Joint Statement on Climate Action between President of Kenya, H.E. William Samoei Ruto, COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, H.E. and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat
Cilpa, Kenia (ots/PRNewswire) - As we prepare for the Africa Climate Summit, we,
H.E. President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto, COP28 President-Designate Dr.
Sultan Al Jaber and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat affirm
our commitment to work towards realizing ambitious climate action in this
critical year of the Global Stocktake.
Africa is a continent brimming with promise. It is blessed with abundant
renewable energy potential that is waiting to be tapped. Africa's 1.4 billion
people represent 17% of the world's population,60% of which are under the age of
25 making it the youngest population in the world. It is also the home to 5 of
the 10 fastest growing economies in the world.
But despite accounting for less than 3% of the world's energy-related carbon
dioxide emissions to date and having the lowest emissions per capita of any
region, Africa is also home to many of the most climate vulnerable countries.
As we commence the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi and with 87 days to COP28 in
the UAE, the actions we take now will be crucial to building the necessary
adaptive capacities as well as keeping 1.5C within reach.
Both the Africa Climate Summit and COP28 are significant milestones towards
realizing our common priority to accelerate a just, equitable, and orderly
energy transition that puts our economies on a path toward a new low-carbon,
high-growth, sustainable socio-economic model, supported by substantially scaled
up climate finance.
We welcome the Africa Climate Summit platforming critical perspectives,
solutions, and priorities in our collective fight against climate change. This
is a crucial step towards catalyzing climate action by Africa and for Africa.
It is our shared conviction that COP28 must accelerate practical action across
mitigation and adaptation and build an inclusive climate process focusing on
people, lives, and livelihoods that leaves no one behind.
The time for implementation is here. The African Union, Kenya and COP28
Presidency affirm that Africa's governments and peoples can play a fundamental
role in delivering effective solutions that implement the goals of the Paris
Agreement across the entire climate agenda.
We must ensure that climate finance is more available, affordable, and
accessible to all developing countries, including those in Africa, and that
international investment and support is massively scaled up to enable
commitments to be turned into actions across the continent.
Furthermore, it is vital that we restore trust in the multilateral process if we
