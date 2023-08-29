    checkAd

    German Bionic Debuts Groundbreaking Power Suit for Nursing and Care Professionals in North America (FOTO)

    Boston, MA (ots) - The global robotics company's Apogee+ powered exoskeleton is
    tailored to offer optimal lifting and walking support for healthcare
    professionals.

    German Bionic (http://www.germanbionic.com) , the pioneering robotics company
    with offices in Boston, Berlin and Tokyo, today announced its official
    introduction of the "Apogee+" powered exoskeleton to the North American
    healthcare market. Merging cutting-edge robotics with research-backed,
    data-driven insights, the wearable technology aims to redefine the landscape of
    support for caregivers-cultivating a realm of enhanced well-being and
    sustainable working conditions for nursing and care professionals. The move into
    the healthcare space underscores the company's continued success in industrial
    settings such as manufacturing and logistics.

    Numerous studies (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8101271/) have
    consistently highlighted the immense levels of stress endured by nursing and
    care staff [often stemming from challenging working conditions], the high amount
    of physical exertion posing health risks, and an overall lack of appreciation
    for their vital role. The gravity of these challenges was further underscored
    during the pandemic, and continues to drive the trend towards early retirement (
    https://www.medicaleconomics.com/view/physician-retirements-to-hit-health-care-i
    ndustry-hard) from the profession. The user-friendly Apogee+, designed to serve
    as a 'personal lift assist', specifically addresses these care worker safety and
    job satisfaction concerns. Key product features include:

    - Lifting and walking support: The Apogee+ provides active assistance during
    lifting and walking, offering up to 66 pounds (30 kg) of back relief per lift;
    Integrated grips on the exoskeleton enhance ease of lifting and repositioning
    patients, streamlining daily caregiving tasks.

    - Dust and waterproof: The Apogee+ enables greater flexibility such as when
    washing or showering patients, thanks to being waterproof to IP54.

    - High level of wearer comfort: The Apogee+ boasts a small, lightweight, and
    slim design, allowing it to flexibly adapt to the different movements of
    caregivers and be worn in the varied environments typically found in clinics and
    other healthcare facilities.

    - "Friendly" design: With its softer form and lighter colors, the Apogee+
    exhibits an emotionally accessible and patient-friendly aesthetic.

    - Easy to disinfect: By adopting monocoque as the external framework, the
    Apogee+ has less surface area for bacteria and germs to accumulate. This also
    makes it easier to disinfect - an essential aspect in healthcare environments.
