COP28 Presidency Partners with African Leaders to Raise Climate Ambitions, Seize Opportunity of Green Growth Through Fairer Climate Finance for Africa

Nairobi, Kenya (ots/PRNewswire) -- COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed the inaugural AfricaClimate Summit, held in Nairobi, Kenya.- Speaking to heads of state at its high-level opening, Al Jaber announced a$4.5 billion clean energy investment initiative between the UAE and Africathat aims to unlock Africa's capacity for sustainable prosperity.- Working together, The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Etihad Credit Insurance,Masdar and AMEA Power will join with Africa 50 as a strategic partner underthe guidance of the UAE and African leadership to "develop 15 GW of cleanpower by 2030."- The initiative will "demonstrate the commercial case for clean investmentacross this important continent" and will be "designed to work with Africa,for Africa."- "Will act as a scalable model that can and should be replicated and willsupport COP28's global goal of tripling renewable energy by 2030."- "Al Jaber grounded his remarks in the reality that "the world is losing therace to secure the goals of the Paris Agreement and struggling to keep 1.5within reach" And that Collectively, "we are not delivering the results thatwe need in the time we need them."- Al Jaber cited that currently, "Africa contributes just 3 per cent of globalemissions, yet suffers some of the worst consequences. Droughts, floods andfailed harvests have exposed one fifth of Africa's people to hunger, tripledthe number of people displaced in the last three years, and is dragging downAfrica's GDP growth by at least 5 per cent every year.- In response, he called on "all parties to unite around a plan of action thatis fully inclusive, that fast tracks a just, responsible and well managedenergy transition, focuses on people, lives and livelihoods, and fixes climatefinance."- Al Jaber called Africa "a beacon of hope, filled with potential and a globalexample of what pro-climate, nature positive development should look like,adding that "it simply makes sense for Africa to get a fairer share of thepie."- The "key to making this happen is finance, but it must be made available,accessible and affordable."- In his remarks, the COP28 President-Designate made calls to raise ambitions,including by "calling on donors to close out the 100-billion-dollar pledgethey made over a decade ago, to replenish the green climate fund, to doubleadaptation finance by 2025 and for all parties to transform the Global Goal onAdaptation from theory into real action and tangible results."- He also called for "early pledges for the loss and damage fund to helpvulnerable countries."- "What was promised in Sharm El Sheikh, must be delivered in Dubai."