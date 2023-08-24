    checkAd

    COP28 UAE Presidency announces priorities to drive water up the climate agenda

    Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - COP28 will elevate water on the climate agenda and seek to drive forward
    progress and raise ambition.
    - The COP28 Water Agenda identifies three priority areas for programming at
    Water Day during COP28's two-week thematic program: conserving and restoring
    freshwater ecosystems, enhancing urban water resilience, and bolstering
    water-resilient food systems.
    - The COP28 Presidency also announced a partnership with the co-hosts of the UN
    2023 Water Conference, Netherlands and Tajikistan, who will serve as COP28
    Water Champions to help lead the Agenda.
    - COP28's two-week thematic program includes a special day dedicated to
    exploring climate action across food, agriculture, and water.
    - It will also see the first UNFCCC high-level dialogue on water resilient food
    systems.

    The COP28 UAE Presidency has launched its Water Agenda during World Water Week
    in Stockholm, which took place from August 20 to 24.

    COP28 announced its top priority areas, which include conserving and restoring
    freshwater ecosystems, enhancing urban water resilience, and bolstering
    water-resilient food systems.

    Furthermore, the COP28 Presidency announced a partnership with the Netherlands
    and Tajikistan to serve as COP28 Water Champions.

    This partnership aims to build upon outcomes and momentum from the UN 2023 Water
    Conference held in March, which was co-hosted by the Netherlands and Tajikistan,
    and resulted in the Water Action Agenda.

    COP28 aims to give unprecedented attention to water risks and opportunities
    across the agenda, from agriculture to disaster prevention.

    This partnership unites the COP28 Presidency, Tajikistan, and the Netherlands to
    deliver water policy, technology, and financing results at COP28.

    Support from the Netherlands and Tajikistan is essential to ensuring progress
    and commitments from the UN Water Conference are driven forward.

    Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for
    COP28, spoke on the launch of the Water Agenda and partnership, saying, "Climate
    change profoundly affects water through flooding, droughts, and sea level rises,
    impacting homes, ecosystems, and livelihoods. Yet water is not only essential
    for human survival, health, and food systems, but it's also fundamental to
    nature's balance and the flourishing of biodiversity. With the COP28 Water
    Agenda, in collaboration with the Netherlands and Tajikistan, we seek to bridge
    the insights from the UN Water Conference with the climate community, amplifying
    our adaptation and mitigation efforts."

    Tajik Minister of Economic Development and Trade, His Excellency Mr. Zavqi
    Seite 1 von 2



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  77   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    COP28 UAE Presidency announces priorities to drive water up the climate agenda - COP28 will elevate water on the climate agenda and seek to drive forward progress and raise ambition. - The COP28 Water Agenda identifies three priority areas for programming at Water Day during COP28's two-week thematic program: …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Handelsblatt: Project-Fonds stoppt Ausschüttung an Anleger / Erste Folgen für Investoren nach ...
    168 Leser
    Neue Klimaanlage für Reisemobile - sparsam, leicht und leise (FOTO)
    160 Leser
    Kluges Köpfchen: In Berlin steht eines der intelligentesten Gebäude der Welt (FOTO)
    140 Leser
    Mit der LBS NordWest entsteht eine neue Großbausparkasse / "Wir wollen ...
    124 Leser
    Analytic Partners is a Leader of Marketing Measurement and Optimization as recognized by ...
    116 Leser
    Stimmungsbild: Vorbehalte gegenüber Kryptowährungen weiterhin groß - digitale ...
    112 Leser
    Mambu ernennt Fernando Zandona zum ständigen Geschäftsführer des Unternehmens
    112 Leser
    PwC-Studie: Berichterstattung gemäß EU-Taxonomie noch wenig aussagekräftig
    108 Leser
    Deloitte Property Index 2023: Europäischer Wohnimmobilienmarkt unter Druck, Mieten in deutschen Großstädten ...
    104 Leser
    LeasePlan für Deutschen Nachhaltigkeitspreis 2024 nominiert (FOTO)
    104 Leser
    Neue Partnerschaft zwischen ELK und KAMPA
    516 Leser
    Gamescom 2023: ERAZER® und CHERRY® geben Kooperation bekannt (FOTO)
    436 Leser
    205 300 Promovierende an deutschen Hochschulen im Jahr 2022
    328 Leser
    Vom Löwen zum Wildschwein - CFO analysiert, weshalb Social Chain scheiterte und welche ...
    312 Leser
    Exporte in Nicht-EU-Staaten im Juli 2023: voraussichtlich -2,9 % zum Juni 2023
    308 Leser
    Gewerbesteuereinnahmen 2022 auf neuem Höchststand
    308 Leser
    CGTN: Jugendaustausch spiegelt die "kameradschaftliche, brüderliche" Freundschaft zwischen ...
    292 Leser
    stern: Emails aus Scholz-Team werfen neue Fragen in Cum-Ex-Affäre auf
    284 Leser
    Umfrage von J.P. Morgan Asset Management: Höhere Sparzinsen untergraben nicht die Investmentkultur der Deutschen (FOTO)
    264 Leser
    La série Hi-MO 6 de LONGi a décroché la certification de CERTISOLIS ...
    260 Leser
    CATL bringt mit Shenxing einen ultraschnellen Akku auf den Markt und eröffnet damit die ...
    908 Leser
    Der Mittelstand. BVMW fordert Sofortmaßnahmen zur Engpassbeseitigung bei Großraum- und ...
    896 Leser
    Traders Place: Neuer Online-Broker hebt Wertpapierhandel auf neues Level
    888 Leser
    YouGov-Trendstudie nachhaltige Geldanlage 2023: Was Menschen von grünen Investments abhält (FOTO)
    720 Leser
    Integration von Goodyear CheckPoint in den Digital Vehicle Scan von TÜV SÜD ...
    664 Leser
    Michael Haupt: Warum Social-Media-Anzeigen den Fachkräftemangel in der Pflege nicht lösen (FOTO)
    620 Leser
    SPARK(TM) CLEAR ALIGNERS KÜNDIGT WICHTIGE KLINISCHE UPDATES UND VON ÄRZTEN GETRIEBENE ...
    528 Leser
    Les Roches and the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia Celebrate the Kingdom's Next Generation ...
    520 Leser
    Neue Partnerschaft zwischen ELK und KAMPA
    516 Leser
    COP28 UAE Presidency to convene world-leading economists in the UAE to drive progress on the reform ...
    492 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9307 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8080 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7963 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6472 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6095 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4984 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4923 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4765 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser