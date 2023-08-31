nShift 60% of consumers seek sustainable shopping
London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift releases list of five strategies to reduce
last-mile emissions
Some 88% of shoppers expect brands to help them live more sustainably.[1] For
ecommerce companies and online retailers, this means turning their attention to
emissions generated during last-mile deliveries.
nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management software has released a
list of five strategies to help reduce emissions in the last leg of the online
shopping cycle.
last-mile emissions
Some 88% of shoppers expect brands to help them live more sustainably.[1] For
ecommerce companies and online retailers, this means turning their attention to
emissions generated during last-mile deliveries.
nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management software has released a
list of five strategies to help reduce emissions in the last leg of the online
shopping cycle.
1. Offer more sustainable delivery options - some 60% of consumers seek to be
more eco-friendly when shopping online.[2] By offering and clearly badging a
range of lower-emissions options at checkout, retailers can help reduce their
overall carbon footprint and give consumers what they want. Lower-emissions
choices could include more sustainable carriers or PUDO (pick up/drop off)
options
2. Drive consumers instore - not all customers want a home delivery. Many prefer
to buy online and collect instore. Offering these options creates more
convenience for the shopper. It can also drive down emissions
3. Offset schemes and charitable giving - where emissions cannot be directly
reduced, they can often be offset. By setting up different delivery options
to trigger charitable donations - such as restoring natural habitats or
removing rubbish from the sea - retailers and shoppers can make a tangible
difference and showcase their values
4. Make returns digital - running a user-friendly online returns process means
there is no need to send a returns label to each customer. They can be
printed only when needed, reducing the environmental impact of label creation
5. Measure emissions - developing and measuring strategies to reduce carbon
footprint requires real knowledge about current emissions levels. Retailers
that measure their emissions across the supply chain can assess whether their
reduction strategies are successful, and demonstrate their progress to
regulators and stakeholders
Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift , said: "Reducing their carbon footprint is a
priority for today's shoppers. Some 80% of consumers claim that they would
change their purchasing preference based on social responsibility,
inclusiveness, or environmental impact.[3] When retailers create tangible ways
that make this easier for their customers, they are showing them that the
company shares the priorities and values of shoppers.
"Online retailers and webshops are equally motivated by their own values to
reduce emissions on last-mile deliveries wherever possible. There are practical
steps that they can take to do this at each stage of the supply chain.
Fundamental to ensuring their strategies are successful, is securing real data
on the current emissions so that they can monitor and report on their progress."
nShift connects its customers to a library of over 1000 carriers. This makes it
easier to offer a range of lower-emissions last-mile delivery options around the
world.
Through nShift's Checkout solution, lower-emissions shipping options can also be
displayed and clearly badged at checkout. nShift Checkout's new positive impact
feature enables online retailers and webshops to set up delivery options that
trigger donations to good causes.
Later this year, nShift will launch Emissions Tracker, which will help ecommerce
companies and warehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gas emissions
for every shipment. It enables companies to comply with environmental reporting
requirements and helps them pinpoint opportunities for emissions reduction.
www.nShift.com (http://www.nshift.com/)
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.
[1] https://brc.org.uk/media/678477/practical-guide-for-uk-retailers.pdf
[2] https://www.salesfire.co.uk/articles/conscious-consumers-in-ecommerce/
[3] https://brc.org.uk/media/678477/practical-guide-for-uk-retailers.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-60-of-c
onsumers-seek-sustainable-shopping-301914866.html
Contact:
James Ellerington: James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5592514
OTS: nShift
more eco-friendly when shopping online.[2] By offering and clearly badging a
range of lower-emissions options at checkout, retailers can help reduce their
overall carbon footprint and give consumers what they want. Lower-emissions
choices could include more sustainable carriers or PUDO (pick up/drop off)
options
2. Drive consumers instore - not all customers want a home delivery. Many prefer
to buy online and collect instore. Offering these options creates more
convenience for the shopper. It can also drive down emissions
3. Offset schemes and charitable giving - where emissions cannot be directly
reduced, they can often be offset. By setting up different delivery options
to trigger charitable donations - such as restoring natural habitats or
removing rubbish from the sea - retailers and shoppers can make a tangible
difference and showcase their values
4. Make returns digital - running a user-friendly online returns process means
there is no need to send a returns label to each customer. They can be
printed only when needed, reducing the environmental impact of label creation
5. Measure emissions - developing and measuring strategies to reduce carbon
footprint requires real knowledge about current emissions levels. Retailers
that measure their emissions across the supply chain can assess whether their
reduction strategies are successful, and demonstrate their progress to
regulators and stakeholders
Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift , said: "Reducing their carbon footprint is a
priority for today's shoppers. Some 80% of consumers claim that they would
change their purchasing preference based on social responsibility,
inclusiveness, or environmental impact.[3] When retailers create tangible ways
that make this easier for their customers, they are showing them that the
company shares the priorities and values of shoppers.
"Online retailers and webshops are equally motivated by their own values to
reduce emissions on last-mile deliveries wherever possible. There are practical
steps that they can take to do this at each stage of the supply chain.
Fundamental to ensuring their strategies are successful, is securing real data
on the current emissions so that they can monitor and report on their progress."
nShift connects its customers to a library of over 1000 carriers. This makes it
easier to offer a range of lower-emissions last-mile delivery options around the
world.
Through nShift's Checkout solution, lower-emissions shipping options can also be
displayed and clearly badged at checkout. nShift Checkout's new positive impact
feature enables online retailers and webshops to set up delivery options that
trigger donations to good causes.
Later this year, nShift will launch Emissions Tracker, which will help ecommerce
companies and warehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gas emissions
for every shipment. It enables companies to comply with environmental reporting
requirements and helps them pinpoint opportunities for emissions reduction.
www.nShift.com (http://www.nshift.com/)
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.
[1] https://brc.org.uk/media/678477/practical-guide-for-uk-retailers.pdf
[2] https://www.salesfire.co.uk/articles/conscious-consumers-in-ecommerce/
[3] https://brc.org.uk/media/678477/practical-guide-for-uk-retailers.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-60-of-c
onsumers-seek-sustainable-shopping-301914866.html
Contact:
James Ellerington: James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5592514
OTS: nShift
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 45 | 0 |