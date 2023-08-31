London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift releases list of five strategies to reduce

last-mile emissions



Some 88% of shoppers expect brands to help them live more sustainably.[1] For

ecommerce companies and online retailers, this means turning their attention to

emissions generated during last-mile deliveries.



nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management software has released a

list of five strategies to help reduce emissions in the last leg of the online

shopping cycle.





1. Offer more sustainable delivery options - some 60% of consumers seek to bemore eco-friendly when shopping online.[2] By offering and clearly badging arange of lower-emissions options at checkout, retailers can help reduce theiroverall carbon footprint and give consumers what they want. Lower-emissionschoices could include more sustainable carriers or PUDO (pick up/drop off)options2. Drive consumers instore - not all customers want a home delivery. Many preferto buy online and collect instore. Offering these options creates moreconvenience for the shopper. It can also drive down emissions3. Offset schemes and charitable giving - where emissions cannot be directlyreduced, they can often be offset. By setting up different delivery optionsto trigger charitable donations - such as restoring natural habitats orremoving rubbish from the sea - retailers and shoppers can make a tangibledifference and showcase their values4. Make returns digital - running a user-friendly online returns process meansthere is no need to send a returns label to each customer. They can beprinted only when needed, reducing the environmental impact of label creation5. Measure emissions - developing and measuring strategies to reduce carbonfootprint requires real knowledge about current emissions levels. Retailersthat measure their emissions across the supply chain can assess whether theirreduction strategies are successful, and demonstrate their progress toregulators and stakeholdersMattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift , said: "Reducing their carbon footprint is apriority for today's shoppers. Some 80% of consumers claim that they wouldchange their purchasing preference based on social responsibility,inclusiveness, or environmental impact.[3] When retailers create tangible waysthat make this easier for their customers, they are showing them that thecompany shares the priorities and values of shoppers."Online retailers and webshops are equally motivated by their own values toreduce emissions on last-mile deliveries wherever possible. There are practicalsteps that they can take to do this at each stage of the supply chain.Fundamental to ensuring their strategies are successful, is securing real dataon the current emissions so that they can monitor and report on their progress."nShift connects its customers to a library of over 1000 carriers. This makes iteasier to offer a range of lower-emissions last-mile delivery options around theworld.Through nShift's Checkout solution, lower-emissions shipping options can also bedisplayed and clearly badged at checkout. nShift Checkout's new positive impactfeature enables online retailers and webshops to set up delivery options thattrigger donations to good causes.Later this year, nShift will launch Emissions Tracker, which will help ecommercecompanies and warehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gas emissionsfor every shipment. It enables companies to comply with environmental reportingrequirements and helps them pinpoint opportunities for emissions reduction.www.nShift.com (http://www.nshift.com/)About nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in Londonand Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.[1] https://brc.org.uk/media/678477/practical-guide-for-uk-retailers.pdf[2] https://www.salesfire.co.uk/articles/conscious-consumers-in-ecommerce/[3] https://brc.org.uk/media/678477/practical-guide-for-uk-retailers.pdfLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-60-of-consumers-seek-sustainable-shopping-301914866.htmlContact:James Ellerington: James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5592514OTS: nShift