COP28 Presidency Announces US$4.5 Billion UAE Finance Initiative to Unlock Africa's Clean Energy Potential
Nairobi, Kenya (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Announced by COP28 President-Designate, H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, during
keynote address at African Climate Summit in Nairobi, the investment
initiative will help unlock Africa's clean energy potential.
- The Initiative brings together public, private, and development capital from
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), Masdar,
AMEA Power.
- Africa50 will act as a strategic partner to help identify initial projects and
connect to local implementing entities.
- The COP28 President-Designate calls on Africa leaders to set out clear
long-term transition and investment plans, along with policy and regulatory
frameworks to unlock commercial finance for clean energy projects.
- New initiative aligns with COP28 Presidency call for global tripling of
renewable energy by 2030 and push to make finance more available, accessible
and affordable.
- Initiative will sit under umbrella of Etihad 7, a development platform
championed by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and launched by the UAE at
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in 2022. Etihad 7 aims to provide 100 million
people across the African continent with clean electricity by 2035.
The COP28 President-Designate, H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, announced today a UAE
finance initiative that will provide US$4.5 billion to help unlock Africa's
clean energy potential. The announcement was made during a keynote address at
the inaugural African Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.
The landmark initiative brings together vital public, private, and development
capital from UAE institutions, notably from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development
(ADFD), Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), Masdar, and AMEA Power. Africa50, which
is an investment platform established by African governments and the Africa
Development Bank (AfDB), has also joined the UAE finance initiative. Africa50
was founded to help solve the continent's critical infrastructure challenges and
will help identify initial projects and connect to local implementing entities.
The COP28 President Designate has repeatedly called for the global tripling of
renewable energy by 2030 and has pushed to make finance more available,
accessible and affordable.
The announcement came with a clear call to action for African leaders to improve
policy and regulatory frameworks to attract the long-term investments necessary
to accelerate the deployment of clean and renewable energy.
In order to reduce barriers to investment, the President-Designate highlighted
multiple action points that require the coordinated efforts of African leaders
and the international community.
