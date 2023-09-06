Isotopia Issues a call to action to the radionuclide Therapy industry.

Petah Tikva, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Isotopia Molecular Imaging is a global

pharmaceutical company that develops, produces, and distributes therapeutic and

diagnostic radioactive isotopes.



The Lu-177 radiopharmaceuticals sector stands at a critical juncture,necessitating urgent collaboration. Our shared duty as supply chain stewards hasnever been more vital. Success hinges on our ability to address this pressingmatter together.Currently, a sole global entity monopolizes the production of Yb-176, the targetmaterial, and the entrance of new players remains years away from beingcommercial.This has led to a situation where the existing supply is insufficient to meetgrowing demand.Adding to the complexity, research reactors have formed close ties with certainpharmaceutical firms, which restricts broader collaborations with various Lu-177producers.Achieving true self-reliance in this sector is hindered by these alignments,potentially leading to a shortage of products in the market and an overallimbalance in supply and demand. Manufacturers who are going to installirradiation systems in power reactors are also years of being commercial.The consequences of inaction are dire. If supplies falter, physician trust couldwane, and they may withhold recommendations.This cascading effect can shake the confidence of pharmaceutical firms,threatening the integrity of the entire field, and a potential pullback ofinvestors. That's a shadow we can't afford to cast on the sector's future.Your influence can drive supply chain collaboration.This is our chance to redefine Lu-177-based radiotherapy. Joining forces willdetermine our success.Join me -- for patients, practitioners, pioneers, and the promise ofLu-177-based radiotherapy.Together, we transcend obstacles, secure treatment, progress, and bolsterinvestor confidence in this vital field.Let's collaborate for a brighter future in radiopharmaceuticals.