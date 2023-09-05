Dacia Partners with NNG to Offer Dacia Drivers Smartphone-Based Map Updates
Budapest, Hungary and BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France (ots/PRNewswire) - NNG
launched its latest feature for Dacia vehicles, enabling drivers to update their
onboard navigation content with an easy-to-use app. The feature provides a
convenient way to update navigation in car models without access to over-the-air
(OTA) update capabilities.
NNG announced its new solution, developed in partnership with Dacia. Designed to
serve drivers who may not have access to onboard connectivity for content
updates, the new solution lets Dacia customers maintain and upgrade their
onboard navigation systems via a smartphone app.
The Dacia Map Update app lets drivers select, purchase, and download the latest
regional content packages directly to their mobile devices via the app. Users
then simply connect their phone to the vehicle, open the app, and upload the
selected map packages directly to the Dacia Media Nav. The smartphone app, a new
addition to the navigation solution offered by NNG, will provide Dacia customers
with easy access to a large selection of map packages.
"The demand for connected mobility services and accurate, up-to-date maps is
growing globally," said Balázs Bodorkós, Director of Product Management, NNG .
"Providing simple, feature-rich, and cost-effective map updates to vehicles
without onboard connectivity has long been a challenge for the industry. It has
been a great pleasure to work closely with Renault Group to build a solution
that answers this technological challenge and improves the ownership experience
of the nearly 3 million Dacia vehicles equipped with NNG iGO Navigation."
The Dacia Map Update smartphone application is available now for Android devices
in the Google Play Store, with Apple device support to follow. The app supports
Dacia Vehicles featuring Media Nav devices with Android Auto capabilities.
You can download the application with the following link:
https://social.nng.com/pbmu_dacia .
About NNG
NNG is a leading global supplier of embedded and connected software solutions
for the automotive industry. Found in over 60 million devices worldwide, its
solutions span Navigation, Connected Services, Cockpit, and Cybersecurity. NNG
delivers the next generation of smart, secure, and connected mobility - from the
cockpit to the cloud. https://www.nng.com/
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201055/NNG_Dacia_Map_Update_App.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dacia-partners
-with-nng-to-offer-dacia-drivers-smartphone-based-map-updates-301917023.html
Contact:
Gergely Pataki,
+36 20 665 5453,
gergely.pataki@nng.com; RENAULT GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS: Frédéric Texier,
+33 6 10 78 49 20,
frederic.texier@renault.com; Aurélie André,
+33 6 82 13 50 76,
aurelie.andre@dacia.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140168/5595769
OTS: NNG
