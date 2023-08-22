The Argentine Football Association announces XTREND as Sponsor of the Argentine National Team (FOTO)
Sandton, Johannesburg (ots) - The Argentina Football Association (AFA) and
International licensed forex broker XTrend today announced their sponsorship
agreement for the Argentine National Team. This agreement will allow XTREND to
promote and become a regional sponsor for the Argentine National Team .
After years of support for the Argentine National Team, AFA has driven diverse
brand expansion programs to engine the commercial and attractiveness of the
National Football Team. With this partnership the AFA will now be able to bring
Argentina Super Stars like Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Julián Alvarez, Emi
Martinez closer to the audience.
International licensed forex broker XTrend today announced their sponsorship
agreement for the Argentine National Team. This agreement will allow XTREND to
promote and become a regional sponsor for the Argentine National Team .
After years of support for the Argentine National Team, AFA has driven diverse
brand expansion programs to engine the commercial and attractiveness of the
National Football Team. With this partnership the AFA will now be able to bring
Argentina Super Stars like Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Julián Alvarez, Emi
Martinez closer to the audience.
Argentinian fans and XTREND users will now unite and be able to have access to
priceless experiences, autographed jerseys, and cherished moments, enabling them
to feel more connected to their beloved superstars and football team. This
regional agreement that begins today is the expression of intent from the
Argentine National Team to continue to enhance its commercial activity
internationally and into new developing markets.
Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA, said: "The Argentina National Team has
felt the strength and support of the Asian community throughout the World Cup,
and we are very glad to have XTREND being our regional sponsor of the Argentine
Football Association. The association opens a new platform for us to connect
with fans. As a result, our association is consolidated as a leader in the world
football environment. We welcome XTREND as our regional sponsor."
Michael Rezaie, CEO of XTrend , said: " Today we take great pride in starting
our association with the Argentine National Team, a significant milestone for
XTREND's growth within the region and internationally. Historically Argentina
has been a standout performer of soccer talent and success in World Football,
with recently reaching its pinnacle when winning the 2023 World Cup. We believe
XTrend also embodies the same commitment and values with such a prestigious
football association allowing our partnership the opportunity to associate
technology and innovation to a wider audience of football enthusiasts in the
region. We share the same vision to the AFA, where we also want XTrend to be the
standout performer in Financial Services internationally, we are continuously
enhancing our trading platform to help traders reach new heights within their
professional trading journey. Undoubtedly, we are excited about what this
partnership will bring for the future to XTrend and its Clients."
Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA, said:
"Throughout the last five years we had established a strategic view and goal for
our Association, recovering international prestige and worldwide commercial
attractiveness, this regional sponsorship with XTREND is the outcome of
dedicated team work and a clear direction by AFA. We are pleased XTREND has
chosen our Association and become a regional sponsorship in Hong Kong, Taiwan,
Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore . AFA and XTREND will be jointly developing
commercial and marketing actions that increase the synergy and power of their
brands in the southern Asian market."
About XTrend
XTrend is a Global leader in investment and financial services, with is highly
innovated app-based technology bringing its trading platform to the finger tips
of users via iOS and Android, It brings a young and modern feel to trading
financial instruments online, where the Owners of the brand continuously enhance
and develop the trading platform technology through listening to traders trading
needs and giving high emphasis on efficient problem-solving customer service to
its users.
Contact:
Company Name: Rynat Capital(Pty)Ltd
Contact Person: Kai-te Huang
Telephone: +27 615411734
Email: mailto:support@xtrendspeed.com
Country: South Africa
XTrend website: http://www.thextrend.com
XTrend Speed website: http://www.xtrendspeed.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171590/5585312
OTS: XTrend
