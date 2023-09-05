ACE & Company's Buyout Strategy Maintains Brisk Investment Pace, Completing Five New Investments in 2023

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - ACE & Company (ACE) continues to push forward with the

successful deployment of its Buyout Co-Investment Program, despite a challenging

market environment characterized by low deal volumes. In the first half of 2023,

ACE Buyout completed five new investments from its two most recent funds.



ACE Buyout IV (Fund IV), launched in 2020, closed its twenty-ninth and final

investment in Q2 of this year, completing its investment deployment on schedule.

Fund IV is generating top quartile performance relative to peer global funds1.

ACE Buyout V (Fund V) held its first closing in Q2 2023 and immediately began

deploying capital. Fund V has completed two investments since its first close.

The team maintains an active pipeline and expects to close several additional

opportunities through the year as it deploys Fund V.



