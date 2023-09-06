    checkAd

    Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of agreement between Masdar and DEWA to deliver 6th phase of world's largest single-site solar park PV Project

    Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - - UAE's clean energy powerhouse Masdar awarded
    sixth phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park PV Project in Dubai
    featuring a cost of up to AED5.51 billion

    - The 1,800MW sixth phase will increase solar park's total production capacity
    to 4,660MW

    - Ahead of UAE hosting COP28, this ambitious programme demonstrates country's
    firm commitment to decarbonisation at home and abroad

    - Sixth phase of the project, set to be operational in stages starting from Q4
    of 2024, will power over half a million residences while reducing carbon
    emissions by 2.36 million tonnes annually

    - All phases of the landmark project are expected to be completed by 2030, with
    a total investment of AED50 billion

    - When fully completed, the solar park will reduce over 6.5 million tonnes of
    carbon emissions annually

    Government of Dubai Media Office: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al
    Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,
    witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Dubai Electricity and Water
    Authority PJSC (DEWA) and Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC, to build
    and operate the 1,800 megawatt (MW) sixth phase of the landmark Mohammed bin
    Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, featuring a cost of up to AED5.51 billion.

    The agreement was signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin
    Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and
    Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin
    Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; His
    Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and
    His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

    HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: "Today, I witnessed with Mansour bin Zayed
    the signing of an agreement between the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
    (DEWA) and Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, to implement the sixth phase
    of the world's largest single-site solar park, at a cost of AED5.5 billion. This
    phase will power over half a million residences while reducing carbon emissions
    by 2.36 million tonnes annually. All phases of this landmark project are
    expected to be completed by 2030, with a total investment of AED50 billion.
    We're on track to achieve our ambitious goal - 100% clean energy for Dubai by
    2050."

    His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry & Advanced
    Technology, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President-Designate, and His Excellency
    Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of DEWA
