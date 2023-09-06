Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of agreement between Masdar and DEWA to deliver 6th phase of world's largest single-site solar park PV Project
Government of Dubai Media Office: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al
Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,
witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Dubai Electricity and Water
Authority PJSC (DEWA) and Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC, to build
and operate the 1,800 megawatt (MW) sixth phase of the landmark Mohammed bin
Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, featuring a cost of up to AED5.51 billion.
The agreement was signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin
Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and
Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin
Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; His
Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and
His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: "Today, I witnessed with Mansour bin Zayed
the signing of an agreement between the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
(DEWA) and Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, to implement the sixth phase
of the world's largest single-site solar park, at a cost of AED5.5 billion. This
phase will power over half a million residences while reducing carbon emissions
by 2.36 million tonnes annually. All phases of this landmark project are
expected to be completed by 2030, with a total investment of AED50 billion.
We're on track to achieve our ambitious goal - 100% clean energy for Dubai by
2050."
His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry & Advanced
Technology, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President-Designate, and His Excellency
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of DEWA
