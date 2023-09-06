Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of agreement between Masdar and DEWA to deliver 6th phase of world's largest single-site solar park PV Project

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - - UAE's clean energy powerhouse Masdar awarded

sixth phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park PV Project in Dubai

featuring a cost of up to AED5.51 billion



- The 1,800MW sixth phase will increase solar park's total production capacity

to 4,660MW





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

- Ahead of UAE hosting COP28, this ambitious programme demonstrates country'sfirm commitment to decarbonisation at home and abroad- Sixth phase of the project, set to be operational in stages starting from Q4of 2024, will power over half a million residences while reducing carbonemissions by 2.36 million tonnes annually- All phases of the landmark project are expected to be completed by 2030, witha total investment of AED50 billion- When fully completed, the solar park will reduce over 6.5 million tonnes ofcarbon emissions annuallyGovernment of Dubai Media Office: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid AlMaktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Dubai Electricity and WaterAuthority PJSC (DEWA) and Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC, to buildand operate the 1,800 megawatt (MW) sixth phase of the landmark Mohammed binRashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, featuring a cost of up to AED5.51 billion.The agreement was signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour binZayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE andMinister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif binZayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; HisHighness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; andHis Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: "Today, I witnessed with Mansour bin Zayedthe signing of an agreement between the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority(DEWA) and Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, to implement the sixth phaseof the world's largest single-site solar park, at a cost of AED5.5 billion. Thisphase will power over half a million residences while reducing carbon emissionsby 2.36 million tonnes annually. All phases of this landmark project areexpected to be completed by 2030, with a total investment of AED50 billion.We're on track to achieve our ambitious goal - 100% clean energy for Dubai by2050."His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry & AdvancedTechnology, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President-Designate, and His ExcellencySaeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of DEWA