EW Nutrition welcomes Jan Vanbrabant as new CEO

VISBEK (ots) - EW Nutrition, a leading global provider of functional animal

nutrition solutions, welcomes Jan Vanbrabant as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Jan has a PhD degree in microbiology and is an experienced manager in animal

health and nutrition, having held leadership roles at DSM, Erber Group, Biomin

and Kemin.





"We are very pleased that we have found a strong management lead in Jan, whoembodies the philosophy of EW Nutrition", says Jan Wesjohann, Managing Directorof parent company EW Group. "EW Nutrition is an innovation-driven company, withintensive investment in R&D.Together with Jan we are looking to enter the nextgrowth phase of EW Nutrition.""I am very excited to be joining the EW Nutrition team," said Jan Vanbrabant."EW Nutrition's long-term focus has created an extremely competitive portfolio.EW Nutrition is uniquely positioned to support its customers in mastering thechallenges of the changing animal health and nutrition environment."Former CEO Michael Gerrits is heading into retirement after six years leading EWNutrition. "I want to thank Michael Gerrits for his essential stewardship inbringing the company to the next level," said Jan Wesjohann.About EW NutritionEW Nutrition is a global animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feedcompanies, and veterinarians comprehensive solutions for animal gut health andperformance, feed quality, digestibility, and more. It is focused on promotingsustainable growth through reduced FCR, natural support against challenges,reduced need for antibiotics, and planet-friendly protein production.