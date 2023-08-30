    checkAd
    Original-Research: Smartbroker Holding AG (von GBC AG): BUY
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research Smartbroker Holding AG (von GBC AG): BUY

    In Kürze

    • FY 2022: Umsatzsteigerung um 9,5% auf 52,79 Mio. EUR
    • EBITDA steigt um 146,3% auf 8,77 Mio. EUR
    • Für FY 2023 erwartet Smartbroker positive Entwicklung
    • Kursziel erhöht auf 17,90 EUR, Rating: Buy

    ^

    Original-Research: Smartbroker Holding AG - von GBC AG

    Einstufung von GBC AG zu Smartbroker Holding AG

    Unternehmen: Smartbroker Holding AG
    ISIN: DE000A2GS609

    Anlass der Studie: Research study
    Empfehlung: BUY
    Kursziel: 17.90 EUR
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

    FY 2022 closed with robust revenue performance and Smartbroker realignment; Positive operating revenue and earnings development also expected for current FY 2023; The strong expansion of the platform-based transaction business should in future provide for a dynamic turnover and earnings development provide; Target price: EUR 17.90 (previously: EUR 17.70); Rating: Buy
     
    According to published business figures, the Smartbroker Group achieved a significant year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue of 9.5% to EUR 52.79 million (previous year: EUR 48.20 million) in the past financial year. This significant revenue growth resulted from the full-year consolidation of Smartbroker AG (formerly wallstreet:online capital AG), which was initially consolidated at equity in 2021 and fully consolidated from August 2021.
     
    At the earnings level, the operating EBITDA rose disproportionately to the development of turnover by 146.3% to EUR 8.77 million (previous year: EUR 3.56 million). The dynamic improvement in earnings is essentially based on significantly-reduced customer acquisition costs for the Smartbroker, which resulted from the planned restructuring of the Smartbroker 2.0 setup. Adjusted for new customer acquisition costs for the Smartbroker, which amounted to EUR 4.02 million (previous year: EUR 12.87 million), an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 12.79 million (previous year: EUR 16.43 million) was achieved. On a net basis, high unscheduled depreciation on the old setup of the major project Smartbroker 2.0 amounting to EUR 12.59 million in particular led to a significantly negative net result of EUR -10.07 million (previous year: EUR -0.54 million) compared to the previous year.
     
    For the current financial year 2023, Smartbroker management expects a positive operating development despite challenging general conditions and extensive cost burdens until the completion of the major project Smartbroker 2.0. Accordingly, the company expects consolidated revenues of between EUR 51.0 million and EUR 56.0 million and an EBITDA (operating result) adjusted for new customer acquisition costs of between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 4.0 million.
     
    In the context of the publication of our research study on the preliminary annual results of Smartbroker's 2022 financial year, we have adjusted our previous revenue and earnings estimates downwards for the current financial year and also for the following years. In view of the reaffirmed positive corporate guidance, we also confirm our previous revenue and earnings forecasts for the current financial year and subsequent years. For the current financial period, we continue to expect revenue of EUR 52.70 million and EBITDA of EUR 1.04 million. For the subsequent years 2024 and 2025, we continue to expect revenues (EBITDA) of EUR 66.75 million (EUR 13.97 million) and EUR 76.30 million (EUR 20.68 million) respectively.  
    Overall, we continue to see the Smartbroker Group well positioned to return to dynamic growth mode with the imminent launch of the promising Smartbroker 2.0 combined with the targeted ramp-up of marketing activities from the 2024 financial year. Due to the expected economies of scale from the forecast strong expansion of the transaction business, the company should be able to achieve disproportionate earnings growth and thus dynamically increase Group profitability. In addition, the stronger integration of the two complementary business segments (Media & Transaction) should lead to clearly positive synergy effects and thus also be able to additionally advance the future development of turnover and results.
     
