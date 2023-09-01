    checkAd

    IFA - the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics / Berlin, 01. - 05. of September 2023 / In the focus sustainability and AI are the trends in 2023

    Berlin (ots) - Journalists can access videos from the IFA via the IFA Global
    Broadcast Centre

    From the 1st to the 5th of September, the world's largest trade fair for
    consumer electronics and home appliances opens its doors once again. More than
    2000 exhibitors from 48 countries will show ground breaking technology in the
    electronics industry.

    One of the most important buzzwords this year is sustainability. Everyone is
    aware now of the planetary boundaries and it is high time to react. The latest
    generation of household appliances is made of recyclable materials,
    energy-saving technologies are more important than ever: the production of
    high-tech products follows the idea of a circular economy. IFA is dedicating an
    entire sustainability village to this topic, and many manufacturers also have
    artificial intelligence and robotics on their agenda.

    Industry-relevant lectures, shows and an e-sports area can also be found on the
    exhibition grounds. And with around 500 start-ups, the Innovation Hub IFA NEXT
    is bigger than ever before. Parallel to this, the #Berlintechweek will take
    place for the first time as a meeting place for the European tech community.
    Hundreds of thousands of trade and fair visitors from around 150 countries are
    expected to visit the exhibition in September.

    More video content including highlights of the show, alongside interviews with
    exhibitors and experts free of charge and free of rights on:
    http://www.ifa-gbc.com .

