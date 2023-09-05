Lynge, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Hearing aid innovator Signia, part of WS

Hearing aid wearers often have difficulty following dynamic conversations atnoisy social events. Most hearing aids struggle to enhance speech in theseenvironments and are unable to switch directional modes fast enough toeffectively capture multiple speakers.Signia Integrated Xperience is introducing the world's first hearing aid thatidentifies and locks on to the voice of every person in a conversation,enhancing their speech and reducing background noise.Conversations are essential to our well-being Conversations and socialinteractions with our loved ones and friends are essential to our well-being andto keep our brains healthy."Integrated Xperience is about more than just hearing better. It is about givinghearing aid wearers the confidence to engage, interact, and contribute,especially in noisy group conversations. They don't have to observe from thesidelines anymore. No other hearing aid can track and enhance multiple speakersin real-time. We are pleased to introduce this important innovation to themarket from one of our flagship brands and to deliver on our purpose of makingwonderful sound part of everyone's life," says Maarten Barmentlo, ChiefMarketing Officer, WS Audiology.In a study investigating speech performance in a group conversation scenario,Signia Integrated Xperience provided a significant improvement in speechunderstanding for the hearing aid wearer. 95%[1] of the participants showedbetter performance with Integrated Xperience RealTime Conversation Enhancementthan without.The Integrated Xperience platform makes its debut in Signia's all-new PureCharge&Go IX. Integrated Xperience also includes Silk Charge&Go IX - the world'sfirst rechargeable, ready-to-wear completely-in-the-canal hearing aids.Media Contactmailto:ulla.lundhus@wsa.comFor more information:For more information about the Integrated Xperience platform and availablehearing aid models, visit here.Hearing aid innovator Signia is a part of WS Audiology. Formed in 2019,through the merger of Sivantos and Widex, WS Audiology combines over 140 years'experience in pioneering the use of technology to help people with hearing losshear the sounds that make life wonderful. With truly differentiated brands likeWidex, Signia, Rexton, Audio Service and Vibe, and with diverse assets acrosswholesale, retail, online, managed care and diagnostic solutions, we are activein over 130 markets. WS Audiology employs 12,000 people and is privately ownedby the Tøpholm and Westermann families, as well as funds under the managementof EQT. As a global leader, our ambition is to unlock human potential by makingwonderful sound part of everyone's life www.wsa.comUlla LundhusHead of External Communications, WS Audiologyulla.lundhus@wsa.com Phone: + 45 53 19 47 67[1] Jensen et al. (2023). Power the conversation with Signia IntegratedXperience and RealTime Conversation Enhancement. Signia White PaperVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByWtiyOyxU4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197709/SigniaIX_Pure_and_Silk.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197710/Signia_Xperience_2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197707/WS_Audiology_Logo.jpgView originalcontent:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/signia-introduces-hearing-aids-that-tackle-the-most-difficult-challenge-for-people-with-hearing-loss-group-conversations-in-noise-301915650.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171707/5595239OTS: WS Audiology