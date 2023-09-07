Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -



- While 67% of companies increased cloud spending this year, a staggering 80%

forecast higher spend next year

- Companies utilized only 47% of the committed cloud spend



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled

the Infosys Cloud Radar 2023. One of the important findings in this annual

research highlights how cloud, used for growth and transformation, is three

times more important to companies, than cloud used to cut costs.





The research comprehensively highlights the shift of cloud utilization frombeyond storage and cutting costs to utilizing cloud to gain access to newtechnology and capabilities, enable new revenue streams and replace or updatecurrent systems. It also indicates while companies will continue to invest incloud, less than half of the committed spend is actually being utilized. Whilethis does not indicate a near-term problem, companies that fail to meet theircloud contracts stand to face higher costs as cloud providers renegotiatecontracts.The Cloud Radar 2023, by the Infosys Knowledge Institute(https://www.infosys.com/iki.html) (IKI), a research arm of Infosys, surveyedover 2,500 respondents from companies across the US, UK, France, Germany,Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordic countries. Based on interviews withsubject matter experts and global business leaders, the report highlights thenew sophistication and complexity of cloud and the subsequent managementchallenges.Next up, the challenges that were identified:- Cloud spending remains high : 67% of companies increased cloud spending thisyear, and 80% intend to raise their spending next year- Utilization : Only 47% of current cloud commitments are utilized, over $300billion in corporate cloud commitments remain untapped- Cost is a headache : Roughly 50% of companies struggle to manage their cloudcosts- Cloud is complex : Nearly two-thirds of respondents (65%) use three or fourcloud vendors, a 75% increase over the proportion who used three or fourproviders in 2021. Over the past two years, the proportion of companies usinga single cloud provider has decreased from 21% in 2021 to 7% in 2023- Companies unable to control cloud deployments: 43% of companies report havingunclear policies regarding the department or function head authorized todeploy cloud resources- Cloud decisions are siloed : For nearly half (45%), either the IT departmentalone or business leaders alone decide which cloud technology to deploy or howto manage cloud compliance