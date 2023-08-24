    checkAd

    Westlands Advisory's 'Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030' Hails TXOne Networks' Solution for IT/OT Network Protection / Report rates TXOne Networks highest for strategic direction, singling out company's Cyber-Physical System D

    Eindhoven (Netherlands)/Taipei (Taiwan) (ots) - TXOne Networks (https://www.txon
    e.com/?utm_source=BusinessWire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=growth-pr-m
    ay-2023&utm_content=) , a leader in industrial cybersecurity, announced that its
    solution was rated highest by Westlands Advisory for strategic direction among
    the IT/OT Network Protection Platforms evaluated by the leading OT security
    industry analysis and strategy firm for its latest market-research report.

    "TXOne has a strong product roadmap with a number of significant releases
    planned over the next 12 months," reads Westlands Advisory's "Industrial
    Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" report (https://www.txone.com/case-studies/west
    lands-advisory-industrial-cybersecurity-outlook-2023-2030/) . "The most recent
    release is the new primary capability, Cyber-Physical System Detection &
    Response. CPSDR provides engineering and security teams with increased
    visibility of cybersecurity and operational threats. The security component is
    based on centralized behavioral analytics and threat-based correlation, whilst
    operational risk is managed by agent-based behavioral analysis and device
    'fingerprinting' to detect changes to operational baselines."

    CPSDR is TXOne Networks' unique approach to security by which baseline
    fingerprints of each operational technology (OT) device and cyber-physical
    system in an organization's infrastructure is analyzed to reveal behavior that
    threatens reliable and stable operations. Unexpected system changes are
    prevented, and alerts are generated to complete wider analysis. In this way, the
    TXOne Networks solution goes beyond combatting known threats to address unwanted
    system events before the organization's operations can be impacted.

    "After years of dedicated work in the field of OT cybersecurity, we appreciate
    the recognition in Westlands Advisory's report as a verified innovator for IT/OT
    Network Protection Platforms," said Terence Liu, chief executive officer, TXOne
    Networks. "The Westlands Advisory analysis underscores our experience through
    encounters in the marketplace-that organizations across the gamut of industries
    are placing greater emphasis on equipping technicians to centrally manage cyber
    defense across a vast number of legacy and modern assets running side-by-side
    without interrupting operations. Our solutions have been engineered from the
    ground up to deliver industry-leading capabilities in device inspection,
    endpoint protection and network defense to secure an organization's OT
    workforce, workload and workplace."

    "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" documents a clear trend of
    continuous expenditure increase on OT cybersecurity, driven by digital
    transformation, regulation and risk management. Download the Westlands Advisory
    report (https://www.txone.com/case-studies/westlands-advisory-industrial-cyberse
    curity-outlook-2023-2030/) .

    Follow TXOne Networks on Blog (https://www.txone.com/blog?utm_source=BusinessWir
    e&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=growth-pr-may-2023&utm_content=) ,
    Twitter (https://twitter.com/TXOneNetworks) , and LinkedIn
    (https://www.linkedin.com/company/txone-networks/posts/?feedView=all) .

    About TXOne Networks

    TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and
    safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments.
    TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical
    infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to
    cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based
    products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a
    real-time, defense-in-depth approach. http://www.txone.com

    Contact:

    Global Media Contacts
    Lynette Lee
    mailto:Lynette_lee@txone.com

    European press contact TXOne Networks
    GlobalCom PR-Network GmbH
    Martin Uffmann / Slavena Radeva
    mailto:martin@gcpr.net / mailto:slavenae@gcpr.net
    +49 89 360363-41 / -50

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155587/5587745
    OTS: TXOne Networks



