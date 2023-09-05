ACE & Company's Buyout Strategy Maintains Brisk Investment Pace, Completing Five New Investments in 2023
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - ACE & Company (ACE) continues to push forward with the
successful deployment of its Buyout Co-Investment Program, despite a challenging
market environment characterized by low deal volumes. In the first half of 2023,
ACE Buyout completed five new investments from its two most recent funds.
ACE Buyout IV (Fund IV), launched in 2020, closed its twenty-ninth and final
investment in Q2 of this year, completing its investment deployment on schedule.
Fund IV is generating top quartile performance relative to peer global funds1.
ACE Buyout V (Fund V) held its first closing in Q2 2023 and immediately began
deploying capital. Fund V has completed two investments since its first close.
The team maintains an active pipeline and expects to close several additional
opportunities through the year as it deploys Fund V.
successful deployment of its Buyout Co-Investment Program, despite a challenging
market environment characterized by low deal volumes. In the first half of 2023,
ACE Buyout completed five new investments from its two most recent funds.
ACE Buyout IV (Fund IV), launched in 2020, closed its twenty-ninth and final
investment in Q2 of this year, completing its investment deployment on schedule.
Fund IV is generating top quartile performance relative to peer global funds1.
ACE Buyout V (Fund V) held its first closing in Q2 2023 and immediately began
deploying capital. Fund V has completed two investments since its first close.
The team maintains an active pipeline and expects to close several additional
opportunities through the year as it deploys Fund V.
ACE launched its Buyout Co-Investment Strategy in 2012 to invest across the
landscape of buyout investment opportunities. ACE Buyout leverages its team's
deep sponsor network and sector expertise while harnessing intellectual capital
across ACE's various global businesses.
"The company's strategy as a co-investor allows it to generate a large volume of
transaction opportunities and be very agile in executing them, regardless of
market environments," says Rob Callahan, Head of ACE's Buyout Strategy.
"Although deal volume across private markets dropped 20 to 30 percent in the
first half of the year, ACE's deal volume has actually increased, as we fill the
hole created by the withdrawal of various capital providers."
ACE's programmatic investment approach led to over one hundred investments
completed over the last ten years, resulting in a consistent deployment schedule
year after year. More importantly, ACE continues to generate investment exits
that provide much-needed distributions to investors in today's low liquidity
environment.
ACE & Company as a whole continues to remain active. In June, the firm held a
highly successful seventh edition of the Global Investment Forum titled "New
World, New Choices, " partnering with Citi Private Bank. The Forum welcomed
former French President François Hollande alongside over 350 members of ACE's
partner network to discuss investing, politics, and the opportunities presented
by the current economic environment.
1Quartile based on Preqin 2020 vintage buyout fund benchmark
ACE & Company (ACE), founded in 2005, is a global Private Equity and Venture
Capital Group with over $1.7bn in assets across Secondaries, Buyout, Ventures,
and Investment Solutions. Headquartered in Geneva with offices in London, New
York, and Cairo, ACE delivers performance across private markets by adding
strategic value to investors, portfolio companies, and sourcing partners.
Contacts:
Elia Innamorati, Investor Relations
mailto:ir@aceandcompany.com
phone: +41 22 311 33 33
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199926/ACE_Company_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ace--companys-
buyout-strategy-maintains-brisk-investment-pace-completing-five-new-investments-
in-2023-301917119.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155561/5595303
OTS: ACE & Company
landscape of buyout investment opportunities. ACE Buyout leverages its team's
deep sponsor network and sector expertise while harnessing intellectual capital
across ACE's various global businesses.
"The company's strategy as a co-investor allows it to generate a large volume of
transaction opportunities and be very agile in executing them, regardless of
market environments," says Rob Callahan, Head of ACE's Buyout Strategy.
"Although deal volume across private markets dropped 20 to 30 percent in the
first half of the year, ACE's deal volume has actually increased, as we fill the
hole created by the withdrawal of various capital providers."
ACE's programmatic investment approach led to over one hundred investments
completed over the last ten years, resulting in a consistent deployment schedule
year after year. More importantly, ACE continues to generate investment exits
that provide much-needed distributions to investors in today's low liquidity
environment.
ACE & Company as a whole continues to remain active. In June, the firm held a
highly successful seventh edition of the Global Investment Forum titled "New
World, New Choices, " partnering with Citi Private Bank. The Forum welcomed
former French President François Hollande alongside over 350 members of ACE's
partner network to discuss investing, politics, and the opportunities presented
by the current economic environment.
1Quartile based on Preqin 2020 vintage buyout fund benchmark
ACE & Company (ACE), founded in 2005, is a global Private Equity and Venture
Capital Group with over $1.7bn in assets across Secondaries, Buyout, Ventures,
and Investment Solutions. Headquartered in Geneva with offices in London, New
York, and Cairo, ACE delivers performance across private markets by adding
strategic value to investors, portfolio companies, and sourcing partners.
Contacts:
Elia Innamorati, Investor Relations
mailto:ir@aceandcompany.com
phone: +41 22 311 33 33
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199926/ACE_Company_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ace--companys-
buyout-strategy-maintains-brisk-investment-pace-completing-five-new-investments-
in-2023-301917119.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155561/5595303
OTS: ACE & Company
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 93 | 0 |