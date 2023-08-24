    checkAd

    nShift Back to school spending triggers 10% sales spike

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Use back to school sales to test systems ahead of Peak
    '23, nShift advises

    The back-to-school period offers retailers and ecommerce businesses an
    opportunity to get match fit for the 2023 peak season, according to nShift, the
    global leader in delivery management software.

    In 2022, spending in the run up to the new school year shot up over 10% across
    multiple categories, including clothing, stationery, and electronics.[1] [2] A
    similar pattern is expected this year as families equip their children for a new
    year of learning.

    nShift advises retailers to use the back-to-school period as an opportunity to
    thoroughly test their systems and processes in readiness for 2023's peak season.
    In particular, it suggests focusing on:

    - Getting ready for increased demand : families have even less tolerance for
    late or missed deliveries at this time of year. Meanwhile, warehouse teams can
    find themselves stretched by rapid increases in orders, leading to delays and
    packing errors
    - A slick customer experience : the checkout marks the beginning of the customer
    relationship. Everything that happens after the customer clicks "buy" needs to
    be branded and personalised - right down to communicating via shoppers'
    preferred channels. This is key to ensuring repeat purchase
    - Rethinking returns - as retention opportunities : around 10-20% of items
    bought online are returned, leading to significant revenue shrinkage for
    retailers. Offering exchanges and incentives for returning in-store, and
    swiftly restocking returned items, can turn returns into a powerful driver of
    revenues and loyalty

    Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-purchase at nShift, said: "It's right
    that retailers focus many of their resources to ensuring they perform at their
    best toward the end of the year. What they often overlook, however, is that the
    back-to-school rush in late summer presents a timely opportunity to road test
    their operations.

    "A smooth delivery and returns experience is vital for delivering ecommerce
    success at the start of the new school year. Families will expect real choice
    over when and how they receive their deliveries. And with the first day of term
    set in stone, they won't have time to wait. The returns process should be just
    as easy."

    nShift customers see order values increase by 20%, reductions in cost-to-serve
    of 30%, and improved revenues by diverting almost 30% of returns to exchanges.

    Visit nShift's 2023 Black Friday guide (https://nshift.com/black-friday) to
    learn more about preparing for this year's peak season.

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

    [1] https://www.mastercard.com/news/europe/en/newsroom/press-releases/en/2022/se
    ptember-2022/back-to-school-season-expected-to-boost-retail-sales-in-europe-acco
    rding-to-mastercard-spendingpulse/

    [2] https://www.worldfirst.com/uk/marketplace-sellers/e-commerce-guides/back-to-
    school-e-commerce-guide/

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
    releases/nshift-back-to-school-spending-triggers-10-sales-spike-301907090.html

    Contact:

    James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5587152
    OTS: nShift



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  65   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    nShift Back to school spending triggers 10% sales spike Use back to school sales to test systems ahead of Peak '23, nShift advises The back-to-school period offers retailers and ecommerce businesses an opportunity to get match fit for the 2023 peak season, according to nShift, the global leader in …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Neue Vermarktungspartner: Bauer Advance wird Partner der Ad Alliance bei Digitalvermarktung und Agenturgeschäft
    204 Leser
    BAP Job-Navigator 08/2023: "Studium und Jobchancen" / Aktuelle Analyse: Diese Studiengänge bieten die besten ...
    172 Leser
    Neue Klimaanlage für Reisemobile - sparsam, leicht und leise (FOTO)
    160 Leser
    Handelsblatt: Project-Fonds stoppt Ausschüttung an Anleger / Erste Folgen für Investoren nach ...
    156 Leser
    Ist Papier das neue Plastik? / Vier Einsparpotentiale für Papier in der Wirtschaft (FOTO)
    140 Leser
    Bernd Lange in Wolfenbüttel: EU-Parlamentarier zu Besuch bei Jägermeister (FOTO)
    136 Leser
    Jungheinrich erwirbt sämtliche Anteile an Robotik-Unternehmen Magazino von den Gründern ...
    132 Leser
    Jetzt INTERGEO Conference-Ticket sichern / Countdown für Frühbucher / Nur noch bis zum ...
    128 Leser
    Mit der LBS NordWest entsteht eine neue Großbausparkasse / "Wir wollen ...
    124 Leser
    Aktionäre von Hut 8 können jetzt über die Fusion von Gleichen mit der US Bitcoin ...
    120 Leser
    Neue Partnerschaft zwischen ELK und KAMPA
    500 Leser
    Gamescom 2023: ERAZER® und CHERRY® geben Kooperation bekannt (FOTO)
    428 Leser
    205 300 Promovierende an deutschen Hochschulen im Jahr 2022
    328 Leser
    Exporte in Nicht-EU-Staaten im Juli 2023: voraussichtlich -2,9 % zum Juni 2023
    308 Leser
    Gewerbesteuereinnahmen 2022 auf neuem Höchststand
    308 Leser
    Vom Löwen zum Wildschwein - CFO analysiert, weshalb Social Chain scheiterte und welche ...
    304 Leser
    CGTN: Jugendaustausch spiegelt die "kameradschaftliche, brüderliche" Freundschaft zwischen ...
    292 Leser
    stern: Emails aus Scholz-Team werfen neue Fragen in Cum-Ex-Affäre auf
    284 Leser
    Umfrage von J.P. Morgan Asset Management: Höhere Sparzinsen untergraben nicht die Investmentkultur der Deutschen (FOTO)
    264 Leser
    La série Hi-MO 6 de LONGi a décroché la certification de CERTISOLIS ...
    256 Leser
    CATL bringt mit Shenxing einen ultraschnellen Akku auf den Markt und eröffnet damit die ...
    908 Leser
    Traders Place: Neuer Online-Broker hebt Wertpapierhandel auf neues Level
    888 Leser
    Der Mittelstand. BVMW fordert Sofortmaßnahmen zur Engpassbeseitigung bei Großraum- und ...
    864 Leser
    YouGov-Trendstudie nachhaltige Geldanlage 2023: Was Menschen von grünen Investments abhält (FOTO)
    712 Leser
    Integration von Goodyear CheckPoint in den Digital Vehicle Scan von TÜV SÜD ...
    664 Leser
    Michael Haupt: Warum Social-Media-Anzeigen den Fachkräftemangel in der Pflege nicht lösen (FOTO)
    620 Leser
    SPARK(TM) CLEAR ALIGNERS KÜNDIGT WICHTIGE KLINISCHE UPDATES UND VON ÄRZTEN GETRIEBENE ...
    528 Leser
    Les Roches and the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia Celebrate the Kingdom's Next Generation ...
    520 Leser
    Neue Partnerschaft zwischen ELK und KAMPA
    500 Leser
    COP28 UAE Presidency to convene world-leading economists in the UAE to drive progress on the reform ...
    492 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9307 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8080 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7963 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6472 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6095 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4984 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4923 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4761 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser