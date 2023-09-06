    checkAd

    Isotopia Issues a call to action to the radionuclide Therapy industry.

    Petah Tikva, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Isotopia Molecular Imaging is a global
    pharmaceutical company that develops, produces, and distributes therapeutic and
    diagnostic radioactive isotopes.

    "If you are in the Lu-177 field, don't miss this information."

    The Lu-177 radiopharmaceuticals sector stands at a critical juncture,
    necessitating urgent collaboration. Our shared duty as supply chain stewards has
    never been more vital. Success hinges on our ability to address this pressing
    matter together.

    Currently, a sole global entity monopolizes the production of Yb-176, the target
    material, and the entrance of new players remains years away from being
    commercial.

    This has led to a situation where the existing supply is insufficient to meet
    growing demand.

    Adding to the complexity, research reactors have formed close ties with certain
    pharmaceutical firms, which restricts broader collaborations with various Lu-177
    producers.

    Achieving true self-reliance in this sector is hindered by these alignments,
    potentially leading to a shortage of products in the market and an overall
    imbalance in supply and demand. Manufacturers who are going to install
    irradiation systems in power reactors are also years of being commercial.

    The consequences of inaction are dire. If supplies falter, physician trust could
    wane, and they may withhold recommendations.

    This cascading effect can shake the confidence of pharmaceutical firms,
    threatening the integrity of the entire field, and a potential pullback of
    investors. That's a shadow we can't afford to cast on the sector's future.

    Your influence can drive supply chain collaboration.

    This is our chance to redefine Lu-177-based radiotherapy. Joining forces will
    determine our success.

    Join me -- for patients, practitioners, pioneers, and the promise of
    Lu-177-based radiotherapy.

    Together, we transcend obstacles, secure treatment, progress, and bolster
    investor confidence in this vital field.

    Let's collaborate for a brighter future in radiopharmaceuticals.

    Contact :

    Dr. Eli Shalom

    CEO

    Isotopia Molecular Imaging (https://isotopia-global.com/)

    mailto:eshalom@isotopia.co.il

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isotopia-issue
    s-a-call-to-action-to-the-radionuclide-therapy-industry-301919212.html

    Contact:

    +972-54-8182374

    http://presseportal.de/pm/171734/5596836
    OTS: Isotopia



