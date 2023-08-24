Westlands Advisory's 'Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030' Hails TXOne Networks' Solution for IT/OT Network Protection / Report rates TXOne Networks highest for strategic direction, singling out company's Cyber-Physical System D

Eindhoven (Netherlands)/Taipei (Taiwan) (ots) - TXOne Networks (https://www.txon

solution was rated highest by Westlands Advisory for strategic direction among

the IT/OT Network Protection Platforms evaluated by the leading OT security

industry analysis and strategy firm for its latest market-research report.



"TXOne has a strong product roadmap with a number of significant releases

planned over the next 12 months," reads Westlands Advisory's "Industrial

Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" report (https://www.txone.com/case-studies/west

lands-advisory-industrial-cybersecurity-outlook-2023-2030/) . "The most recent

release is the new primary capability, Cyber-Physical System Detection &

Response. CPSDR provides engineering and security teams with increased

visibility of cybersecurity and operational threats. The security component is

based on centralized behavioral analytics and threat-based correlation, whilst

operational risk is managed by agent-based behavioral analysis and device

'fingerprinting' to detect changes to operational baselines."





CPSDR is TXOne Networks' unique approach to security by which baselinefingerprints of each operational technology (OT) device and cyber-physicalsystem in an organization's infrastructure is analyzed to reveal behavior thatthreatens reliable and stable operations. Unexpected system changes areprevented, and alerts are generated to complete wider analysis. In this way, theTXOne Networks solution goes beyond combatting known threats to address unwantedsystem events before the organization's operations can be impacted."After years of dedicated work in the field of OT cybersecurity, we appreciatethe recognition in Westlands Advisory's report as a verified innovator for IT/OTNetwork Protection Platforms," said Terence Liu, chief executive officer, TXOneNetworks. "The Westlands Advisory analysis underscores our experience throughencounters in the marketplace-that organizations across the gamut of industriesare placing greater emphasis on equipping technicians to centrally manage cyberdefense across a vast number of legacy and modern assets running side-by-sidewithout interrupting operations. Our solutions have been engineered from theground up to deliver industry-leading capabilities in device inspection,endpoint protection and network defense to secure an organization's OTworkforce, workload and workplace.""Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" documents a clear trend ofcontinuous expenditure increase on OT cybersecurity, driven by digitaltransformation, regulation and risk management. Download the Westlands Advisoryreport (https://www.txone.com/case-studies/westlands-advisory-industrial-cybersecurity-outlook-2023-2030/) .About TXOne NetworksTXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability andsafety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments.TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and criticalinfrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches tocyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-basedproducts to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using areal-time, defense-in-depth approach.