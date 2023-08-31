    checkAd

    nShift 60% of consumers seek sustainable shopping

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift releases list of five strategies to reduce
    last-mile emissions

    Some 88% of shoppers expect brands to help them live more sustainably.[1] For
    ecommerce companies and online retailers, this means turning their attention to
    emissions generated during last-mile deliveries.

    nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management software has released a
    list of five strategies to help reduce emissions in the last leg of the online
    shopping cycle.

    1. Offer more sustainable delivery options - some 60% of consumers seek to be
    more eco-friendly when shopping online.[2] By offering and clearly badging a
    range of lower-emissions options at checkout, retailers can help reduce their
    overall carbon footprint and give consumers what they want. Lower-emissions
    choices could include more sustainable carriers or PUDO (pick up/drop off)
    options
    2. Drive consumers instore - not all customers want a home delivery. Many prefer
    to buy online and collect instore. Offering these options creates more
    convenience for the shopper. It can also drive down emissions
    3. Offset schemes and charitable giving - where emissions cannot be directly
    reduced, they can often be offset. By setting up different delivery options
    to trigger charitable donations - such as restoring natural habitats or
    removing rubbish from the sea - retailers and shoppers can make a tangible
    difference and showcase their values
    4. Make returns digital - running a user-friendly online returns process means
    there is no need to send a returns label to each customer. They can be
    printed only when needed, reducing the environmental impact of label creation
    5. Measure emissions - developing and measuring strategies to reduce carbon
    footprint requires real knowledge about current emissions levels. Retailers
    that measure their emissions across the supply chain can assess whether their
    reduction strategies are successful, and demonstrate their progress to
    regulators and stakeholders

    Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift , said: "Reducing their carbon footprint is a
    priority for today's shoppers. Some 80% of consumers claim that they would
    change their purchasing preference based on social responsibility,
    inclusiveness, or environmental impact.[3] When retailers create tangible ways
    that make this easier for their customers, they are showing them that the
    company shares the priorities and values of shoppers.

    "Online retailers and webshops are equally motivated by their own values to
    reduce emissions on last-mile deliveries wherever possible. There are practical
    steps that they can take to do this at each stage of the supply chain.
    Fundamental to ensuring their strategies are successful, is securing real data
    on the current emissions so that they can monitor and report on their progress."

    nShift connects its customers to a library of over 1000 carriers. This makes it
    easier to offer a range of lower-emissions last-mile delivery options around the
    world.

    Through nShift's Checkout solution, lower-emissions shipping options can also be
    displayed and clearly badged at checkout. nShift Checkout's new positive impact
    feature enables online retailers and webshops to set up delivery options that
    trigger donations to good causes.

    Later this year, nShift will launch Emissions Tracker, which will help ecommerce
    companies and warehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gas emissions
    for every shipment. It enables companies to comply with environmental reporting
    requirements and helps them pinpoint opportunities for emissions reduction.

    www.nShift.com (http://www.nshift.com/)

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

