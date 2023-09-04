    checkAd

    Joint Statement on Climate Action between President of Kenya, H.E. William Samoei Ruto, COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, H.E. and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat

    Cilpa, Kenia (ots/PRNewswire) - As we prepare for the Africa Climate Summit, we,
    H.E. President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto, COP28 President-Designate Dr.
    Sultan Al Jaber and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat affirm
    our commitment to work towards realizing ambitious climate action in this
    critical year of the Global Stocktake.

    Africa is a continent brimming with promise. It is blessed with abundant
    renewable energy potential that is waiting to be tapped. Africa's 1.4 billion
    people represent 17% of the world's population,60% of which are under the age of
    25 making it the youngest population in the world. It is also the home to 5 of
    the 10 fastest growing economies in the world.

    But despite accounting for less than 3% of the world's energy-related carbon
    dioxide emissions to date and having the lowest emissions per capita of any
    region, Africa is also home to many of the most climate vulnerable countries.

    As we commence the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi and with 87 days to COP28 in
    the UAE, the actions we take now will be crucial to building the necessary
    adaptive capacities as well as keeping 1.5C within reach.

    Both the Africa Climate Summit and COP28 are significant milestones towards
    realizing our common priority to accelerate a just, equitable, and orderly
    energy transition that puts our economies on a path toward a new low-carbon,
    high-growth, sustainable socio-economic model, supported by substantially scaled
    up climate finance.

    We welcome the Africa Climate Summit platforming critical perspectives,
    solutions, and priorities in our collective fight against climate change. This
    is a crucial step towards catalyzing climate action by Africa and for Africa.

    It is our shared conviction that COP28 must accelerate practical action across
    mitigation and adaptation and build an inclusive climate process focusing on
    people, lives, and livelihoods that leaves no one behind.

    The time for implementation is here. The African Union, Kenya and COP28
    Presidency affirm that Africa's governments and peoples can play a fundamental
    role in delivering effective solutions that implement the goals of the Paris
    Agreement across the entire climate agenda.

    We must ensure that climate finance is more available, affordable, and
    accessible to all developing countries, including those in Africa, and that
    international investment and support is massively scaled up to enable
    commitments to be turned into actions across the continent.

    Furthermore, it is vital that we restore trust in the multilateral process if we
    Seite 1 von 3



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  69   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Joint Statement on Climate Action between President of Kenya, H.E. William Samoei Ruto, COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, H.E. and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat As we prepare for the Africa Climate Summit, we, H.E. President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto, COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat affirm our commitment to work towards realizing …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    COGITANDA jetzt auch im VEMA Ranking die Nr. 1 (FOTO)
    160 Leser
    Akkodis präsentiert erstmals nachhaltiges Mobilitäts-Ökosystem auf IAA Mobility ...
    112 Leser
    Greenpeace vergleicht Wirtschaftlichkeit: Deutsche Automarken schneiden besonders schlecht ab / Hoher Verbrauch an Energie, Rohstoffen und ...
    112 Leser
    IAA MOBILITY 2023: Die Zukunft der Mobilität steht im Fokus / Die weltgrößte Mobilitätsmesse ...
    112 Leser
    Exporte im Juli 2023: -0,9 % zum Juni 2023
    108 Leser
    Weinernte 2023 voraussichtlich 9,1 % höher als im Vorjahr
    108 Leser
    Ford startet Gewerbewochen und unterstützt wieder Firmen- und Flottenkunden mit attraktiven ...
    104 Leser
    Das Business Leverage System: Eine Revolution im Unternehmertum / Neue Methodik verspricht Unternehmern mehr Zeit und Effizienz ...
    104 Leser
    Deepak Ohri verlässt lebua Hotels and Resorts
    104 Leser
    Danone holt bekanntes Gesicht zurück in die DACH-Region / Richard Trechman neuer General ...
    104 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    700 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    588 Leser
    Weinanbau: Fläche für Sauvignon blanc in Deutschland von 2012 bis 2022 um 162 % ...
    548 Leser
    25 Jahre Branchenkompetenz und Erfahrung - Bankpower feiert Jubiläum (FOTO)
    456 Leser
    Mehr Platz, mehr Komfort, mehr Bedienfreundlichkeit: Skoda präsentiert Innenraum-Highlights der neuen Generationen von Kodiaq und Superb (FOTO)
    380 Leser
    Neue App, neues Design und verbesserte Konditionen: SMARTBROKER+ ist ab sofort verfügbar (FOTO)
    348 Leser
    Warum Stammkunden wichtiger sind als Neukunden: So steigern CRM-Systeme den Umsatz (FOTO)
    316 Leser
    Integration verbessert Arbeitsmarkt-Chancen von Migranten in Deutschland - EPoS Economic Research ...
    316 Leser
    Umspannstation im Offshore-Windpark Gode Wind 3 installiert (FOTO)
    312 Leser
    Mid-Year Report von Check Point samt deutscher Daten zu Ransomware veröffentlicht
    312 Leser
    CATL bringt mit Shenxing einen ultraschnellen Akku auf den Markt und eröffnet damit die ...
    1208 Leser
    Michael Haupt: Warum Social-Media-Anzeigen den Fachkräftemangel in der Pflege nicht lösen (FOTO)
    904 Leser
    Neue Partnerschaft zwischen ELK und KAMPA
    868 Leser
    YouGov-Trendstudie nachhaltige Geldanlage 2023: Was Menschen von grünen Investments abhält (FOTO)
    780 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    700 Leser
    Hello Chef Gründer Max Kangni sammelt nach anfänglichen Schwierigkeiten Millionen von ...
    612 Leser
    Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" prämiert TXOne ...
    604 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    588 Leser
    Weinanbau: Fläche für Sauvignon blanc in Deutschland von 2012 bis 2022 um 162 % ...
    548 Leser
    SPARK(TM) CLEAR ALIGNERS KÜNDIGT WICHTIGE KLINISCHE UPDATES UND VON ÄRZTEN GETRIEBENE ...
    528 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7967 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6099 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5003 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4996 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4773 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    4316 Leser