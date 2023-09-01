IFA - the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics / Berlin, 01. - 05. of September 2023 / In the focus sustainability and AI are the trends in 2023
Berlin (ots) - Journalists can access videos from the IFA via the IFA Global
Broadcast Centre
From the 1st to the 5th of September, the world's largest trade fair for
consumer electronics and home appliances opens its doors once again. More than
2000 exhibitors from 48 countries will show ground breaking technology in the
electronics industry.
One of the most important buzzwords this year is sustainability. Everyone is
aware now of the planetary boundaries and it is high time to react. The latest
generation of household appliances is made of recyclable materials,
energy-saving technologies are more important than ever: the production of
high-tech products follows the idea of a circular economy. IFA is dedicating an
entire sustainability village to this topic, and many manufacturers also have
artificial intelligence and robotics on their agenda.
Industry-relevant lectures, shows and an e-sports area can also be found on the
exhibition grounds. And with around 500 start-ups, the Innovation Hub IFA NEXT
is bigger than ever before. Parallel to this, the #Berlintechweek will take
place for the first time as a meeting place for the European tech community.
Hundreds of thousands of trade and fair visitors from around 150 countries are
expected to visit the exhibition in September.
More video content including highlights of the show, alongside interviews with
exhibitors and experts free of charge and free of rights on:
http://www.ifa-gbc.com .
Contact:
mailto:ifa-gbc@tvtmedia.de
+49 173 251 59 00
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74271/5593351
OTS: TVT.media GmbH
