COP28 UAE Announces Largest Global Convening of Business & Philanthropy Leaders Around Climate and Nature

- Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum to accelerate climate and nature

solutions.

- Over 500 CEOs and Philanthropists to convene 1 and 2 December.

- The Forum will connect business and philanthropy with the COP28 Action Agenda,

helping to enable a fast-tracked energy transition, fixing climate finance,

focusing on people, lives and livelihoods with full inclusivity.



The COP28 Presidency will host the Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum (BPCF)

on December 1 and 2, held concurrently with the world leaders World Climate

Action Summit. This CEO-level Forum will mobilize global business leaders and

philanthropists to progress action in line with the COP28 Presidential Action

Agenda to advance cross-sectoral progress around net zero and nature positive

goals.





This first of a kind multi-stakeholder engagement strategy for climate andnature is driven by the UAE's ambition to host a truly inclusive climateconference that marshals full and broad support with engagement from all regionsof the world. The Forum will converge business and philanthropy leaders, alongwith policy makers, to ensure co-creation, collaboration, and acceleration tounlock solutions and drive bolder results.Hosting the Forum in parallel with the Heads of State level World Climate ActionSummit, the COP28 Presidency is determined to close the gaps between policy andpractice, and accelerate climate action through cross-sectoral partnerships andcollaboration.Prominent leaders from business and philanthropy will gather at the forum,bringing their expertise and resources to deliver tangible climate and naturesolutions at a global scale. The Forum will address key climate prioritiesrelated to the COP28 Action Agenda, which includes fast-tracking a just andorderly energy transition; fixing climate finance; putting nature, lives andlivelihoods at the heart of climate action; and underpinning everything withfull inclusivity.COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said, "To disrupt business asusual and fix climate finance we need action from everyone. We are committed tounderpinning everything at COP28 with full inclusivity and we want to bringtogether key stakeholders to work on collective solutions. That is why I amhosting the Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum to deliver concrete outcomesfrom the private and philanthropic sectors that can be presented at the highestlevels of COP28. Businesses and philanthropists must play leading roles inmeeting net zero pathways and delivering sustainable development and at COP28they will have a platform to do so."