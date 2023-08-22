Getir announces a global restructuring
Berlin (ots) - Getir, the ultrafast grocery delivery pioneer, will restructure
the global organization to significantly increase operational efficiency.
The Getir network consists of roughly 23,000 people across five countries. This
number includes couriers, pickers, and office employees. Regrettably, Getir
intends to reduce its team and, with a heavy heart, part ways with approximately
2,500 talented employees across its markets.
Decisions like these are never taken lightly. However, Getir is determined to do
right by all employees affected by the process in line with its values and in
full compliance with local laws. Getir is very grateful to all colleagues for
their hard work, dedication, and significant contributions to the business.
Getir will continue to operate in Turkey, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and
the US. The company remains fully committed to the future of the industry it
pioneered eight years ago and will continue to lead it in the future.
Pressekontakt:
mailto:de.presse@getir.de
Getir Germany
Prenzlauer Allee 242-247
10405 Berlin
Deutschland
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156598/5585707
OTS: Getir Germany GmbH
