One-year majority stake acquisition NTT DATA Business Solutions and Natuvion offer all-inclusive package solutions for digital transformation (FOTO)
Bielefeld/Walldorf (ots) - Following their long-standing partnership, NTT DATA
Business Solutions AG acquired a majority stake in the Natuvion Group (https://n
ttdata-solutions.com/de/presse/corporate-pressemitteilungen/ntt-data-acquires-a-
stake-in-the-natuvion-group-and-expands-its-sap-s-4hana-transformation-expertise
/) one year ago. Since then the leading global SAP® consulting company for small
to midsized enterprises (SMEs) and the recognized SAP® Data Transformation
Partner have together successfully enabled about 50 customers worldwide to
migrate to SAP® S/4HANA. The collaboration is based on a seamlessly integrated
consulting and transformation service that provides customers with an
all-inclusive package solution tailored to their individual needs.
"We want to make digital transformation as effective as possible for our
customers, which is what makes Natuvion the perfect partner for us. We work as a
team to reduce complexity and make transformation faster and more secure as well
as more cost-efficient," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions
and EVP of NTT DATA, Inc. "Our service package covers the entire SAP portfolio.
We also offer premium solutions that range from selective migration to
transformation and data cleansing."
The product portfolio we've developed together can be used in a wide range of
customer segments and is commercially scalable. From planning and consulting to
the successful go-live, NTT DATA Business Solutions and Natuvion have paved the
way to transformation - especially for SMEs, but also for large enterprises. The
two companies also offer a standardized migration path to SAP S/4HANA for SAP By
Design customers seeking a more robust infrastructure. "Our shared customers
include companies from all over the world, ranging from the Danish brewery
Carlsberg to the German car manufacturer BMW. Together we are bringing our
customers professionally onto the new digital platforms," said Patric Dahse, CEO
of Natuvion. Most recently, the "moving experts" from Walldorf have further
expanded internationally by acquiring all business operations of the Slovakian
SAP consulting firm LL Consulting (LLC)
(https://www.natuvion.com/newsroom/business-operation-takeover-slovak-llc/) ,
thereby bolstering their central development, training and delivery team for
digital data migration.
The importance of having a professional partner when migrating to SAP S/4HANA is
also confirmed by the Transformation Study 2023 (https://de.nttdata-solutions.co
m/transformationsstudie-2023?utm_campaign=Transformationsstudie%202023&utm_sourc
e=WordPress&utm_content=Headerimage) published by the two SAP experts. More than
