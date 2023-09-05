    checkAd

    Signia Introduces Hearing Aids That Tackle the Most Difficult Challenge for People With Hearing Loss Group Conversations in Noise

    Lynge, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Hearing aid innovator Signia, part of WS
    Audiology, today launches Integrated Xperience , a breakthrough technology that
    enables hearing aid wearers to hear all speakers in noisy group conversations
    clearly. Even when speakers move or the wearer turns their head, the hearing
    aids ensure improved speech understanding. For a demo video on how Integrated
    Xperience works, please click here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByWtiyOyxU4)
    .

    Hearing aid wearers often have difficulty following dynamic conversations at
    noisy social events. Most hearing aids struggle to enhance speech in these
    environments and are unable to switch directional modes fast enough to
    effectively capture multiple speakers.

    Signia Integrated Xperience is introducing the world's first hearing aid that
    identifies and locks on to the voice of every person in a conversation,
    enhancing their speech and reducing background noise.

    Conversations are essential to our well-being Conversations and social
    interactions with our loved ones and friends are essential to our well-being and
    to keep our brains healthy.

    "Integrated Xperience is about more than just hearing better. It is about giving
    hearing aid wearers the confidence to engage, interact, and contribute,
    especially in noisy group conversations. They don't have to observe from the
    sidelines anymore. No other hearing aid can track and enhance multiple speakers
    in real-time. We are pleased to introduce this important innovation to the
    market from one of our flagship brands and to deliver on our purpose of making
    wonderful sound part of everyone's life," says Maarten Barmentlo, Chief
    Marketing Officer, WS Audiology.

    In a study investigating speech performance in a group conversation scenario,
    Signia Integrated Xperience provided a significant improvement in speech
    understanding for the hearing aid wearer. 95%[1] of the participants showed
    better performance with Integrated Xperience RealTime Conversation Enhancement
    than without.

    The Integrated Xperience platform makes its debut in Signia's all-new Pure
    Charge&Go IX. Integrated Xperience also includes Silk Charge&Go IX - the world's
    first rechargeable, ready-to-wear completely-in-the-canal hearing aids.

    Media Contact

    mailto:ulla.lundhus@wsa.com

    For more information:

    For more information about the Integrated Xperience platform and available
    hearing aid models, visit here.
    Hearing aid innovator Signia is a part of WS Audiology. Formed in 2019,
    through the merger of Sivantos and Widex, WS Audiology combines over 140 years'
    experience in pioneering the use of technology to help people with hearing loss
    hear the sounds that make life wonderful. With truly differentiated brands like
    Widex, Signia, Rexton, Audio Service and Vibe, and with diverse assets across
    wholesale, retail, online, managed care and diagnostic solutions, we are active
    in over 130 markets. WS Audiology employs 12,000 people and is privately owned
    by the Tøpholm and Westermann families, as well as funds under the management
    of EQT. As a global leader, our ambition is to unlock human potential by making
    wonderful sound part of everyone's life www.wsa.com
    Ulla Lundhus
    Head of External Communications, WS Audiology
    ulla.lundhus@wsa.com Phone: + 45 53 19 47 67
    [1] Jensen et al. (2023). Power the conversation with Signia Integrated
    Xperience and RealTime Conversation Enhancement. Signia White Paper
    Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByWtiyOyxU4
    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197709/SigniaIX_Pure_and_Silk.jpg
    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197710/Signia_Xperience_2.jpg
    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197707/WS_Audiology_Logo.jpg
    View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/signia-introduces-hearing-aid
    s-that-tackle-the-most-difficult-challenge-for-people-with-hearing-loss-group-co
    nversations-in-noise-301915650.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171707/5595239
    OTS: WS Audiology



