COP28 Presidency urges adaptation efforts at Korea Global Adaptation Week

- Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of

COP28, stressed the urgency of delivering a robust Framework on the Global

Goal on Adaptation

- He reiterated the call for developed countries to uphold their commitment to

doubling adaptation finance by 2025.

- The Global Stocktake at COP28 will enable a thorough assessment of successes

and challenges in adaptation.

- COP28's Action Agenda aims to put a human face on policy choices and focus on

delivering outcomes on nature, food and agriculture, health, water, and relief

and recovery.



The COP28 Presidency has called for urgent action to strengthen global

adaptation action at all levels to reduce vulnerability and strengthen

resilience for vulnerable communities, ecosystems and economic sectors at the

Korea Global Adaptation Week 2023.



