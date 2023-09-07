    checkAd

    COP28 UAE Announces Largest Global Convening of Business & Philanthropy Leaders Around Climate and Nature

    Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum to accelerate climate and nature
    solutions.
    - Over 500 CEOs and Philanthropists to convene 1 and 2 December.
    - The Forum will connect business and philanthropy with the COP28 Action Agenda,
    helping to enable a fast-tracked energy transition, fixing climate finance,
    focusing on people, lives and livelihoods with full inclusivity.

    The COP28 Presidency will host the Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum (BPCF)
    on December 1 and 2, held concurrently with the world leaders World Climate
    Action Summit. This CEO-level Forum will mobilize global business leaders and
    philanthropists to progress action in line with the COP28 Presidential Action
    Agenda to advance cross-sectoral progress around net zero and nature positive
    goals.

    This first of a kind multi-stakeholder engagement strategy for climate and
    nature is driven by the UAE's ambition to host a truly inclusive climate
    conference that marshals full and broad support with engagement from all regions
    of the world. The Forum will converge business and philanthropy leaders, along
    with policy makers, to ensure co-creation, collaboration, and acceleration to
    unlock solutions and drive bolder results.

    Hosting the Forum in parallel with the Heads of State level World Climate Action
    Summit, the COP28 Presidency is determined to close the gaps between policy and
    practice, and accelerate climate action through cross-sectoral partnerships and
    collaboration.

    Prominent leaders from business and philanthropy will gather at the forum,
    bringing their expertise and resources to deliver tangible climate and nature
    solutions at a global scale. The Forum will address key climate priorities
    related to the COP28 Action Agenda, which includes fast-tracking a just and
    orderly energy transition; fixing climate finance; putting nature, lives and
    livelihoods at the heart of climate action; and underpinning everything with
    full inclusivity.

    COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said, "To disrupt business as
    usual and fix climate finance we need action from everyone. We are committed to
    underpinning everything at COP28 with full inclusivity and we want to bring
    together key stakeholders to work on collective solutions. That is why I am
    hosting the Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum to deliver concrete outcomes
    from the private and philanthropic sectors that can be presented at the highest
    levels of COP28. Businesses and philanthropists must play leading roles in
    meeting net zero pathways and delivering sustainable development and at COP28
    they will have a platform to do so."
