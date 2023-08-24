COP28 UAE Presidency announces priorities to drive water up the climate agenda

Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) -



- COP28 will elevate water on the climate agenda and seek to drive forward

progress and raise ambition.

- The COP28 Water Agenda identifies three priority areas for programming at

Water Day during COP28's two-week thematic program: conserving and restoring

freshwater ecosystems, enhancing urban water resilience, and bolstering

water-resilient food systems.

- The COP28 Presidency also announced a partnership with the co-hosts of the UN

2023 Water Conference, Netherlands and Tajikistan, who will serve as COP28

Water Champions to help lead the Agenda.

- COP28's two-week thematic program includes a special day dedicated to

exploring climate action across food, agriculture, and water.

- It will also see the first UNFCCC high-level dialogue on water resilient food

systems.



The COP28 UAE Presidency has launched its Water Agenda during World Water Week

in Stockholm, which took place from August 20 to 24.



