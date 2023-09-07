    checkAd

    OD-OS GmbH at ESCRS 2023 Recent MDR certification of Navilas® underlines its advanced standard in retina lasers and opens path to new developments (FOTO)

    Teltow, Germany (ots) - Booth C328 ESCRS - Masterclass on contact-free
    treatments of peripheral tears will showcase easy to control retinal laser care
    with an image-guided platform beyond slit-lamp lasers

    Just in time for the ESCRS conference taking place Sep 8-11, 2023 in Vienna,
    OD-OS GmbH is announcing that its Quality Management System and the Navilas®
    Laser System 577s have been certified in accordance with the Medical Devices
    Regulation (EU) 2017/745 (EU MDR). Navilas® is one of the first laser products
    for medical retina to achieve certification according to new MDR standards. The
    only navigated retina laser with integrated eye tracking technology is a step
    beyond traditional slit-lamp lasers. It is transforming posterior pole laser
    care thanks to enhanced precision, speed and digital integration paving the way
    to further standardization and automation. The 577nm yellow laser also includes
    a subthreshold microsecond pulsing and an anterior treatment mode.

    Dr. Winfried Teiwes, Managing Director, OD-OS GmbH: "We are very proud to have
    passed this important quality review of our processes and products. This
    confirms the high standards of our image-guided laser platform and enables us to
    develop future solutions to treat retinal diseases based on our unique
    navigation technology. We will continue to provide patients and our users in
    clinics and practices with more comfortable, minimally invasive and easy to
    control laser care."

    At ESCRS in Vienna, Navilas® treatments can be observed at OD-OS booth C328. In
    a masterclass on Sunday, Sep 10 at 11:00 am, the unique principle of non-contact
    peripheral tear treatments will be presented in a special session for booth
    visitors.

    In many clinics, retinal laser is still performed with manually operated single
    spot or multi-spot laser systems which only provide a small slit lamp view on
    the retina. The high-resolution fundus image of the Navilas® Laser System
    provides better overview during treatment. Caution zones on sensible areas like
    the fovea and the optic disk combined with the integrated eye tracking allow for
    tracked and therefore highly precise lasering. As a result, over the past years
    navigated laser technology has been adopted by leading institutions in more than
    40 countries around the world. Watch video:
    http://www.od-os.com/navilas-laser-system

    Navilas® supports laser retinopexy and panretinal photocoagulation with uniform
    spot distribution which has been found to be faster and less painful for
    patients than PRP treatment with conventional slit-lamp lasers. Microaneurysms
    are more precisely targeted with computer assisted lasering. The yellow laser
    with 577nm wavelength also supports tissue-friendly microsecond pulsing
    applications and has an anterior treatment mode.
    http://www.od-os.com/publications

    About: OD-OS GmbH is a medical device company founded in 2008 with offices in
    Teltow, Germany, and Irvine, CA. https://www.od-os.com

    For further information, please contact:

    Stefanie Gehrke, Director Sales and Marketing | stefanie.gehrke@od-os.com, +49
    (172) 3808 537
    OD-OS GmbH | Warthestr. 21 | 14513 Teltow | Germany

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/128579/5597133
    OTS: OD-OS GmbH