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  69   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Signia Introduces Hearing Aids That Tackle the Most Difficult Challenge for People With Hearing Loss Group Conversations in Noise Hearing aid innovator Signia, part of WS Audiology, today launches Integrated Xperience , a breakthrough technology that enables hearing aid wearers to hear all speakers in noisy group conversations clearly. Even when speakers move or the wearer …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Lieferketten in der Automobilindustrie stabilisieren sich - Nachhaltigkeit dürfte dadurch ...
    264 Leser
    Das Business Leverage System: Eine Revolution im Unternehmertum / Neue Methodik verspricht Unternehmern mehr Zeit und Effizienz ...
    248 Leser
    Die Angst vorm Sanierungszwang - bleibt wirklich nur der Abriss? 5 Punkte, die jetzt für ...
    208 Leser
    Mehr Mehrweg: toom baut Floritray aus / Kölner Baumarktkette spart schon jetzt über 22 Tonnen ...
    200 Leser
    Dreame stellt auf der IFA 2023 eine neue Markenidentität vor, die für ein besseres ...
    188 Leser
    Urteil Rückforderung von Ausschüttungen: Rückforderungsklage erfolgreich abgewehrt
    176 Leser
    Ford startet Gewerbewochen und unterstützt wieder Firmen- und Flottenkunden mit attraktiven ...
    172 Leser
    Joint Statement on Climate Action between President of Kenya, H.E. William Samoei Ruto, COP28 ...
    168 Leser
    "Elektrisch, einfach und spannend!": Opel Experimental feiert auf der IAA Mobility Weltpremiere (FOTO)
    164 Leser
    Elektromobilität und Nachhaltigkeit als oberste Maxime: Deutsche Pkw-Hersteller erhöhen auf der IAA MOBILITY 2023 die Schlagzahl - Deutsche Aussteller ...
    152 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    708 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    588 Leser
    25 Jahre Branchenkompetenz und Erfahrung - Bankpower feiert Jubiläum (FOTO)
    456 Leser
    Mehr Platz, mehr Komfort, mehr Bedienfreundlichkeit: Skoda präsentiert Innenraum-Highlights der neuen Generationen von Kodiaq und Superb (FOTO)
    380 Leser
    Neue App, neues Design und verbesserte Konditionen: SMARTBROKER+ ist ab sofort verfügbar (FOTO)
    368 Leser
    Warum Stammkunden wichtiger sind als Neukunden: So steigern CRM-Systeme den Umsatz (FOTO)
    316 Leser
    Integration verbessert Arbeitsmarkt-Chancen von Migranten in Deutschland - EPoS Economic Research ...
    316 Leser
    Umspannstation im Offshore-Windpark Gode Wind 3 installiert (FOTO)
    312 Leser
    Mid-Year Report von Check Point samt deutscher Daten zu Ransomware veröffentlicht
    312 Leser
    Ad Alliance kooperiert in Deutschland mit Xiaomi und erweitert das CTV-Portfolio mit der ...
    312 Leser
    CATL bringt mit Shenxing einen ultraschnellen Akku auf den Markt und eröffnet damit die ...
    1216 Leser
    Michael Haupt: Warum Social-Media-Anzeigen den Fachkräftemangel in der Pflege nicht lösen (FOTO)
    904 Leser
    Neue Partnerschaft zwischen ELK und KAMPA
    868 Leser
    Hello Chef Gründer Max Kangni sammelt nach anfänglichen Schwierigkeiten Millionen von ...
    836 Leser
    YouGov-Trendstudie nachhaltige Geldanlage 2023: Was Menschen von grünen Investments abhält (FOTO)
    780 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    708 Leser
    Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" prämiert TXOne ...
    604 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    588 Leser
    Weinanbau: Fläche für Sauvignon blanc in Deutschland von 2012 bis 2022 um 162 % ...
    548 Leser
    SPARK(TM) CLEAR ALIGNERS KÜNDIGT WICHTIGE KLINISCHE UPDATES UND VON ÄRZTEN GETRIEBENE ...
    528 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7967 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6099 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5019 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4996 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4773 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    4320 Leser