COP28 Presidency Partners with African Leaders to Raise Climate Ambitions, Seize Opportunity of Green Growth Through Fairer Climate Finance for Africa
Nairobi, Kenya (ots/PRNewswire) -
- COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed the inaugural Africa
Climate Summit, held in Nairobi, Kenya.
- Speaking to heads of state at its high-level opening, Al Jaber announced a
$4.5 billion clean energy investment initiative between the UAE and Africa
that aims to unlock Africa's capacity for sustainable prosperity.
- Working together, The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Etihad Credit Insurance,
Masdar and AMEA Power will join with Africa 50 as a strategic partner under
the guidance of the UAE and African leadership to "develop 15 GW of clean
power by 2030."
- The initiative will "demonstrate the commercial case for clean investment
across this important continent" and will be "designed to work with Africa,
for Africa."
- "Will act as a scalable model that can and should be replicated and will
support COP28's global goal of tripling renewable energy by 2030."
- "Al Jaber grounded his remarks in the reality that "the world is losing the
race to secure the goals of the Paris Agreement and struggling to keep 1.5
within reach" And that Collectively, "we are not delivering the results that
we need in the time we need them."
- Al Jaber cited that currently, "Africa contributes just 3 per cent of global
emissions, yet suffers some of the worst consequences. Droughts, floods and
failed harvests have exposed one fifth of Africa's people to hunger, tripled
the number of people displaced in the last three years, and is dragging down
Africa's GDP growth by at least 5 per cent every year.
- In response, he called on "all parties to unite around a plan of action that
is fully inclusive, that fast tracks a just, responsible and well managed
energy transition, focuses on people, lives and livelihoods, and fixes climate
finance."
- Al Jaber called Africa "a beacon of hope, filled with potential and a global
example of what pro-climate, nature positive development should look like,
adding that "it simply makes sense for Africa to get a fairer share of the
pie."
- The "key to making this happen is finance, but it must be made available,
accessible and affordable."
- In his remarks, the COP28 President-Designate made calls to raise ambitions,
including by "calling on donors to close out the 100-billion-dollar pledge
they made over a decade ago, to replenish the green climate fund, to double
adaptation finance by 2025 and for all parties to transform the Global Goal on
Adaptation from theory into real action and tangible results."
- He also called for "early pledges for the loss and damage fund to help
vulnerable countries."
- "What was promised in Sharm El Sheikh, must be delivered in Dubai."
- COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed the inaugural Africa
Climate Summit, held in Nairobi, Kenya.
- Speaking to heads of state at its high-level opening, Al Jaber announced a
$4.5 billion clean energy investment initiative between the UAE and Africa
that aims to unlock Africa's capacity for sustainable prosperity.
- Working together, The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Etihad Credit Insurance,
Masdar and AMEA Power will join with Africa 50 as a strategic partner under
the guidance of the UAE and African leadership to "develop 15 GW of clean
power by 2030."
- The initiative will "demonstrate the commercial case for clean investment
across this important continent" and will be "designed to work with Africa,
for Africa."
- "Will act as a scalable model that can and should be replicated and will
support COP28's global goal of tripling renewable energy by 2030."
- "Al Jaber grounded his remarks in the reality that "the world is losing the
race to secure the goals of the Paris Agreement and struggling to keep 1.5
within reach" And that Collectively, "we are not delivering the results that
we need in the time we need them."
- Al Jaber cited that currently, "Africa contributes just 3 per cent of global
emissions, yet suffers some of the worst consequences. Droughts, floods and
failed harvests have exposed one fifth of Africa's people to hunger, tripled
the number of people displaced in the last three years, and is dragging down
Africa's GDP growth by at least 5 per cent every year.
- In response, he called on "all parties to unite around a plan of action that
is fully inclusive, that fast tracks a just, responsible and well managed
energy transition, focuses on people, lives and livelihoods, and fixes climate
finance."
- Al Jaber called Africa "a beacon of hope, filled with potential and a global
example of what pro-climate, nature positive development should look like,
adding that "it simply makes sense for Africa to get a fairer share of the
pie."
- The "key to making this happen is finance, but it must be made available,
accessible and affordable."
- In his remarks, the COP28 President-Designate made calls to raise ambitions,
including by "calling on donors to close out the 100-billion-dollar pledge
they made over a decade ago, to replenish the green climate fund, to double
adaptation finance by 2025 and for all parties to transform the Global Goal on
Adaptation from theory into real action and tangible results."
- He also called for "early pledges for the loss and damage fund to help
vulnerable countries."
- "What was promised in Sharm El Sheikh, must be delivered in Dubai."
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 105 | 0 |