OD-OS GmbH at ESCRS 2023 Recent MDR certification of Navilas® underlines its advanced standard in retina lasers and opens path to new developments (FOTO)
Teltow, Germany (ots) - Booth C328 ESCRS - Masterclass on contact-free
treatments of peripheral tears will showcase easy to control retinal laser care
with an image-guided platform beyond slit-lamp lasers
Just in time for the ESCRS conference taking place Sep 8-11, 2023 in Vienna,
OD-OS GmbH is announcing that its Quality Management System and the Navilas®
Laser System 577s have been certified in accordance with the Medical Devices
Regulation (EU) 2017/745 (EU MDR). Navilas® is one of the first laser products
for medical retina to achieve certification according to new MDR standards. The
only navigated retina laser with integrated eye tracking technology is a step
beyond traditional slit-lamp lasers. It is transforming posterior pole laser
care thanks to enhanced precision, speed and digital integration paving the way
to further standardization and automation. The 577nm yellow laser also includes
a subthreshold microsecond pulsing and an anterior treatment mode.
Dr. Winfried Teiwes, Managing Director, OD-OS GmbH: "We are very proud to have
passed this important quality review of our processes and products. This
confirms the high standards of our image-guided laser platform and enables us to
develop future solutions to treat retinal diseases based on our unique
navigation technology. We will continue to provide patients and our users in
clinics and practices with more comfortable, minimally invasive and easy to
control laser care."
At ESCRS in Vienna, Navilas® treatments can be observed at OD-OS booth C328. In
a masterclass on Sunday, Sep 10 at 11:00 am, the unique principle of non-contact
peripheral tear treatments will be presented in a special session for booth
visitors.
In many clinics, retinal laser is still performed with manually operated single
spot or multi-spot laser systems which only provide a small slit lamp view on
the retina. The high-resolution fundus image of the Navilas® Laser System
provides better overview during treatment. Caution zones on sensible areas like
the fovea and the optic disk combined with the integrated eye tracking allow for
tracked and therefore highly precise lasering. As a result, over the past years
navigated laser technology has been adopted by leading institutions in more than
40 countries around the world. Watch video:
http://www.od-os.com/navilas-laser-system
Navilas® supports laser retinopexy and panretinal photocoagulation with uniform
spot distribution which has been found to be faster and less painful for
patients than PRP treatment with conventional slit-lamp lasers. Microaneurysms
are more precisely targeted with computer assisted lasering. The yellow laser
with 577nm wavelength also supports tissue-friendly microsecond pulsing
applications and has an anterior treatment mode.
http://www.od-os.com/publications
About: OD-OS GmbH is a medical device company founded in 2008 with offices in
Teltow, Germany, and Irvine, CA. https://www.od-os.com
For further information, please contact:
Stefanie Gehrke, Director Sales and Marketing | stefanie.gehrke@od-os.com, +49
(172) 3808 537
OD-OS GmbH | Warthestr. 21 | 14513 Teltow | Germany
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/128579/5597133
OTS: OD-OS GmbH
