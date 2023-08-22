Getir announces a global restructuring

Berlin (ots) - Getir, the ultrafast grocery delivery pioneer, will restructure

the global organization to significantly increase operational efficiency.



The Getir network consists of roughly 23,000 people across five countries. This

number includes couriers, pickers, and office employees. Regrettably, Getir

intends to reduce its team and, with a heavy heart, part ways with approximately

2,500 talented employees across its markets.





Decisions like these are never taken lightly. However, Getir is determined to doright by all employees affected by the process in line with its values and infull compliance with local laws. Getir is very grateful to all colleagues fortheir hard work, dedication, and significant contributions to the business.Getir will continue to operate in Turkey, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, andthe US. The company remains fully committed to the future of the industry itpioneered eight years ago and will continue to lead it in the future.Pressekontakt:mailto:de.presse@getir.deGetir GermanyPrenzlauer Allee 242-24710405 BerlinDeutschlandAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156598/5585707OTS: Getir Germany GmbH