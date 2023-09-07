Cloud for Organizational Growth and Transformation is Three Times More Important than Cloud for Cost Optimization Infosys Research
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -
- While 67% of companies increased cloud spending this year, a staggering 80%
forecast higher spend next year
- Companies utilized only 47% of the committed cloud spend
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled
the Infosys Cloud Radar 2023. One of the important findings in this annual
research highlights how cloud, used for growth and transformation, is three
times more important to companies, than cloud used to cut costs.
- While 67% of companies increased cloud spending this year, a staggering 80%
forecast higher spend next year
- Companies utilized only 47% of the committed cloud spend
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled
the Infosys Cloud Radar 2023. One of the important findings in this annual
research highlights how cloud, used for growth and transformation, is three
times more important to companies, than cloud used to cut costs.
The research comprehensively highlights the shift of cloud utilization from
beyond storage and cutting costs to utilizing cloud to gain access to new
technology and capabilities, enable new revenue streams and replace or update
current systems. It also indicates while companies will continue to invest in
cloud, less than half of the committed spend is actually being utilized. While
this does not indicate a near-term problem, companies that fail to meet their
cloud contracts stand to face higher costs as cloud providers renegotiate
contracts.
The Cloud Radar 2023, by the Infosys Knowledge Institute
(https://www.infosys.com/iki.html) (IKI), a research arm of Infosys, surveyed
over 2,500 respondents from companies across the US, UK, France, Germany,
Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordic countries. Based on interviews with
subject matter experts and global business leaders, the report highlights the
new sophistication and complexity of cloud and the subsequent management
challenges.
Next up, the challenges that were identified:
- Cloud spending remains high : 67% of companies increased cloud spending this
year, and 80% intend to raise their spending next year
- Utilization : Only 47% of current cloud commitments are utilized, over $300
billion in corporate cloud commitments remain untapped
- Cost is a headache : Roughly 50% of companies struggle to manage their cloud
costs
- Cloud is complex : Nearly two-thirds of respondents (65%) use three or four
cloud vendors, a 75% increase over the proportion who used three or four
providers in 2021. Over the past two years, the proportion of companies using
a single cloud provider has decreased from 21% in 2021 to 7% in 2023
- Companies unable to control cloud deployments: 43% of companies report having
unclear policies regarding the department or function head authorized to
deploy cloud resources
- Cloud decisions are siloed : For nearly half (45%), either the IT department
alone or business leaders alone decide which cloud technology to deploy or how
to manage cloud compliance
beyond storage and cutting costs to utilizing cloud to gain access to new
technology and capabilities, enable new revenue streams and replace or update
current systems. It also indicates while companies will continue to invest in
cloud, less than half of the committed spend is actually being utilized. While
this does not indicate a near-term problem, companies that fail to meet their
cloud contracts stand to face higher costs as cloud providers renegotiate
contracts.
The Cloud Radar 2023, by the Infosys Knowledge Institute
(https://www.infosys.com/iki.html) (IKI), a research arm of Infosys, surveyed
over 2,500 respondents from companies across the US, UK, France, Germany,
Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordic countries. Based on interviews with
subject matter experts and global business leaders, the report highlights the
new sophistication and complexity of cloud and the subsequent management
challenges.
Next up, the challenges that were identified:
- Cloud spending remains high : 67% of companies increased cloud spending this
year, and 80% intend to raise their spending next year
- Utilization : Only 47% of current cloud commitments are utilized, over $300
billion in corporate cloud commitments remain untapped
- Cost is a headache : Roughly 50% of companies struggle to manage their cloud
costs
- Cloud is complex : Nearly two-thirds of respondents (65%) use three or four
cloud vendors, a 75% increase over the proportion who used three or four
providers in 2021. Over the past two years, the proportion of companies using
a single cloud provider has decreased from 21% in 2021 to 7% in 2023
- Companies unable to control cloud deployments: 43% of companies report having
unclear policies regarding the department or function head authorized to
deploy cloud resources
- Cloud decisions are siloed : For nearly half (45%), either the IT department
alone or business leaders alone decide which cloud technology to deploy or how
to manage cloud compliance
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 65 | 0 |