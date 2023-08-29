German Bionic Debuts Groundbreaking Power Suit for Nursing and Care Professionals in North America (FOTO)

Boston, MA (ots) - The global robotics company's Apogee+ powered exoskeleton is

tailored to offer optimal lifting and walking support for healthcare

professionals.



German Bionic (http://www.germanbionic.com) , the pioneering robotics company

with offices in Boston, Berlin and Tokyo, today announced its official

introduction of the "Apogee+" powered exoskeleton to the North American

healthcare market. Merging cutting-edge robotics with research-backed,

data-driven insights, the wearable technology aims to redefine the landscape of

support for caregivers-cultivating a realm of enhanced well-being and

sustainable working conditions for nursing and care professionals. The move into

the healthcare space underscores the company's continued success in industrial

settings such as manufacturing and logistics.





Numerous studies (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8101271/) haveconsistently highlighted the immense levels of stress endured by nursing andcare staff [often stemming from challenging working conditions], the high amountof physical exertion posing health risks, and an overall lack of appreciationfor their vital role. The gravity of these challenges was further underscoredduring the pandemic, and continues to drive the trend towards early retirement (https://www.medicaleconomics.com/view/physician-retirements-to-hit-health-care-industry-hard) from the profession. The user-friendly Apogee+, designed to serveas a 'personal lift assist', specifically addresses these care worker safety andjob satisfaction concerns. Key product features include:- Lifting and walking support: The Apogee+ provides active assistance duringlifting and walking, offering up to 66 pounds (30 kg) of back relief per lift;Integrated grips on the exoskeleton enhance ease of lifting and repositioningpatients, streamlining daily caregiving tasks.- Dust and waterproof: The Apogee+ enables greater flexibility such as whenwashing or showering patients, thanks to being waterproof to IP54.- High level of wearer comfort: The Apogee+ boasts a small, lightweight, andslim design, allowing it to flexibly adapt to the different movements ofcaregivers and be worn in the varied environments typically found in clinics andother healthcare facilities.- "Friendly" design: With its softer form and lighter colors, the Apogee+exhibits an emotionally accessible and patient-friendly aesthetic.- Easy to disinfect: By adopting monocoque as the external framework, theApogee+ has less surface area for bacteria and germs to accumulate. This alsomakes it easier to disinfect - an essential aspect in healthcare environments.