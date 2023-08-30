Johnson & Johnson Vision announces launch of ELITA(TM) Platform to Correct Myopia with New SILK Procedure at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Congress

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Next-generation laser vision correction provides

next-day results and recovery1,2



- The next-generation ELITATM Femtosecond Laser to correct myopia with the new

SILK procedure **

- The latest innovation in extended depth of focus (EDOF) intraocular lenses

(IOLs) will be shared with invited surgeons.

- Supporting ESCRS' Mission Zero target through ongoing sustainability efforts

- More than 30 abstracts supported by Johnson and Johnson Vision to be presented

across a range of equipment and IOLs including: TECNIS Synergy® IOL, TECNIS

Eyhance® IOL and ELITA(TM) Femtosecond Laser

- Participating in iNovation sessions on presbyopia, the re-emergence of

refractive surgery and myopia: the next pandemic



Johnson & Johnson Vision*, a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson &

Johnson MedTechi, will announce the launch of a next-generation laser vision

correction solution, the ELITATM Platform , at the 41st European Society of

Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) congress, 8-12 September 2023. The

congress will also showcase a range of breakthrough data, with over 30 abstracts

supported by Johnson & Johnson Vision accepted for presentation.



