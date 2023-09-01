Berlin (ots) - Journalists can access videos from the IFA via the IFA GlobalBroadcast CentreFrom the 1st to the 5th of September, the world's largest trade fair forconsumer electronics and home appliances opens its doors once again. More than2000 exhibitors from 48 countries will show ground breaking technology in theelectronics industry.One of the most important buzzwords this year is sustainability. Everyone isaware now of the planetary boundaries and it is high time to react. The latestgeneration of household appliances is made of recyclable materials,energy-saving technologies are more important than ever: the production ofhigh-tech products follows the idea of a circular economy. IFA is dedicating anentire sustainability village to this topic, and many manufacturers also haveartificial intelligence and robotics on their agenda.Industry-relevant lectures, shows and an e-sports area can also be found on theexhibition grounds. And with around 500 start-ups, the Innovation Hub IFA NEXTis bigger than ever before. Parallel to this, the #Berlintechweek will takeplace for the first time as a meeting place for the European tech community.Hundreds of thousands of trade and fair visitors from around 150 countries areexpected to visit the exhibition in September.More video content including highlights of the show, alongside interviews withexhibitors and experts free of charge and free of rights on:http://www.ifa-gbc.com .Contact:mailto:ifa-gbc@tvtmedia.de+49 173 251 59 00Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74271/5593351OTS: TVT.media GmbH