COP28 Presidency urges adaptation efforts at Korea Global Adaptation Week
Incheon, South Korea (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of
COP28, stressed the urgency of delivering a robust Framework on the Global
Goal on Adaptation
- He reiterated the call for developed countries to uphold their commitment to
doubling adaptation finance by 2025.
- The Global Stocktake at COP28 will enable a thorough assessment of successes
and challenges in adaptation.
- COP28's Action Agenda aims to put a human face on policy choices and focus on
delivering outcomes on nature, food and agriculture, health, water, and relief
and recovery.
The COP28 Presidency has called for urgent action to strengthen global
adaptation action at all levels to reduce vulnerability and strengthen
resilience for vulnerable communities, ecosystems and economic sectors at the
Korea Global Adaptation Week 2023.
- Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of
COP28, stressed the urgency of delivering a robust Framework on the Global
Goal on Adaptation
- He reiterated the call for developed countries to uphold their commitment to
doubling adaptation finance by 2025.
- The Global Stocktake at COP28 will enable a thorough assessment of successes
and challenges in adaptation.
- COP28's Action Agenda aims to put a human face on policy choices and focus on
delivering outcomes on nature, food and agriculture, health, water, and relief
and recovery.
The COP28 Presidency has called for urgent action to strengthen global
adaptation action at all levels to reduce vulnerability and strengthen
resilience for vulnerable communities, ecosystems and economic sectors at the
Korea Global Adaptation Week 2023.
During the opening session of the Global Adaptation Dialogue, Ambassador Majid
Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28, reiterated the
Presidency's commitment to prioritize adaptation and resilience.
"The COP28 Presidency has positioned adaptation and resilience firmly in our
Presidential Action Agenda," said Ambassador Al Suwaidi. "Under the focus of
putting people and communities back the heart of climate action, we are working
to deliver on the Global Goal on Adaptation, and to elevate issues across food,
health, water, nature and relief and recovery."
He added the forthcoming Global Stocktake at COP28 will enable a thorough
assessment of successes and gaps, representing a significant moment to raise
ambition and action for adaptation.
The COP28 Director-General said there is an urgent need to "adopt a framework on
the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), ensuring that it is complemented by a
robust, differentiated, and actionable agenda for building resilience."
The GGA framework "must help reduce vulnerability, build adaptative capacities,
and strengthen resilience for the most vulnerable populations, ecosystems, and
economic sectors. And it must be both comprehensive in outlook, but also
flexible in details to reflect the diversity of challenges and capacities
inherent to our global community," said Ambassador Al Suwaidi.
Ambassador Al Suwaidi called on developed countries to uphold their commitment
to doubling adaptation finance by 2025, a pledge made at COP26. Multilateral
development banks (MDBs) and development finance institutions (DFIs) were also
urged to scale up adaptation finance.
Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28, reiterated the
Presidency's commitment to prioritize adaptation and resilience.
"The COP28 Presidency has positioned adaptation and resilience firmly in our
Presidential Action Agenda," said Ambassador Al Suwaidi. "Under the focus of
putting people and communities back the heart of climate action, we are working
to deliver on the Global Goal on Adaptation, and to elevate issues across food,
health, water, nature and relief and recovery."
He added the forthcoming Global Stocktake at COP28 will enable a thorough
assessment of successes and gaps, representing a significant moment to raise
ambition and action for adaptation.
The COP28 Director-General said there is an urgent need to "adopt a framework on
the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), ensuring that it is complemented by a
robust, differentiated, and actionable agenda for building resilience."
The GGA framework "must help reduce vulnerability, build adaptative capacities,
and strengthen resilience for the most vulnerable populations, ecosystems, and
economic sectors. And it must be both comprehensive in outlook, but also
flexible in details to reflect the diversity of challenges and capacities
inherent to our global community," said Ambassador Al Suwaidi.
Ambassador Al Suwaidi called on developed countries to uphold their commitment
to doubling adaptation finance by 2025, a pledge made at COP26. Multilateral
development banks (MDBs) and development finance institutions (DFIs) were also
urged to scale up adaptation finance.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 89 | 0 |