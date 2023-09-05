Dacia Partners with NNG to Offer Dacia Drivers Smartphone-Based Map Updates

Budapest, Hungary and BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France (ots/PRNewswire) - NNG

launched its latest feature for Dacia vehicles, enabling drivers to update their

onboard navigation content with an easy-to-use app. The feature provides a

convenient way to update navigation in car models without access to over-the-air

(OTA) update capabilities.



NNG announced its new solution, developed in partnership with Dacia. Designed to

serve drivers who may not have access to onboard connectivity for content

updates, the new solution lets Dacia customers maintain and upgrade their

onboard navigation systems via a smartphone app.



