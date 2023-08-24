Westlands Advisory's 'Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030' Hails TXOne Networks' Solution for IT/OT Network Protection / Report rates TXOne Networks highest for strategic direction, singling out company's Cyber-Physical System D
Eindhoven (Netherlands)/Taipei (Taiwan) (ots) - TXOne Networks (https://www.txon
e.com/?utm_source=BusinessWire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=growth-pr-m
ay-2023&utm_content=) , a leader in industrial cybersecurity, announced that its
solution was rated highest by Westlands Advisory for strategic direction among
the IT/OT Network Protection Platforms evaluated by the leading OT security
industry analysis and strategy firm for its latest market-research report.
"TXOne has a strong product roadmap with a number of significant releases
planned over the next 12 months," reads Westlands Advisory's "Industrial
Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" report (https://www.txone.com/case-studies/west
lands-advisory-industrial-cybersecurity-outlook-2023-2030/) . "The most recent
release is the new primary capability, Cyber-Physical System Detection &
Response. CPSDR provides engineering and security teams with increased
visibility of cybersecurity and operational threats. The security component is
based on centralized behavioral analytics and threat-based correlation, whilst
operational risk is managed by agent-based behavioral analysis and device
'fingerprinting' to detect changes to operational baselines."
e.com/?utm_source=BusinessWire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=growth-pr-m
ay-2023&utm_content=) , a leader in industrial cybersecurity, announced that its
solution was rated highest by Westlands Advisory for strategic direction among
the IT/OT Network Protection Platforms evaluated by the leading OT security
industry analysis and strategy firm for its latest market-research report.
"TXOne has a strong product roadmap with a number of significant releases
planned over the next 12 months," reads Westlands Advisory's "Industrial
Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" report (https://www.txone.com/case-studies/west
lands-advisory-industrial-cybersecurity-outlook-2023-2030/) . "The most recent
release is the new primary capability, Cyber-Physical System Detection &
Response. CPSDR provides engineering and security teams with increased
visibility of cybersecurity and operational threats. The security component is
based on centralized behavioral analytics and threat-based correlation, whilst
operational risk is managed by agent-based behavioral analysis and device
'fingerprinting' to detect changes to operational baselines."
CPSDR is TXOne Networks' unique approach to security by which baseline
fingerprints of each operational technology (OT) device and cyber-physical
system in an organization's infrastructure is analyzed to reveal behavior that
threatens reliable and stable operations. Unexpected system changes are
prevented, and alerts are generated to complete wider analysis. In this way, the
TXOne Networks solution goes beyond combatting known threats to address unwanted
system events before the organization's operations can be impacted.
"After years of dedicated work in the field of OT cybersecurity, we appreciate
the recognition in Westlands Advisory's report as a verified innovator for IT/OT
Network Protection Platforms," said Terence Liu, chief executive officer, TXOne
Networks. "The Westlands Advisory analysis underscores our experience through
encounters in the marketplace-that organizations across the gamut of industries
are placing greater emphasis on equipping technicians to centrally manage cyber
defense across a vast number of legacy and modern assets running side-by-side
without interrupting operations. Our solutions have been engineered from the
ground up to deliver industry-leading capabilities in device inspection,
endpoint protection and network defense to secure an organization's OT
workforce, workload and workplace."
"Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" documents a clear trend of
continuous expenditure increase on OT cybersecurity, driven by digital
transformation, regulation and risk management. Download the Westlands Advisory
report (https://www.txone.com/case-studies/westlands-advisory-industrial-cyberse
curity-outlook-2023-2030/) .
Follow TXOne Networks on Blog (https://www.txone.com/blog?utm_source=BusinessWir
e&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=growth-pr-may-2023&utm_content=) ,
Twitter (https://twitter.com/TXOneNetworks) , and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/txone-networks/posts/?feedView=all) .
About TXOne Networks
TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and
safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments.
TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical
infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to
cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based
products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a
real-time, defense-in-depth approach. http://www.txone.com
Contact:
Global Media Contacts
Lynette Lee
mailto:Lynette_lee@txone.com
European press contact TXOne Networks
GlobalCom PR-Network GmbH
Martin Uffmann / Slavena Radeva
mailto:martin@gcpr.net / mailto:slavenae@gcpr.net
+49 89 360363-41 / -50
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155587/5587745
OTS: TXOne Networks
fingerprints of each operational technology (OT) device and cyber-physical
system in an organization's infrastructure is analyzed to reveal behavior that
threatens reliable and stable operations. Unexpected system changes are
prevented, and alerts are generated to complete wider analysis. In this way, the
TXOne Networks solution goes beyond combatting known threats to address unwanted
system events before the organization's operations can be impacted.
"After years of dedicated work in the field of OT cybersecurity, we appreciate
the recognition in Westlands Advisory's report as a verified innovator for IT/OT
Network Protection Platforms," said Terence Liu, chief executive officer, TXOne
Networks. "The Westlands Advisory analysis underscores our experience through
encounters in the marketplace-that organizations across the gamut of industries
are placing greater emphasis on equipping technicians to centrally manage cyber
defense across a vast number of legacy and modern assets running side-by-side
without interrupting operations. Our solutions have been engineered from the
ground up to deliver industry-leading capabilities in device inspection,
endpoint protection and network defense to secure an organization's OT
workforce, workload and workplace."
"Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" documents a clear trend of
continuous expenditure increase on OT cybersecurity, driven by digital
transformation, regulation and risk management. Download the Westlands Advisory
report (https://www.txone.com/case-studies/westlands-advisory-industrial-cyberse
curity-outlook-2023-2030/) .
Follow TXOne Networks on Blog (https://www.txone.com/blog?utm_source=BusinessWir
e&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=growth-pr-may-2023&utm_content=) ,
Twitter (https://twitter.com/TXOneNetworks) , and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/txone-networks/posts/?feedView=all) .
About TXOne Networks
TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and
safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments.
TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical
infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to
cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based
products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a
real-time, defense-in-depth approach. http://www.txone.com
Contact:
Global Media Contacts
Lynette Lee
mailto:Lynette_lee@txone.com
European press contact TXOne Networks
GlobalCom PR-Network GmbH
Martin Uffmann / Slavena Radeva
mailto:martin@gcpr.net / mailto:slavenae@gcpr.net
+49 89 360363-41 / -50
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155587/5587745
OTS: TXOne Networks
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 61 | 0 |