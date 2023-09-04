Joint Statement on Climate Action between President of Kenya, H.E. William Samoei Ruto, COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, H.E. and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat

Cilpa, Kenia (ots/PRNewswire) - As we prepare for the Africa Climate Summit, we,

H.E. President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto, COP28 President-Designate Dr.

Sultan Al Jaber and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat affirm

our commitment to work towards realizing ambitious climate action in this

critical year of the Global Stocktake.



Africa is a continent brimming with promise. It is blessed with abundant

renewable energy potential that is waiting to be tapped. Africa's 1.4 billion

people represent 17% of the world's population,60% of which are under the age of

25 making it the youngest population in the world. It is also the home to 5 of

the 10 fastest growing economies in the world.





But despite accounting for less than 3% of the world's energy-related carbondioxide emissions to date and having the lowest emissions per capita of anyregion, Africa is also home to many of the most climate vulnerable countries.As we commence the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi and with 87 days to COP28 inthe UAE, the actions we take now will be crucial to building the necessaryadaptive capacities as well as keeping 1.5C within reach.Both the Africa Climate Summit and COP28 are significant milestones towardsrealizing our common priority to accelerate a just, equitable, and orderlyenergy transition that puts our economies on a path toward a new low-carbon,high-growth, sustainable socio-economic model, supported by substantially scaledup climate finance.We welcome the Africa Climate Summit platforming critical perspectives,solutions, and priorities in our collective fight against climate change. Thisis a crucial step towards catalyzing climate action by Africa and for Africa.It is our shared conviction that COP28 must accelerate practical action acrossmitigation and adaptation and build an inclusive climate process focusing onpeople, lives, and livelihoods that leaves no one behind.The time for implementation is here. The African Union, Kenya and COP28Presidency affirm that Africa's governments and peoples can play a fundamentalrole in delivering effective solutions that implement the goals of the ParisAgreement across the entire climate agenda.We must ensure that climate finance is more available, affordable, andaccessible to all developing countries, including those in Africa, and thatinternational investment and support is massively scaled up to enablecommitments to be turned into actions across the continent.Furthermore, it is vital that we restore trust in the multilateral process if we