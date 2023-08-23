    checkAd

    Analytic Partners is a Leader of Marketing Measurement and Optimization as recognized by Independent Research Firm

    Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - Analytic Partners received Top Ranking across both
    Current Offering and Strategy categories

    Commercial intelligence company Analytic Partners
    (https://analyticpartners.com/) has been named a leader in The Forrester
    Wave(TM): Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023 report. Released
    today, the report positions Analytic Partners among nine top providers, stating
    "Analytic Partners dominates with data-driven marketing insights".

    The Forrester Wave(TM) report is a comprehensive evaluation of the top vendors
    in the market, researching, analyzing, and scoring them on 38 evaluation
    criteria. Analytic Partners is top ranked in the Current Offering and Strategy
    categories among all evaluated vendors. Analytic Partners received the highest
    possible scores across 26 criteria and the highest ranking versus all other
    evaluated vendors in the following criteria:

    - Business Scenarios and Impact
    - Technology Platform
    - Client engagement and Services
    - Measurement Methods and Management

    According to the report, "AP's strength is its ability to commit to and deliver
    performance insights using its core commercial mix model, marketing expertise,
    and GPS-E analytics platform." In addition, the report acknowledges Analytic
    Partners' "strong vision to create a system that can fuel business decisions,
    like market expansion, brand equity, operational efficiency, and customer
    growth."

    Commenting on the report, Nancy Smith, CEO said: "At Analytic Partners, we are
    dedicated to empower brands to leverage data and analytics to make optimal
    decisions. We are pleased to be recognized in this comprehensive report. We
    believe this recognition confirms our mission and strategy to make AP the go-to
    solution for commercial intelligence to empower superior business decisions that
    drive growth.

    We are delighted to be recognized as a leader by this respected, professional,
    long-term industry analyst firm. We are proud and grateful to be working with so
    many leading brands worldwide to help them unlock their full potential."

    A complimentary copy of "The Forrester Wave(TM): Marketing Measurement and
    Optimization Solutions, Q3 2023" is available to download here:
    http://www.analyticpartners.com/resources/forrester-wave-mmo-2023 .

    Media Contact

    mailto:samantha@pumpkin.uk.com mailto:samantha@pumpkin.uk.com

    About Analytic Partners

    For more information:

    For more information about Analytic Partners, please visit
    www.analyticpartners.com.
    Samantha Rogers, Pumpkin PR for Analytic Partners
    samantha@pumpkin.uk.com+447784799391
    Analytic Partners is the leader in commercial analytics. Our platform,
    GPS-Enterprise provides adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding,
    right-time planning, and optimization for marketing and beyond. We turn data
    into expertise so that our customers can create powerful connections with their
    customers and achieve commercial success. For more information on Analytic
    Partners, visit its website at analyticpartners.com/
    View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/analytic-partners-is-a-leader
    -of-marketing-measurement-and-optimization-as-recognized-by-independent-research
    -firm-301908361.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/109535/5586934
    OTS: Analytic Partners



