    COP28 Presidency Announces US$4.5 Billion UAE Finance Initiative to Unlock Africa's Clean Energy Potential

    Nairobi, Kenya (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Announced by COP28 President-Designate, H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, during
    keynote address at African Climate Summit in Nairobi, the investment
    initiative will help unlock Africa's clean energy potential.
    - The Initiative brings together public, private, and development capital from
    Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), Masdar,
    AMEA Power.
    - Africa50 will act as a strategic partner to help identify initial projects and
    connect to local implementing entities.
    - The COP28 President-Designate calls on Africa leaders to set out clear
    long-term transition and investment plans, along with policy and regulatory
    frameworks to unlock commercial finance for clean energy projects.
    - New initiative aligns with COP28 Presidency call for global tripling of
    renewable energy by 2030 and push to make finance more available, accessible
    and affordable.
    - Initiative will sit under umbrella of Etihad 7, a development platform
    championed by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and launched by the UAE at
    Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in 2022. Etihad 7 aims to provide 100 million
    people across the African continent with clean electricity by 2035.

    The COP28 President-Designate, H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, announced today a UAE
    finance initiative that will provide US$4.5 billion to help unlock Africa's
    clean energy potential. The announcement was made during a keynote address at
    the inaugural African Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

    The landmark initiative brings together vital public, private, and development
    capital from UAE institutions, notably from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development
    (ADFD), Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), Masdar, and AMEA Power. Africa50, which
    is an investment platform established by African governments and the Africa
    Development Bank (AfDB), has also joined the UAE finance initiative. Africa50
    was founded to help solve the continent's critical infrastructure challenges and
    will help identify initial projects and connect to local implementing entities.

    The COP28 President Designate has repeatedly called for the global tripling of
    renewable energy by 2030 and has pushed to make finance more available,
    accessible and affordable.

    The announcement came with a clear call to action for African leaders to improve
    policy and regulatory frameworks to attract the long-term investments necessary
    to accelerate the deployment of clean and renewable energy.

    In order to reduce barriers to investment, the President-Designate highlighted
    multiple action points that require the coordinated efforts of African leaders
    and the international community.
