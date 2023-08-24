COP28 UAE Presidency announces priorities to drive water up the climate agenda
- COP28 will elevate water on the climate agenda and seek to drive forward
progress and raise ambition.
- The COP28 Water Agenda identifies three priority areas for programming at
Water Day during COP28's two-week thematic program: conserving and restoring
freshwater ecosystems, enhancing urban water resilience, and bolstering
water-resilient food systems.
- The COP28 Presidency also announced a partnership with the co-hosts of the UN
2023 Water Conference, Netherlands and Tajikistan, who will serve as COP28
Water Champions to help lead the Agenda.
- COP28's two-week thematic program includes a special day dedicated to
exploring climate action across food, agriculture, and water.
- It will also see the first UNFCCC high-level dialogue on water resilient food
systems.
The COP28 UAE Presidency has launched its Water Agenda during World Water Week
in Stockholm, which took place from August 20 to 24.
The COP28 UAE Presidency has launched its Water Agenda during World Water Week
in Stockholm, which took place from August 20 to 24.
