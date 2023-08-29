Huma collaborates with Google Cloud to improve healthcare through generative AI

New York (ots/PRNewswire) -



Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today

announced it will use Google Cloud's generative AI (GenAI) to enhance Huma's

regulated disease management platform. Huma is also exploring the use of

Google's GenAI tools, including Med-PaLM 2, a large language model specialised

for the medical domain, to support healthcare professionals (HCPs) with better

insights to optimise care delivery.





Huma's technology platform captures a range of vital signs, biomarkers andpatient-reported data that are displayed on an HCP dashboard. This allows HCPsto care for many more patients than they would be able to in person, helping toalleviate workforce pressures and expand access to healthcare1. There areadditional, significant efficiencies to be gained by reducing administrativetasks that take away valuable time from delivering patient-centric care andGenAI will be used to automate the generation of clinical summary reports fromincoming data and surface relevant information for review in order to improvethe documentation and triaging processes.Huma's platform gathers a wealth of real-world data that hold crucial clinicalinsights related to disease progression, deterioration, and potential newdiagnoses. However, these insights can sometimes go unnoticed. Combining GenAIwith human oversight has the potential to harness the full transformative powerof this data and deliver the predictive, personalised care that will greatlybenefit both health systems and patients.GenAI will also help solve the challenge of patient engagement. Chronic diseasemanagement is intricate, and patients need support and guidance to navigatethrough complex treatment pathways. Yet, there is limited access to careproviders. By leveraging GenAI, communication between patients and providers canbe streamlined, allowing individually tailored care plans and personalised"nudges," -ultimately delivering a more delightful patient experience which canlead to improved outcomes.A Huma-n in the loopHuma is well positioned to evaluate the value GenAI applications can bring to