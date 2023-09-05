COP28 Presidency Announces US$4.5 Billion UAE Finance Initiative to Unlock Africa's Clean Energy Potential

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Nairobi, Kenya (ots/PRNewswire) -- Announced by COP28 President-Designate, H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, duringkeynote address at African Climate Summit in Nairobi, the investmentinitiative will help unlock Africa's clean energy potential.- The Initiative brings together public, private, and development capital fromAbu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), Masdar,AMEA Power.- Africa50 will act as a strategic partner to help identify initial projects andconnect to local implementing entities.- The COP28 President-Designate calls on Africa leaders to set out clearlong-term transition and investment plans, along with policy and regulatoryframeworks to unlock commercial finance for clean energy projects.- New initiative aligns with COP28 Presidency call for global tripling ofrenewable energy by 2030 and push to make finance more available, accessibleand affordable.- Initiative will sit under umbrella of Etihad 7, a development platformchampioned by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and launched by the UAE atAbu Dhabi Sustainability Week in 2022. Etihad 7 aims to provide 100 millionpeople across the African continent with clean electricity by 2035.The COP28 President-Designate, H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, announced today a UAEfinance initiative that will provide US$4.5 billion to help unlock Africa'sclean energy potential. The announcement was made during a keynote address atthe inaugural African Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.The landmark initiative brings together vital public, private, and developmentcapital from UAE institutions, notably from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development(ADFD), Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), Masdar, and AMEA Power. Africa50, whichis an investment platform established by African governments and the AfricaDevelopment Bank (AfDB), has also joined the UAE finance initiative. Africa50was founded to help solve the continent's critical infrastructure challenges andwill help identify initial projects and connect to local implementing entities.The COP28 President Designate has repeatedly called for the global tripling ofrenewable energy by 2030 and has pushed to make finance more available,accessible and affordable.The announcement came with a clear call to action for African leaders to improvepolicy and regulatory frameworks to attract the long-term investments necessaryto accelerate the deployment of clean and renewable energy.In order to reduce barriers to investment, the President-Designate highlightedmultiple action points that require the coordinated efforts of African leadersand the international community.