COP28 announces innovative thematic program to progress action on its goals across Just Energy Transition, Finance, Health, Lives & Livelihoods and Inclusivity

Taking place at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December, COP28 UAE willfocus on fast-tracking a just, orderly and equitable energy transition; fixingclimate finance; putting nature, lives and livelihoods at the heart of climateaction; and mobilizing for the most inclusive COP.Designed to drive action and implement policy, finance, and technology solutionsacross these priorities, the innovative two-week thematic program was developedin consultation with stakeholders including civil society, NGOs, youth, andIndigenous Peoples. A six-week open consultation on the thematic areas andsequencing was held in which stakeholders were invited to submit feedback - thefirst such approach taken by a COP Presidency.Kicking off with a two-day World Climate Action Summit, during which thefirst-ever Global Stocktake response will be presented to world leaders with theCOP Presidency seeking commitments and accountability, the program also featuresnew individual thematic days that respond to global challenges.For the first time at a COP forum, COP28 will dedicate a day to Health, Relief,Recovery, and Peace, with a high level climate health ministerial, among otherthematic activities. COP28 will also be the first to focus on the role of tradein tandem with finance and it will be the COP that brings leaders together fromacross all levels of government and society - from the local mayors to globalleaders- to work towards cleaner, greener, safer cities for current and futuregenerations.All thematic days throughout the two weeks will be underpinned with an inclusiveapproach that prioritizes frontline communities and focuses on how finance,technology and innovation can drive solutions.More detailed information about each thematic day will be released in the weeksand months ahead, as the COP28 Presidency continues to ramp up preparations forthis year's meeting at Expo City Dubai.