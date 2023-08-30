Anlass der Studie: Research study

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 17.90 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



FY 2022 closed with robust revenue performance and Smartbroker realignment; Positive operating revenue and earnings development also expected for current FY 2023; The strong expansion of the platform-based transaction business should in future provide for a dynamic turnover and earnings development provide; Target price: EUR 17.90 (previously: EUR 17.70); Rating: Buy



According to published business figures, the Smartbroker Group achieved a significant year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue of 9.5% to EUR 52.79 million (previous year: EUR 48.20 million) in the past financial year. This significant revenue growth resulted from the full-year consolidation of Smartbroker AG (formerly wallstreet:online capital AG), which was initially consolidated at equity in 2021 and fully consolidated from August 2021.



At the earnings level, the operating EBITDA rose disproportionately to the development of turnover by 146.3% to EUR 8.77 million (previous year: EUR 3.56 million). The dynamic improvement in earnings is essentially based on significantly-reduced customer acquisition costs for the Smartbroker, which resulted from the planned restructuring of the Smartbroker 2.0 setup. Adjusted for new customer acquisition costs for the Smartbroker, which amounted to EUR 4.02 million (previous year: EUR 12.87 million), an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 12.79 million (previous year: EUR 16.43 million) was achieved. On a net basis, high unscheduled depreciation on the old setup of the major project Smartbroker 2.0 amounting to EUR 12.59 million in particular led to a significantly negative net result of EUR -10.07 million (previous year: EUR -0.54 million) compared to the previous year.



For the current financial year 2023, Smartbroker management expects a positive operating development despite challenging general conditions and extensive cost burdens until the completion of the major project Smartbroker 2.0. Accordingly, the company expects consolidated revenues of between EUR 51.0 million and EUR 56.0 million and an EBITDA (operating result) adjusted for new customer acquisition costs of between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 4.0 million.



In the context of the publication of our research study on the preliminary annual results of Smartbroker's 2022 financial year, we have adjusted our previous revenue and earnings estimates downwards for the current financial year and also for the following years. In view of the reaffirmed positive corporate guidance, we also confirm our previous revenue and earnings forecasts for the current financial year and subsequent years. For the current financial period, we continue to expect revenue of EUR 52.70 million and EBITDA of EUR 1.04 million. For the subsequent years 2024 and 2025, we continue to expect revenues (EBITDA) of EUR 66.75 million (EUR 13.97 million) and EUR 76.30 million (EUR 20.68 million) respectively.

Overall, we continue to see the Smartbroker Group well positioned to return to dynamic growth mode with the imminent launch of the promising Smartbroker 2.0 combined with the targeted ramp-up of marketing activities from the 2024 financial year. Due to the expected economies of scale from the forecast strong expansion of the transaction business, the company should be able to achieve disproportionate earnings growth and thus dynamically increase Group profitability. In addition, the stronger integration of the two complementary business segments (Media & Transaction) should lead to clearly positive synergy effects and thus also be able to additionally advance the future development of turnover and results.



Based on our confirmed forecasts for the current financial year 2023 and the following years and the roll-over effect that has occurred (price target related to the following FY 2024 instead of previously 2023), we have slightly increased our previous price target to EUR 17.90 (previously: EUR 17.70) per share. On the other hand, higher capital costs (increase in the risk-free interest rate to 2.00% instead of the previous 1.50%) had the effect of lowering the price target. In view of the current share price level, we continue to give the Smartbroker share a 'buy' rating and see significant upside potential.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/27641.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

Datum und Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung der Studie: 30.08.2023 (9:24 Uhr) Datum und Zeitpunkt der ersten Weitergabe: 30.08.2023 (10:30 Uhr) Gültigkeit des Kursziels: bis max. 31.12.2024



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

