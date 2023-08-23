Analytic Partners is a Leader of Marketing Measurement and Optimization as recognized by Independent Research Firm
Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - Analytic Partners received Top Ranking across both
Current Offering and Strategy categories
Commercial intelligence company Analytic Partners
(https://analyticpartners.com/) has been named a leader in The Forrester
Wave(TM): Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023 report. Released
today, the report positions Analytic Partners among nine top providers, stating
"Analytic Partners dominates with data-driven marketing insights".
The Forrester Wave(TM) report is a comprehensive evaluation of the top vendors
in the market, researching, analyzing, and scoring them on 38 evaluation
criteria. Analytic Partners is top ranked in the Current Offering and Strategy
categories among all evaluated vendors. Analytic Partners received the highest
possible scores across 26 criteria and the highest ranking versus all other
evaluated vendors in the following criteria:
- Business Scenarios and Impact
- Technology Platform
- Client engagement and Services
- Measurement Methods and Management
According to the report, "AP's strength is its ability to commit to and deliver
performance insights using its core commercial mix model, marketing expertise,
and GPS-E analytics platform." In addition, the report acknowledges Analytic
Partners' "strong vision to create a system that can fuel business decisions,
like market expansion, brand equity, operational efficiency, and customer
growth."
Commenting on the report, Nancy Smith, CEO said: "At Analytic Partners, we are
dedicated to empower brands to leverage data and analytics to make optimal
decisions. We are pleased to be recognized in this comprehensive report. We
believe this recognition confirms our mission and strategy to make AP the go-to
solution for commercial intelligence to empower superior business decisions that
drive growth.
We are delighted to be recognized as a leader by this respected, professional,
long-term industry analyst firm. We are proud and grateful to be working with so
many leading brands worldwide to help them unlock their full potential."
A complimentary copy of "The Forrester Wave(TM): Marketing Measurement and
Optimization Solutions, Q3 2023" is available to download here:
http://www.analyticpartners.com/resources/forrester-wave-mmo-2023 .
About Analytic Partners
For more information about Analytic Partners, please visit
www.analyticpartners.com.
Samantha Rogers, Pumpkin PR for Analytic Partners
samantha@pumpkin.uk.com
Analytic Partners is the leader in commercial analytics. Our platform,
GPS-Enterprise provides adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding,
right-time planning, and optimization for marketing and beyond. We turn data
into expertise so that our customers can create powerful connections with their
customers and achieve commercial success. For more information on Analytic
Partners, visit its website at analyticpartners.com/
