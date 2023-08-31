    checkAd

    Telio Group Enters North American Market (FOTO)

    Hamburg, Germany (ots) - On 31 August 2023 Telio Group, provider of
    telecommunications services to the correctional industry, finalized the
    acquisition of Synergy Inmate Phone Solutions, Inc. and Synergy Telecom Service
    Company, Inc. (Synergy), based in San Antonio, Texas, USA. This strategic
    investment strengthens Telio's position to drive change in the correctional
    landscape and to improve delivery of correctional services in a socially
    responsible manner around the globe aligning with its vision to transform the
    industry.

    "I am pleased to take this important step across the Atlantic in our anniversary
    year. Telio focused on partnering with jurisdictions to enhance rehabilitation
    for 25 years, contributing to a safer, more secure and productive environment
    for inmates, their families and staff" says Oliver Drews, Telio Group CEO.
    Charles Slaughter, CEO of Synergy expresses, "We are eager to join such a
    progressive organization such as Telio and together, we will work on humanizing
    the correctional sector."

    Telio's focus on the reintegration of inmates through digital services, promotes
    the notion of normalcy for incarcerated individuals. This empowers detainees to
    regain personal responsibility, while Correctional staff can simplify
    bureaucratic processes with Telio's technology tools.

    Telio Group strives to expand its network with companies that share its mission
    to transform the correctional industry. The acquisition of Synergy is a
    significant step towards realizing this vision.

    About Telio Group:

    Telio Group is a leading technology solutions provider headquartered in Hamburg,
    Germany. The Telio Group was founded in 1998 and operates in 25 countries on 5
    continents

    with more than 650 correctional facilities using Telio's communication services.

    With a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, the company strives
    to develop innovative products and services that contribute to a positive
    difference in the lives of inmates and their families, thus laying the
    foundation for the true purpose of prisons: rehabilitation.

    About Synergy Technology Solutions:

    Synergy, based, Texas, USA, is the Correctional Telephony leader in Canada
    providing service in 12 Provinces/Territories and 3 US States . The Synergy team
    is comprised of former senior Canadian Correctional personnel, augmented by
    persons from either a telephony background or related fields. Since 2007, the
    company is dedicated to providing secure communication, technology services and
    deposit methods for inmates and their families at reasonable rates. Synergy is
    committed to enabling the rehabilitation and reintegration of incarcerated
    individuals, making it a perfect fit for Telio.

    Links:

    https://www.tel.io/en_DE/

    https://www.linkedin.com/company/telio-group/

    https://www.synergyts.ca/

    https://www.linkedin.com/company/synergy-technology-solutions-canada/about/

    For media inquiries, please contact:

    Telio Group
    Tanja Sieme, Group International Marketing Manager
    Gasstraße 18 | Haus 3 | 22761 Hamburg | Germany
    E-Mail mailto:tanja.sieme@tel.io Phone +49 40 2288 2236

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171669/5592072
    OTS: Telio BidCo Germany GmbH



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  29   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Telio Group Enters North American Market (FOTO) On 31 August 2023 Telio Group, provider of telecommunications services to the correctional industry, finalized the acquisition of Synergy Inmate Phone Solutions, Inc. and Synergy Telecom Service Company, Inc. (Synergy), based in San Antonio, Texas, …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    512 Leser
    Mid-Year Report von Check Point samt deutscher Daten zu Ransomware veröffentlicht
    288 Leser
    25 Jahre Branchenkompetenz und Erfahrung - Bankpower feiert Jubiläum (FOTO)
    276 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    268 Leser
    Neue App, neues Design und verbesserte Konditionen: SMARTBROKER+ ist ab sofort verfügbar (FOTO)
    256 Leser
    Stärkung des Data-Technologie-Portfolios rund um Microsoft & Markteintritt in den Nordics ...
    248 Leser
    Ad Alliance kooperiert in Deutschland mit Xiaomi und erweitert das CTV-Portfolio mit der ...
    192 Leser
    Studie: Social Media beliebter Vertriebs- und Kommunikationskanal im Direktvertrieb (FOTO)
    176 Leser
    Zur IFA punktet Miele mit einer neuen Produktkategorie und KI in der Küche (FOTO)
    164 Leser
    McKinsey: Europäische Autoindustrie in größter Transformation ihrer Geschichte
    156 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    512 Leser
    Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" prämiert TXOne ...
    496 Leser
    Weinanbau: Fläche für Sauvignon blanc in Deutschland von 2012 bis 2022 um 162 % ...
    460 Leser
    PwC-Studie: Berichterstattung gemäß EU-Taxonomie noch wenig aussagekräftig
    432 Leser
    Mehr Platz, mehr Komfort, mehr Bedienfreundlichkeit: Skoda präsentiert Innenraum-Highlights der neuen Generationen von Kodiaq und Superb (FOTO)
    364 Leser
    Die neue Viel-Falt: COMPUTER BILD testet aktuelle Falt-Smartphones (FOTO)
    348 Leser
    Bruttoinlandsprodukt: Ausführliche Ergebnisse zur Wirtschaftsleistung im 2. Quartal 2023 / Wirtschaftsleistung ...
    348 Leser
    Staatsdefizit steigt im 1. Halbjahr 2023 auf 42,1 Milliarden Euro
    316 Leser
    COP28 UAE Presidency announces priorities to drive water up the climate agenda
    304 Leser
    Mid-Year Report von Check Point samt deutscher Daten zu Ransomware veröffentlicht
    288 Leser
    CATL bringt mit Shenxing einen ultraschnellen Akku auf den Markt und eröffnet damit die ...
    1176 Leser
    Traders Place: Neuer Online-Broker hebt Wertpapierhandel auf neues Level
    912 Leser
    Michael Haupt: Warum Social-Media-Anzeigen den Fachkräftemangel in der Pflege nicht lösen (FOTO)
    820 Leser
    YouGov-Trendstudie nachhaltige Geldanlage 2023: Was Menschen von grünen Investments abhält (FOTO)
    752 Leser
    Neue Partnerschaft zwischen ELK und KAMPA
    708 Leser
    SPARK(TM) CLEAR ALIGNERS KÜNDIGT WICHTIGE KLINISCHE UPDATES UND VON ÄRZTEN GETRIEBENE ...
    528 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    512 Leser
    Analyse der Deutschen Umwelthilfe enthüllt Einweg-Kampagne von McDonald's als besonders ...
    512 Leser
    Gamescom 2023: ERAZER® und CHERRY® geben Kooperation bekannt (FOTO)
    500 Leser
    Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" prämiert TXOne ...
    496 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7967 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6512 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6099 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4988 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4935 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4769 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser