Huma collaborates with Google Cloud to improve healthcare through generative AI
New York (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Huma aims to further support patients and the healthcare workforce by
enhancing its regulated Software as Medical Device (SaMD) platform with the
addition of generative AI applications
- Huma is leveraging Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and exploring the use of
other Google GenAI tools such as Med-PaLM 2
(https://sites.research.google/med-palm/)
- Huma and Google Cloud are pursuing the safe, responsible and meaningful
integration of generative AI in healthcare
Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today
announced it will use Google Cloud's generative AI (GenAI) to enhance Huma's
regulated disease management platform. Huma is also exploring the use of
Google's GenAI tools, including Med-PaLM 2, a large language model specialised
for the medical domain, to support healthcare professionals (HCPs) with better
insights to optimise care delivery.
- Huma aims to further support patients and the healthcare workforce by
enhancing its regulated Software as Medical Device (SaMD) platform with the
addition of generative AI applications
- Huma is leveraging Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and exploring the use of
other Google GenAI tools such as Med-PaLM 2
(https://sites.research.google/med-palm/)
- Huma and Google Cloud are pursuing the safe, responsible and meaningful
integration of generative AI in healthcare
Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today
announced it will use Google Cloud's generative AI (GenAI) to enhance Huma's
regulated disease management platform. Huma is also exploring the use of
Google's GenAI tools, including Med-PaLM 2, a large language model specialised
for the medical domain, to support healthcare professionals (HCPs) with better
insights to optimise care delivery.
Huma's technology platform captures a range of vital signs, biomarkers and
patient-reported data that are displayed on an HCP dashboard. This allows HCPs
to care for many more patients than they would be able to in person, helping to
alleviate workforce pressures and expand access to healthcare1. There are
additional, significant efficiencies to be gained by reducing administrative
tasks that take away valuable time from delivering patient-centric care and
GenAI will be used to automate the generation of clinical summary reports from
incoming data and surface relevant information for review in order to improve
the documentation and triaging processes.
Huma's platform gathers a wealth of real-world data that hold crucial clinical
insights related to disease progression, deterioration, and potential new
diagnoses. However, these insights can sometimes go unnoticed. Combining GenAI
with human oversight has the potential to harness the full transformative power
of this data and deliver the predictive, personalised care that will greatly
benefit both health systems and patients.
GenAI will also help solve the challenge of patient engagement. Chronic disease
management is intricate, and patients need support and guidance to navigate
through complex treatment pathways. Yet, there is limited access to care
providers. By leveraging GenAI, communication between patients and providers can
be streamlined, allowing individually tailored care plans and personalised
"nudges," -ultimately delivering a more delightful patient experience which can
lead to improved outcomes.
A Huma-n in the loop
Huma is well positioned to evaluate the value GenAI applications can bring to
patient-reported data that are displayed on an HCP dashboard. This allows HCPs
to care for many more patients than they would be able to in person, helping to
alleviate workforce pressures and expand access to healthcare1. There are
additional, significant efficiencies to be gained by reducing administrative
tasks that take away valuable time from delivering patient-centric care and
GenAI will be used to automate the generation of clinical summary reports from
incoming data and surface relevant information for review in order to improve
the documentation and triaging processes.
Huma's platform gathers a wealth of real-world data that hold crucial clinical
insights related to disease progression, deterioration, and potential new
diagnoses. However, these insights can sometimes go unnoticed. Combining GenAI
with human oversight has the potential to harness the full transformative power
of this data and deliver the predictive, personalised care that will greatly
benefit both health systems and patients.
GenAI will also help solve the challenge of patient engagement. Chronic disease
management is intricate, and patients need support and guidance to navigate
through complex treatment pathways. Yet, there is limited access to care
providers. By leveraging GenAI, communication between patients and providers can
be streamlined, allowing individually tailored care plans and personalised
"nudges," -ultimately delivering a more delightful patient experience which can
lead to improved outcomes.
A Huma-n in the loop
Huma is well positioned to evaluate the value GenAI applications can bring to
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 101 | 0 |