Telio Group Enters North American Market (FOTO)
Hamburg, Germany (ots) - On 31 August 2023 Telio Group, provider of
telecommunications services to the correctional industry, finalized the
acquisition of Synergy Inmate Phone Solutions, Inc. and Synergy Telecom Service
Company, Inc. (Synergy), based in San Antonio, Texas, USA. This strategic
investment strengthens Telio's position to drive change in the correctional
landscape and to improve delivery of correctional services in a socially
responsible manner around the globe aligning with its vision to transform the
industry.
"I am pleased to take this important step across the Atlantic in our anniversary
year. Telio focused on partnering with jurisdictions to enhance rehabilitation
for 25 years, contributing to a safer, more secure and productive environment
for inmates, their families and staff" says Oliver Drews, Telio Group CEO.
Charles Slaughter, CEO of Synergy expresses, "We are eager to join such a
progressive organization such as Telio and together, we will work on humanizing
the correctional sector."
Telio's focus on the reintegration of inmates through digital services, promotes
the notion of normalcy for incarcerated individuals. This empowers detainees to
regain personal responsibility, while Correctional staff can simplify
bureaucratic processes with Telio's technology tools.
Telio Group strives to expand its network with companies that share its mission
to transform the correctional industry. The acquisition of Synergy is a
significant step towards realizing this vision.
About Telio Group:
Telio Group is a leading technology solutions provider headquartered in Hamburg,
Germany. The Telio Group was founded in 1998 and operates in 25 countries on 5
continents
with more than 650 correctional facilities using Telio's communication services.
With a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, the company strives
to develop innovative products and services that contribute to a positive
difference in the lives of inmates and their families, thus laying the
foundation for the true purpose of prisons: rehabilitation.
About Synergy Technology Solutions:
Synergy, based, Texas, USA, is the Correctional Telephony leader in Canada
providing service in 12 Provinces/Territories and 3 US States . The Synergy team
is comprised of former senior Canadian Correctional personnel, augmented by
persons from either a telephony background or related fields. Since 2007, the
company is dedicated to providing secure communication, technology services and
deposit methods for inmates and their families at reasonable rates. Synergy is
committed to enabling the rehabilitation and reintegration of incarcerated
individuals, making it a perfect fit for Telio.
