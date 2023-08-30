Johnson & Johnson Vision announces launch of ELITA(TM) Platform to Correct Myopia with New SILK Procedure at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Congress
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Next-generation laser vision correction provides
next-day results and recovery1,2
- The next-generation ELITATM Femtosecond Laser to correct myopia with the new
SILK procedure **
- The latest innovation in extended depth of focus (EDOF) intraocular lenses
(IOLs) will be shared with invited surgeons.
- Supporting ESCRS' Mission Zero target through ongoing sustainability efforts
- More than 30 abstracts supported by Johnson and Johnson Vision to be presented
across a range of equipment and IOLs including: TECNIS Synergy® IOL, TECNIS
Eyhance® IOL and ELITA(TM) Femtosecond Laser
- Participating in iNovation sessions on presbyopia, the re-emergence of
refractive surgery and myopia: the next pandemic
Johnson & Johnson Vision*, a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson &
Johnson MedTechi, will announce the launch of a next-generation laser vision
correction solution, the ELITATM Platform , at the 41st European Society of
Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) congress, 8-12 September 2023. The
congress will also showcase a range of breakthrough data, with over 30 abstracts
supported by Johnson & Johnson Vision accepted for presentation.
The ELITATM Platform enables surgeons to perform refractive correction on
patients with myopia, with or without astigmatism, using the new SILK (Smooth
Incision Lenticule Keratomileusis) procedure. With an ultra-precise laser pulse
and fast laser delivery system, the ELITATM Platform provides surgeons with a
consistently smooth and easy lenticular removal, offering exceptional vision
correction with next-day results and recovery.1,2,3
The SILK procedure helps correct myopia through an often quick and minimally
invasive process. The precise ELITATM Femtosecond Laser uses fine laser pulses
to gently create a small disc-shaped piece of tissue called a lenticule in the
cornea after the eye is numbed. The lenticule is then delicately removed through
a microscopic incision and the smooth lenticule removal reshapes the cornea,
correcting the eye to see flawlessly.1,2
An integrated blend of sophisticated technologies enables surgeons to perform
the SILK procedure effortlessly and precisely to yield next-day results for
patients.1,2
- Ultra-Precise Pulse delivers better quality treatment of corneal tissue1
- Ultra-Fast Delivery System enables contiguous placement of laser pulses for
exceptionally smooth tissue surface
- Sub-Micron Digital-Encoder Controlled Scanning System allows a high-degree of
pulse placement and superior optical performance across the entire treatment
