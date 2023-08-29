    checkAd

    Huma collaborates with Google Cloud to improve healthcare through generative AI

    New York

    - Huma aims to further support patients and the healthcare workforce by
    enhancing its regulated Software as Medical Device (SaMD) platform with the
    addition of generative AI applications
    - Huma is leveraging Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and exploring the use of
    other Google GenAI tools such as Med-PaLM 2
    (https://sites.research.google/med-palm/)
    - Huma and Google Cloud are pursuing the safe, responsible and meaningful
    integration of generative AI in healthcare

    Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today
    announced it will use Google Cloud's generative AI (GenAI) to enhance Huma's
    regulated disease management platform. Huma is also exploring the use of
    Google's GenAI tools, including Med-PaLM 2, a large language model specialised
    for the medical domain, to support healthcare professionals (HCPs) with better
    insights to optimise care delivery.

    Huma's technology platform captures a range of vital signs, biomarkers and
    patient-reported data that are displayed on an HCP dashboard. This allows HCPs
    to care for many more patients than they would be able to in person, helping to
    alleviate workforce pressures and expand access to healthcare1. There are
    additional, significant efficiencies to be gained by reducing administrative
    tasks that take away valuable time from delivering patient-centric care and
    GenAI will be used to automate the generation of clinical summary reports from
    incoming data and surface relevant information for review in order to improve
    the documentation and triaging processes.

    Huma's platform gathers a wealth of real-world data that hold crucial clinical
    insights related to disease progression, deterioration, and potential new
    diagnoses. However, these insights can sometimes go unnoticed. Combining GenAI
    with human oversight has the potential to harness the full transformative power
    of this data and deliver the predictive, personalised care that will greatly
    benefit both health systems and patients.

    GenAI will also help solve the challenge of patient engagement. Chronic disease
    management is intricate, and patients need support and guidance to navigate
    through complex treatment pathways. Yet, there is limited access to care
    providers. By leveraging GenAI, communication between patients and providers can
    be streamlined, allowing individually tailored care plans and personalised
    "nudges," -ultimately delivering a more delightful patient experience which can
    lead to improved outcomes.

    A Huma-n in the loop

    Huma is well positioned to evaluate the value GenAI applications can bring to
