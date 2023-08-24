nShift Back to school spending triggers 10% sales spike
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Use back to school sales to test systems ahead of Peak
'23, nShift advises
The back-to-school period offers retailers and ecommerce businesses an
opportunity to get match fit for the 2023 peak season, according to nShift, the
global leader in delivery management software.
In 2022, spending in the run up to the new school year shot up over 10% across
multiple categories, including clothing, stationery, and electronics.[1] [2] A
similar pattern is expected this year as families equip their children for a new
year of learning.
'23, nShift advises
The back-to-school period offers retailers and ecommerce businesses an
opportunity to get match fit for the 2023 peak season, according to nShift, the
global leader in delivery management software.
In 2022, spending in the run up to the new school year shot up over 10% across
multiple categories, including clothing, stationery, and electronics.[1] [2] A
similar pattern is expected this year as families equip their children for a new
year of learning.
nShift advises retailers to use the back-to-school period as an opportunity to
thoroughly test their systems and processes in readiness for 2023's peak season.
In particular, it suggests focusing on:
- Getting ready for increased demand : families have even less tolerance for
late or missed deliveries at this time of year. Meanwhile, warehouse teams can
find themselves stretched by rapid increases in orders, leading to delays and
packing errors
- A slick customer experience : the checkout marks the beginning of the customer
relationship. Everything that happens after the customer clicks "buy" needs to
be branded and personalised - right down to communicating via shoppers'
preferred channels. This is key to ensuring repeat purchase
- Rethinking returns - as retention opportunities : around 10-20% of items
bought online are returned, leading to significant revenue shrinkage for
retailers. Offering exchanges and incentives for returning in-store, and
swiftly restocking returned items, can turn returns into a powerful driver of
revenues and loyalty
Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-purchase at nShift, said: "It's right
that retailers focus many of their resources to ensuring they perform at their
best toward the end of the year. What they often overlook, however, is that the
back-to-school rush in late summer presents a timely opportunity to road test
their operations.
"A smooth delivery and returns experience is vital for delivering ecommerce
success at the start of the new school year. Families will expect real choice
over when and how they receive their deliveries. And with the first day of term
set in stone, they won't have time to wait. The returns process should be just
as easy."
nShift customers see order values increase by 20%, reductions in cost-to-serve
of 30%, and improved revenues by diverting almost 30% of returns to exchanges.
Visit nShift's 2023 Black Friday guide (https://nshift.com/black-friday) to
learn more about preparing for this year's peak season.
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.
[1] https://www.mastercard.com/news/europe/en/newsroom/press-releases/en/2022/se
ptember-2022/back-to-school-season-expected-to-boost-retail-sales-in-europe-acco
rding-to-mastercard-spendingpulse/
[2] https://www.worldfirst.com/uk/marketplace-sellers/e-commerce-guides/back-to-
school-e-commerce-guide/
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/nshift-back-to-school-spending-triggers-10-sales-spike-301907090.html
Contact:
James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5587152
OTS: nShift
thoroughly test their systems and processes in readiness for 2023's peak season.
In particular, it suggests focusing on:
- Getting ready for increased demand : families have even less tolerance for
late or missed deliveries at this time of year. Meanwhile, warehouse teams can
find themselves stretched by rapid increases in orders, leading to delays and
packing errors
- A slick customer experience : the checkout marks the beginning of the customer
relationship. Everything that happens after the customer clicks "buy" needs to
be branded and personalised - right down to communicating via shoppers'
preferred channels. This is key to ensuring repeat purchase
- Rethinking returns - as retention opportunities : around 10-20% of items
bought online are returned, leading to significant revenue shrinkage for
retailers. Offering exchanges and incentives for returning in-store, and
swiftly restocking returned items, can turn returns into a powerful driver of
revenues and loyalty
Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-purchase at nShift, said: "It's right
that retailers focus many of their resources to ensuring they perform at their
best toward the end of the year. What they often overlook, however, is that the
back-to-school rush in late summer presents a timely opportunity to road test
their operations.
"A smooth delivery and returns experience is vital for delivering ecommerce
success at the start of the new school year. Families will expect real choice
over when and how they receive their deliveries. And with the first day of term
set in stone, they won't have time to wait. The returns process should be just
as easy."
nShift customers see order values increase by 20%, reductions in cost-to-serve
of 30%, and improved revenues by diverting almost 30% of returns to exchanges.
Visit nShift's 2023 Black Friday guide (https://nshift.com/black-friday) to
learn more about preparing for this year's peak season.
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.
[1] https://www.mastercard.com/news/europe/en/newsroom/press-releases/en/2022/se
ptember-2022/back-to-school-season-expected-to-boost-retail-sales-in-europe-acco
rding-to-mastercard-spendingpulse/
[2] https://www.worldfirst.com/uk/marketplace-sellers/e-commerce-guides/back-to-
school-e-commerce-guide/
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/nshift-back-to-school-spending-triggers-10-sales-spike-301907090.html
Contact:
James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5587152
OTS: nShift
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 65 | 0 |