    COP28 announces innovative thematic program to progress action on its goals across Just Energy Transition, Finance, Health, Lives & Livelihoods and Inclusivity

    Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - COP28 UAE Presidency will host critical climate talks alongside an ambitious
    and inclusive two-week thematic program.
    - Official program designed following COP28 President-Designate's global
    listening and engagement tour and strategic vision and plan announcement at
    MoCA in July.
    - COP28 program to include first-ever days dedicated to Health/Relief, Recovery,
    and Peace, as well as Trade and Multilevel Action/Urbanization.
    - Thematic program will run in both the Blue and Green Zones

    The COP28 UAE Presidency has announced an ambitious and inclusive two-week
    thematic program for the conference to deliver on four key goals alongside the
    negotiations process and as part of the critical Global Stocktake response.

    Taking place at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December, COP28 UAE will
    focus on fast-tracking a just, orderly and equitable energy transition; fixing
    climate finance; putting nature, lives and livelihoods at the heart of climate
    action; and mobilizing for the most inclusive COP.

    Designed to drive action and implement policy, finance, and technology solutions
    across these priorities, the innovative two-week thematic program was developed
    in consultation with stakeholders including civil society, NGOs, youth, and
    Indigenous Peoples. A six-week open consultation on the thematic areas and
    sequencing was held in which stakeholders were invited to submit feedback - the
    first such approach taken by a COP Presidency.

    Kicking off with a two-day World Climate Action Summit, during which the
    first-ever Global Stocktake response will be presented to world leaders with the
    COP Presidency seeking commitments and accountability, the program also features
    new individual thematic days that respond to global challenges.

    For the first time at a COP forum, COP28 will dedicate a day to Health, Relief,
    Recovery, and Peace, with a high level climate health ministerial, among other
    thematic activities. COP28 will also be the first to focus on the role of trade
    in tandem with finance and it will be the COP that brings leaders together from
    across all levels of government and society - from the local mayors to global
    leaders- to work towards cleaner, greener, safer cities for current and future
    generations.

    All thematic days throughout the two weeks will be underpinned with an inclusive
    approach that prioritizes frontline communities and focuses on how finance,
    technology and innovation can drive solutions.

    More detailed information about each thematic day will be released in the weeks
    and months ahead, as the COP28 Presidency continues to ramp up preparations for
    this year's meeting at Expo City Dubai.
