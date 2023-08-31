Telio Group Enters North American Market (FOTO)

Hamburg, Germany (ots) - On 31 August 2023 Telio Group, provider of

telecommunications services to the correctional industry, finalized the

acquisition of Synergy Inmate Phone Solutions, Inc. and Synergy Telecom Service

Company, Inc. (Synergy), based in San Antonio, Texas, USA. This strategic

investment strengthens Telio's position to drive change in the correctional

landscape and to improve delivery of correctional services in a socially

responsible manner around the globe aligning with its vision to transform the

industry.



"I am pleased to take this important step across the Atlantic in our anniversary

year. Telio focused on partnering with jurisdictions to enhance rehabilitation

for 25 years, contributing to a safer, more secure and productive environment

for inmates, their families and staff" says Oliver Drews, Telio Group CEO.

Charles Slaughter, CEO of Synergy expresses, "We are eager to join such a

progressive organization such as Telio and together, we will work on humanizing

the correctional sector."



