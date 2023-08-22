    checkAd

    Getir announces a global restructuring

    Berlin (ots) - Getir, the ultrafast grocery delivery pioneer, will restructure
    the global organization to significantly increase operational efficiency.

    The Getir network consists of roughly 23,000 people across five countries. This
    number includes couriers, pickers, and office employees. Regrettably, Getir
    intends to reduce its team and, with a heavy heart, part ways with approximately
    2,500 talented employees across its markets.

    Decisions like these are never taken lightly. However, Getir is determined to do
    right by all employees affected by the process in line with its values and in
    full compliance with local laws. Getir is very grateful to all colleagues for
    their hard work, dedication, and significant contributions to the business.

    Getir will continue to operate in Turkey, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and
    the US. The company remains fully committed to the future of the industry it
    pioneered eight years ago and will continue to lead it in the future.

