    Dacia Partners with NNG to Offer Dacia Drivers Smartphone-Based Map Updates

    Budapest, Hungary and BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France (ots/PRNewswire) - NNG
    launched its latest feature for Dacia vehicles, enabling drivers to update their
    onboard navigation content with an easy-to-use app. The feature provides a
    convenient way to update navigation in car models without access to over-the-air
    (OTA) update capabilities.

    NNG announced its new solution, developed in partnership with Dacia. Designed to
    serve drivers who may not have access to onboard connectivity for content
    updates, the new solution lets Dacia customers maintain and upgrade their
    onboard navigation systems via a smartphone app.

    The Dacia Map Update app lets drivers select, purchase, and download the latest
    regional content packages directly to their mobile devices via the app. Users
    then simply connect their phone to the vehicle, open the app, and upload the
    selected map packages directly to the Dacia Media Nav. The smartphone app, a new
    addition to the navigation solution offered by NNG, will provide Dacia customers
    with easy access to a large selection of map packages.

    "The demand for connected mobility services and accurate, up-to-date maps is
    growing globally," said Balázs Bodorkós, Director of Product Management, NNG .
    "Providing simple, feature-rich, and cost-effective map updates to vehicles
    without onboard connectivity has long been a challenge for the industry. It has
    been a great pleasure to work closely with Renault Group to build a solution
    that answers this technological challenge and improves the ownership experience
    of the nearly 3 million Dacia vehicles equipped with NNG iGO Navigation."

    The Dacia Map Update smartphone application is available now for Android devices
    in the Google Play Store, with Apple device support to follow. The app supports
    Dacia Vehicles featuring Media Nav devices with Android Auto capabilities.

    You can download the application with the following link:
    https://social.nng.com/pbmu_dacia .

    About NNG

    NNG is a leading global supplier of embedded and connected software solutions
    for the automotive industry. Found in over 60 million devices worldwide, its
    solutions span Navigation, Connected Services, Cockpit, and Cybersecurity. NNG
    delivers the next generation of smart, secure, and connected mobility - from the
    cockpit to the cloud. https://www.nng.com/

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201055/NNG_Dacia_Map_Update_App.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dacia-partners
    -with-nng-to-offer-dacia-drivers-smartphone-based-map-updates-301917023.html

    Contact:

    Gergely Pataki,
    +36 20 665 5453,
    gergely.pataki@nng.com; RENAULT GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS: Frédéric Texier,
    +33 6 10 78 49 20,
    frederic.texier@renault.com; Aurélie André,
    +33 6 82 13 50 76,
    aurelie.andre@dacia.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140168/5595769
    OTS: NNG



