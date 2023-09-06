Isotopia Issues a call to action to the radionuclide Therapy industry.
Petah Tikva, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Isotopia Molecular Imaging is a global
pharmaceutical company that develops, produces, and distributes therapeutic and
diagnostic radioactive isotopes.
"If you are in the Lu-177 field, don't miss this information."
"If you are in the Lu-177 field, don't miss this information."
The Lu-177 radiopharmaceuticals sector stands at a critical juncture,
necessitating urgent collaboration. Our shared duty as supply chain stewards has
never been more vital. Success hinges on our ability to address this pressing
matter together.
Currently, a sole global entity monopolizes the production of Yb-176, the target
material, and the entrance of new players remains years away from being
commercial.
This has led to a situation where the existing supply is insufficient to meet
growing demand.
Adding to the complexity, research reactors have formed close ties with certain
pharmaceutical firms, which restricts broader collaborations with various Lu-177
producers.
Achieving true self-reliance in this sector is hindered by these alignments,
potentially leading to a shortage of products in the market and an overall
imbalance in supply and demand. Manufacturers who are going to install
irradiation systems in power reactors are also years of being commercial.
The consequences of inaction are dire. If supplies falter, physician trust could
wane, and they may withhold recommendations.
This cascading effect can shake the confidence of pharmaceutical firms,
threatening the integrity of the entire field, and a potential pullback of
investors. That's a shadow we can't afford to cast on the sector's future.
Your influence can drive supply chain collaboration.
This is our chance to redefine Lu-177-based radiotherapy. Joining forces will
determine our success.
Join me -- for patients, practitioners, pioneers, and the promise of
Lu-177-based radiotherapy.
Together, we transcend obstacles, secure treatment, progress, and bolster
investor confidence in this vital field.
Let's collaborate for a brighter future in radiopharmaceuticals.
Contact :
Dr. Eli Shalom
CEO
Isotopia Molecular Imaging (https://isotopia-global.com/)
mailto:eshalom@isotopia.co.il
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isotopia-issue
s-a-call-to-action-to-the-radionuclide-therapy-industry-301919212.html
Contact:
+972-54-8182374
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171734/5596836
OTS: Isotopia
