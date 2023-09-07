One-year majority stake acquisition NTT DATA Business Solutions and Natuvion offer all-inclusive package solutions for digital transformation (FOTO)

Bielefeld/Walldorf (ots) - Following their long-standing partnership, NTT DATA

Business Solutions AG acquired a majority stake in the Natuvion Group (https://n

ttdata-solutions.com/de/presse/corporate-pressemitteilungen/ntt-data-acquires-a-

stake-in-the-natuvion-group-and-expands-its-sap-s-4hana-transformation-expertise

/) one year ago. Since then the leading global SAP® consulting company for small

to midsized enterprises (SMEs) and the recognized SAP® Data Transformation

Partner have together successfully enabled about 50 customers worldwide to

migrate to SAP® S/4HANA. The collaboration is based on a seamlessly integrated

consulting and transformation service that provides customers with an

all-inclusive package solution tailored to their individual needs.



"We want to make digital transformation as effective as possible for our

customers, which is what makes Natuvion the perfect partner for us. We work as a

team to reduce complexity and make transformation faster and more secure as well

as more cost-efficient," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions

and EVP of NTT DATA, Inc. "Our service package covers the entire SAP portfolio.

We also offer premium solutions that range from selective migration to

transformation and data cleansing."



