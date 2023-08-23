Analytic Partners is a Leader of Marketing Measurement and Optimization as recognized by Independent Research Firm

Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - Analytic Partners received Top Ranking across both

- Business Scenarios and Impact- Technology Platform- Client engagement and Services- Measurement Methods and ManagementAccording to the report, "AP's strength is its ability to commit to and deliverperformance insights using its core commercial mix model, marketing expertise,and GPS-E analytics platform." In addition, the report acknowledges AnalyticPartners' "strong vision to create a system that can fuel business decisions,like market expansion, brand equity, operational efficiency, and customergrowth."Commenting on the report, Nancy Smith, CEO said: "At Analytic Partners, we arededicated to empower brands to leverage data and analytics to make optimaldecisions. We are pleased to be recognized in this comprehensive report. Webelieve this recognition confirms our mission and strategy to make AP the go-tosolution for commercial intelligence to empower superior business decisions thatdrive growth.We are delighted to be recognized as a leader by this respected, professional,long-term industry analyst firm. We are proud and grateful to be working with somany leading brands worldwide to help them unlock their full potential."A complimentary copy of "The Forrester Wave(TM): Marketing Measurement andOptimization Solutions, Q3 2023" is available to download here:http://www.analyticpartners.com/resources/forrester-wave-mmo-2023 .About Analytic PartnersAnalytic Partners is the leader in commercial analytics. Our platform,GPS-Enterprise provides adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding,right-time planning, and optimization for marketing and beyond. We turn datainto expertise so that our customers can create powerful connections with theircustomers and achieve commercial success.