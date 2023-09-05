    checkAd

    ACE & Company's Buyout Strategy Maintains Brisk Investment Pace, Completing Five New Investments in 2023

    Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - ACE & Company (ACE) continues to push forward with the
    successful deployment of its Buyout Co-Investment Program, despite a challenging
    market environment characterized by low deal volumes. In the first half of 2023,
    ACE Buyout completed five new investments from its two most recent funds.

    ACE Buyout IV (Fund IV), launched in 2020, closed its twenty-ninth and final
    investment in Q2 of this year, completing its investment deployment on schedule.
    Fund IV is generating top quartile performance relative to peer global funds1.
    ACE Buyout V (Fund V) held its first closing in Q2 2023 and immediately began
    deploying capital. Fund V has completed two investments since its first close.
    The team maintains an active pipeline and expects to close several additional
    opportunities through the year as it deploys Fund V.

    ACE launched its Buyout Co-Investment Strategy in 2012 to invest across the
    landscape of buyout investment opportunities. ACE Buyout leverages its team's
    deep sponsor network and sector expertise while harnessing intellectual capital
    across ACE's various global businesses.

    "The company's strategy as a co-investor allows it to generate a large volume of
    transaction opportunities and be very agile in executing them, regardless of
    market environments," says Rob Callahan, Head of ACE's Buyout Strategy.
    "Although deal volume across private markets dropped 20 to 30 percent in the
    first half of the year, ACE's deal volume has actually increased, as we fill the
    hole created by the withdrawal of various capital providers."

    ACE's programmatic investment approach led to over one hundred investments
    completed over the last ten years, resulting in a consistent deployment schedule
    year after year. More importantly, ACE continues to generate investment exits
    that provide much-needed distributions to investors in today's low liquidity
    environment.

    ACE & Company as a whole continues to remain active. In June, the firm held a
    highly successful seventh edition of the Global Investment Forum titled "New
    World, New Choices, " partnering with Citi Private Bank. The Forum welcomed
    former French President François Hollande alongside over 350 members of ACE's
    partner network to discuss investing, politics, and the opportunities presented
    by the current economic environment.

    1Quartile based on Preqin 2020 vintage buyout fund benchmark

    ACE & Company (ACE), founded in 2005, is a global Private Equity and Venture
    Capital Group with over $1.7bn in assets across Secondaries, Buyout, Ventures,
    and Investment Solutions. Headquartered in Geneva with offices in London, New
    York, and Cairo, ACE delivers performance across private markets by adding
    strategic value to investors, portfolio companies, and sourcing partners.

    Contacts:

    Elia Innamorati, Investor Relations

    mailto:ir@aceandcompany.com

    phone: +41 22 311 33 33

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199926/ACE_Company_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ace--companys-
    buyout-strategy-maintains-brisk-investment-pace-completing-five-new-investments-
    in-2023-301917119.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155561/5595303
    OTS: ACE & Company



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  93   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    ACE & Company's Buyout Strategy Maintains Brisk Investment Pace, Completing Five New Investments in 2023 ACE & Company (ACE) continues to push forward with the successful deployment of its Buyout Co-Investment Program, despite a challenging market environment characterized by low deal volumes. In the first half of 2023, ACE Buyout completed five new …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Urteil Rückforderung von Ausschüttungen: Rückforderungsklage erfolgreich abgewehrt
    180 Leser
    Joint Statement on Climate Action between President of Kenya, H.E. William Samoei Ruto, COP28 ...
    168 Leser
    "Elektrisch, einfach und spannend!": Opel Experimental feiert auf der IAA Mobility Weltpremiere (FOTO)
    164 Leser
    Elektromobilität und Nachhaltigkeit als oberste Maxime: Deutsche Pkw-Hersteller erhöhen auf der IAA MOBILITY 2023 die Schlagzahl - Deutsche Aussteller ...
    152 Leser
    Danone holt bekanntes Gesicht zurück in die DACH-Region / Richard Trechman neuer General ...
    148 Leser
    E-Auto-Förderung 2023/2024: Was ist noch möglich und wie spart man Steuern? (FOTO)
    128 Leser
    Niklas Klein: Leistungsfähige Bewerber finden - darauf kommt es an (FOTO)
    120 Leser
    Gebäude und Kommunen klimafit machen: Landesumweltministerin Thekla Walker besucht Drees & Sommer (FOTO)
    120 Leser
    Wechsel im Vorstand des Personaldienstleisters Hays / Alexander Heise wird CEO für Hays ...
    112 Leser
    Erfolgreicher Abschluss eines Pachtvertrages zwischen der Meyer Unternehmensgruppe und der wohnvoll ...
    112 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    708 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    588 Leser
    25 Jahre Branchenkompetenz und Erfahrung - Bankpower feiert Jubiläum (FOTO)
    456 Leser
    Mehr Platz, mehr Komfort, mehr Bedienfreundlichkeit: Skoda präsentiert Innenraum-Highlights der neuen Generationen von Kodiaq und Superb (FOTO)
    380 Leser
    Neue App, neues Design und verbesserte Konditionen: SMARTBROKER+ ist ab sofort verfügbar (FOTO)
    368 Leser
    Warum Stammkunden wichtiger sind als Neukunden: So steigern CRM-Systeme den Umsatz (FOTO)
    316 Leser
    Integration verbessert Arbeitsmarkt-Chancen von Migranten in Deutschland - EPoS Economic Research ...
    316 Leser
    Umspannstation im Offshore-Windpark Gode Wind 3 installiert (FOTO)
    312 Leser
    Mid-Year Report von Check Point samt deutscher Daten zu Ransomware veröffentlicht
    312 Leser
    Ad Alliance kooperiert in Deutschland mit Xiaomi und erweitert das CTV-Portfolio mit der ...
    312 Leser
    CATL bringt mit Shenxing einen ultraschnellen Akku auf den Markt und eröffnet damit die ...
    1216 Leser
    Michael Haupt: Warum Social-Media-Anzeigen den Fachkräftemangel in der Pflege nicht lösen (FOTO)
    904 Leser
    Neue Partnerschaft zwischen ELK und KAMPA
    868 Leser
    Hello Chef Gründer Max Kangni sammelt nach anfänglichen Schwierigkeiten Millionen von ...
    836 Leser
    YouGov-Trendstudie nachhaltige Geldanlage 2023: Was Menschen von grünen Investments abhält (FOTO)
    780 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    708 Leser
    Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" prämiert TXOne ...
    604 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    588 Leser
    Weinanbau: Fläche für Sauvignon blanc in Deutschland von 2012 bis 2022 um 162 % ...
    548 Leser
    SPARK(TM) CLEAR ALIGNERS KÜNDIGT WICHTIGE KLINISCHE UPDATES UND VON ÄRZTEN GETRIEBENE ...
    528 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7967 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6099 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5019 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4996 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4773 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    4320 Leser