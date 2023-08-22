COP28 announces innovative thematic program to progress action on its goals across Just Energy Transition, Finance, Health, Lives & Livelihoods and Inclusivity
Taking place at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December, COP28 UAE will
focus on fast-tracking a just, orderly and equitable energy transition; fixing
climate finance; putting nature, lives and livelihoods at the heart of climate
action; and mobilizing for the most inclusive COP.
Designed to drive action and implement policy, finance, and technology solutions
across these priorities, the innovative two-week thematic program was developed
in consultation with stakeholders including civil society, NGOs, youth, and
Indigenous Peoples. A six-week open consultation on the thematic areas and
sequencing was held in which stakeholders were invited to submit feedback - the
first such approach taken by a COP Presidency.
Kicking off with a two-day World Climate Action Summit, during which the
first-ever Global Stocktake response will be presented to world leaders with the
COP Presidency seeking commitments and accountability, the program also features
new individual thematic days that respond to global challenges.
For the first time at a COP forum, COP28 will dedicate a day to Health, Relief,
Recovery, and Peace, with a high level climate health ministerial, among other
thematic activities. COP28 will also be the first to focus on the role of trade
in tandem with finance and it will be the COP that brings leaders together from
across all levels of government and society - from the local mayors to global
leaders- to work towards cleaner, greener, safer cities for current and future
generations.
All thematic days throughout the two weeks will be underpinned with an inclusive
approach that prioritizes frontline communities and focuses on how finance,
technology and innovation can drive solutions.
More detailed information about each thematic day will be released in the weeks
and months ahead, as the COP28 Presidency continues to ramp up preparations for
this year's meeting at Expo City Dubai.
