OD-OS GmbH at ESCRS 2023 Recent MDR certification of Navilas® underlines its advanced standard in retina lasers and opens path to new developments (FOTO)

Teltow, Germany (ots) - Booth C328 ESCRS - Masterclass on contact-free

treatments of peripheral tears will showcase easy to control retinal laser care

with an image-guided platform beyond slit-lamp lasers



Just in time for the ESCRS conference taking place Sep 8-11, 2023 in Vienna,

OD-OS GmbH is announcing that its Quality Management System and the Navilas®

Laser System 577s have been certified in accordance with the Medical Devices

Regulation (EU) 2017/745 (EU MDR). Navilas® is one of the first laser products

for medical retina to achieve certification according to new MDR standards. The

only navigated retina laser with integrated eye tracking technology is a step

beyond traditional slit-lamp lasers. It is transforming posterior pole laser

care thanks to enhanced precision, speed and digital integration paving the way

to further standardization and automation. The 577nm yellow laser also includes

a subthreshold microsecond pulsing and an anterior treatment mode.