    Based on our confirmed forecasts for the current financial year 2023 and the following years and the roll-over effect that has occurred (price target related to the following FY 2024 instead of previously 2023), we have slightly increased our previous price target to EUR 17.90 (previously: EUR 17.70) per share. On the other hand, higher capital costs (increase in the risk-free interest rate to 2.00% instead of the previous 1.50%) had the effect of lowering the price target. In view of the current share price level, we continue to give the Smartbroker share a 'buy' rating and see significant upside potential.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/27641.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    GBC AG
    Halderstraße 27
    86150 Augsburg
    0821 / 241133 0
    research@gbc-ag.de
    ++++++++++++++++
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
    +++++++++++++++
    Datum und Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung der Studie: 30.08.2023 (9:24 Uhr) Datum und Zeitpunkt der ersten Weitergabe: 30.08.2023 (10:30 Uhr) Gültigkeit des Kursziels: bis max. 31.12.2024

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die Smartbroker Holding Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von +0,63 % und einem Kurs von 12,08EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst: GBC


    Diskussion: Smartbroker Holding AG mit deutlichem Kurspotenzial

    Diskussion: Börsenlounge mit Markus Weingran - täglich um 14:00 Uhr live auf YouTube
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  113   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research Smartbroker Holding AG (von GBC AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: Smartbroker Holding AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Smartbroker Holding AG Unternehmen: Smartbroker Holding AG ISIN: DE000A2GS609 Anlass der Studie: Research study Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 17.90 EUR Letzte …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Aktien New York: US-Daten geben vor allem Nasdaq Auftrieb
    928 Leser
    Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - US-Daten geben vor allem Nasdaq Auftrieb
    916 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung geht schwungvoll weiter - Nasdaq stark
    876 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: US-Daten mindern Zinsangst und schieben an
    808 Leser
    Neue SAP-Personalchefin kommt von Siemens Energy
    592 Leser
    Neue iPhones erwartet: Apple kündigt Event für 12. September an
    508 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Dax vor Inflationsdaten im Aufwind dank nachlassender Zinssorgen
    448 Leser
    Bitcoin legt deutlich zu - US-Gericht mach den Weg für Bitcoin-ETF frei
    420 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax am Vortagsniveau - Inflation im Fokus
    408 Leser
    Immobilienkonzern Aroundtown wertet Bestand ab - Milliardenverlust
    392 Leser
    Chipkonzern Nvidia übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich
    2040 Leser
    Aktien New York: Vortagesverluste mehr als wettgemacht - Nvidia im Fokus
    1448 Leser
    Aktien New York: Verluste - robuste Wirtschaftsdaten - Nvidia mit Rekordhoch
    1444 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Vortagesverluste wettgemacht - Nvidia im Fokus
    1308 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Ins Minus gedreht - Nvidia auf Rekordhoch nach Zahlen
    1288 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Erholungsplus weitgehend weg nach Powells Rede
    1236 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Auf Tagestief - Nvidia nur kurz auf Rekordhoch
    1064 Leser
    Aktien New York: US-Daten geben vor allem Nasdaq Auftrieb
    928 Leser
    Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - US-Daten geben vor allem Nasdaq Auftrieb
    916 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung - Powells Rede überraschungslos
    896 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6640 Leser
    Paypal mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
    2304 Leser
    Borussia Dortmund stellt vorläufige Geschäftszahlen vor
    2060 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Telefonica Deutschland weiter unter Druck - Partnerverlust
    2048 Leser
    Chipkonzern Nvidia übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich
    2040 Leser
    Gea-Finanzchef Marcus Ketter stirbt unerwartet im Alter von 55 Jahren
    1828 Leser
    Italien: Inflationsrate sinkt etwas stärker als erwartet
    1816 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Roaming-Deal als Befreiungsschlag für 1&1 und Klatsche für O2
    1728 Leser
    AfD-Spitzenkandidat: USA hinter Nord-Stream-Explosionen (1) 
    1612 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Weitere Verluste - Fitch-Abstufung der USA trübt die Stimmung
    1612 Leser
    Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
    25753 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19828 Leser
    Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
    13409 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11692 Leser
    ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
    8991 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8680 Leser
    EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
    7326 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
    7158 Leser
    Devisen: Euro steigt über 0,98 US-Dollar - Britisches Pfund legt zu
    7033 Leser
    IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
    7013 Leser