    EW Nutrition welcomes Jan Vanbrabant as new CEO

    VISBEK (ots) - EW Nutrition, a leading global provider of functional animal
    nutrition solutions, welcomes Jan Vanbrabant as its new Chief Executive Officer.

    Jan has a PhD degree in microbiology and is an experienced manager in animal
    health and nutrition, having held leadership roles at DSM, Erber Group, Biomin
    and Kemin.

    "We are very pleased that we have found a strong management lead in Jan, who
    embodies the philosophy of EW Nutrition", says Jan Wesjohann, Managing Director
    of parent company EW Group. "EW Nutrition is an innovation-driven company, with
    intensive investment in R&D.Together with Jan we are looking to enter the next
    growth phase of EW Nutrition."

    "I am very excited to be joining the EW Nutrition team," said Jan Vanbrabant.
    "EW Nutrition's long-term focus has created an extremely competitive portfolio.
    EW Nutrition is uniquely positioned to support its customers in mastering the
    challenges of the changing animal health and nutrition environment."

    Former CEO Michael Gerrits is heading into retirement after six years leading EW
    Nutrition. "I want to thank Michael Gerrits for his essential stewardship in
    bringing the company to the next level," said Jan Wesjohann.

    About EW Nutrition

    EW Nutrition is a global animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feed
    companies, and veterinarians comprehensive solutions for animal gut health and
    performance, feed quality, digestibility, and more. It is focused on promoting
    sustainable growth through reduced FCR, natural support against challenges,
    reduced need for antibiotics, and planet-friendly protein production.

    Contact:

    Ilinca Anghelescu,
    mailto:marketing@ew-nutrition.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130188/5592804
    OTS: EW Nutrition GmbH



