Team .

    After years of support for the Argentine National Team, AFA has driven diverse
    brand expansion programs to engine the commercial and attractiveness of the
    National Football Team. With this partnership the AFA will now be able to bring
    Argentina Super Stars like Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Julián Alvarez, Emi
    Martinez closer to the audience.

    Argentinian fans and XTREND users will now unite and be able to have access to
    priceless experiences, autographed jerseys, and cherished moments, enabling them
    to feel more connected to their beloved superstars and football team. This
    regional agreement that begins today is the expression of intent from the
    Argentine National Team to continue to enhance its commercial activity
    internationally and into new developing markets.

    Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA, said: "The Argentina National Team has
    felt the strength and support of the Asian community throughout the World Cup,
    and we are very glad to have XTREND being our regional sponsor of the Argentine
    Football Association. The association opens a new platform for us to connect
    with fans. As a result, our association is consolidated as a leader in the world
    football environment. We welcome XTREND as our regional sponsor."

    Michael Rezaie, CEO of XTrend , said: " Today we take great pride in starting
    our association with the Argentine National Team, a significant milestone for
    XTREND's growth within the region and internationally. Historically Argentina
    has been a standout performer of soccer talent and success in World Football,
    with recently reaching its pinnacle when winning the 2023 World Cup. We believe
    XTrend also embodies the same commitment and values with such a prestigious
    football association allowing our partnership the opportunity to associate
    technology and innovation to a wider audience of football enthusiasts in the
    region. We share the same vision to the AFA, where we also want XTrend to be the
    standout performer in Financial Services internationally, we are continuously
    enhancing our trading platform to help traders reach new heights within their
    professional trading journey. Undoubtedly, we are excited about what this
    partnership will bring for the future to XTrend and its Clients."

    Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA, said:
    "Throughout the last five years we had established a strategic view and goal for
    our Association, recovering international prestige and worldwide commercial
    attractiveness, this regional sponsorship with XTREND is the outcome of
    dedicated team work and a clear direction by AFA. We are pleased XTREND has
    chosen our Association and become a regional sponsorship in Hong Kong, Taiwan,
    Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore . AFA and XTREND will be jointly developing
    commercial and marketing actions that increase the synergy and power of their
    brands in the southern Asian market."

    About XTrend

    XTrend is a Global leader in investment and financial services, with is highly
    innovated app-based technology bringing its trading platform to the finger tips
    of users via iOS and Android, It brings a young and modern feel to trading
    financial instruments online, where the Owners of the brand continuously enhance
    and develop the trading platform technology through listening to traders trading
    needs and giving high emphasis on efficient problem-solving customer service to
    its users.

    Contact:

    Company Name: Rynat Capital(Pty)Ltd
    Contact Person: Kai-te Huang
    Telephone: +27 615411734
    Email: mailto:support@xtrendspeed.com
    Country: South Africa
    XTrend website: http://www.thextrend.com
    XTrend Speed website: http://www.xtrendspeed.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171590/5585312
    OTS: XTrend



