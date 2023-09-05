Signia Introduces Hearing Aids That Tackle the Most Difficult Challenge for People With Hearing Loss Group Conversations in Noise
Lynge, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Hearing aid innovator Signia, part of WS
Audiology, today launches Integrated Xperience , a breakthrough technology that
enables hearing aid wearers to hear all speakers in noisy group conversations
clearly. Even when speakers move or the wearer turns their head, the hearing
aids ensure improved speech understanding. For a demo video on how Integrated
Xperience works, please click here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByWtiyOyxU4)
.
Hearing aid wearers often have difficulty following dynamic conversations at
noisy social events. Most hearing aids struggle to enhance speech in these
environments and are unable to switch directional modes fast enough to
effectively capture multiple speakers.
Signia Integrated Xperience is introducing the world's first hearing aid that
identifies and locks on to the voice of every person in a conversation,
enhancing their speech and reducing background noise.
Conversations are essential to our well-being Conversations and social
interactions with our loved ones and friends are essential to our well-being and
to keep our brains healthy.
"Integrated Xperience is about more than just hearing better. It is about giving
hearing aid wearers the confidence to engage, interact, and contribute,
especially in noisy group conversations. They don't have to observe from the
sidelines anymore. No other hearing aid can track and enhance multiple speakers
in real-time. We are pleased to introduce this important innovation to the
market from one of our flagship brands and to deliver on our purpose of making
wonderful sound part of everyone's life," says Maarten Barmentlo, Chief
Marketing Officer, WS Audiology.
In a study investigating speech performance in a group conversation scenario,
Signia Integrated Xperience provided a significant improvement in speech
understanding for the hearing aid wearer. 95%[1] of the participants showed
better performance with Integrated Xperience RealTime Conversation Enhancement
than without.
The Integrated Xperience platform makes its debut in Signia's all-new Pure
Charge&Go IX. Integrated Xperience also includes Silk Charge&Go IX - the world's
first rechargeable, ready-to-wear completely-in-the-canal hearing aids.
Hearing aid innovator Signia is a part of WS Audiology. Formed in 2019,
through the merger of Sivantos and Widex, WS Audiology combines over 140 years'
experience in pioneering the use of technology to help people with hearing loss
hear the sounds that make life wonderful. With truly differentiated brands like
Widex, Signia, Rexton, Audio Service and Vibe, and with diverse assets across
wholesale, retail, online, managed care and diagnostic solutions, we are active
in over 130 markets. WS Audiology employs 12,000 people and is privately owned
by the Tøpholm and Westermann families, as well as funds under the management
of EQT. As a global leader, our ambition is to unlock human potential by making
wonderful sound part of everyone's life www.wsa.com
[1] Jensen et al. (2023). Power the conversation with Signia Integrated
Xperience and RealTime Conversation Enhancement. Signia White Paper
