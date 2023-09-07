COP28 UAE Announces Largest Global Convening of Business & Philanthropy Leaders Around Climate and Nature
Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum to accelerate climate and nature
solutions.
- Over 500 CEOs and Philanthropists to convene 1 and 2 December.
- The Forum will connect business and philanthropy with the COP28 Action Agenda,
helping to enable a fast-tracked energy transition, fixing climate finance,
focusing on people, lives and livelihoods with full inclusivity.
The COP28 Presidency will host the Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum (BPCF)
on December 1 and 2, held concurrently with the world leaders World Climate
Action Summit. This CEO-level Forum will mobilize global business leaders and
philanthropists to progress action in line with the COP28 Presidential Action
Agenda to advance cross-sectoral progress around net zero and nature positive
goals.
This first of a kind multi-stakeholder engagement strategy for climate and
nature is driven by the UAE's ambition to host a truly inclusive climate
conference that marshals full and broad support with engagement from all regions
of the world. The Forum will converge business and philanthropy leaders, along
with policy makers, to ensure co-creation, collaboration, and acceleration to
unlock solutions and drive bolder results.
Hosting the Forum in parallel with the Heads of State level World Climate Action
Summit, the COP28 Presidency is determined to close the gaps between policy and
practice, and accelerate climate action through cross-sectoral partnerships and
collaboration.
Prominent leaders from business and philanthropy will gather at the forum,
bringing their expertise and resources to deliver tangible climate and nature
solutions at a global scale. The Forum will address key climate priorities
related to the COP28 Action Agenda, which includes fast-tracking a just and
orderly energy transition; fixing climate finance; putting nature, lives and
livelihoods at the heart of climate action; and underpinning everything with
full inclusivity.
COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said, "To disrupt business as
usual and fix climate finance we need action from everyone. We are committed to
underpinning everything at COP28 with full inclusivity and we want to bring
together key stakeholders to work on collective solutions. That is why I am
hosting the Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum to deliver concrete outcomes
from the private and philanthropic sectors that can be presented at the highest
levels of COP28. Businesses and philanthropists must play leading roles in
meeting net zero pathways and delivering sustainable development and at COP28
they will have a platform to do so."
