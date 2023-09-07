Arqit New Product Launch and Business Update
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ) (Nasdaq: ARQQW)
(Arqit), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, today announced the launch of its
third application product, Arqit WalletSecure(TM) . Arqit sells a core Symmetric
Key Agreement Platform-as-a-Service which can be used for any encryption task.
This announcement follows the launch of Arqit's first two applications -
TradeSecure(TM) and NetworkSecure(TM) - earlier this year. TradeSecure(TM)
provides a Symmetric Key Agreement upgrade for digital assets used by banks for
international payments and for use in global trade finance and NetworkSecure(TM)
provides a Symmetric Key Agreement upgrade for firewalls and has already been
integrated with the products of two market leading firewall vendors.
The third application product WalletSecure(TM) makes any Ethereum-based digital
wallet used to store and transact digital asset transactions quantum-safe. Arqit
believes that the mainstream adoption of digital assets is accelerating and that
providing long term security is important to financial services company adoption
of digital asset technology. The company hopes to announce initial customers for
this product in the next few months. More detail can be found at
https://info.arqit.uk/walletsecure .
(Arqit), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, today announced the launch of its
third application product, Arqit WalletSecure(TM) . Arqit sells a core Symmetric
Key Agreement Platform-as-a-Service which can be used for any encryption task.
This announcement follows the launch of Arqit's first two applications -
TradeSecure(TM) and NetworkSecure(TM) - earlier this year. TradeSecure(TM)
provides a Symmetric Key Agreement upgrade for digital assets used by banks for
international payments and for use in global trade finance and NetworkSecure(TM)
provides a Symmetric Key Agreement upgrade for firewalls and has already been
integrated with the products of two market leading firewall vendors.
The third application product WalletSecure(TM) makes any Ethereum-based digital
wallet used to store and transact digital asset transactions quantum-safe. Arqit
believes that the mainstream adoption of digital assets is accelerating and that
providing long term security is important to financial services company adoption
of digital asset technology. The company hopes to announce initial customers for
this product in the next few months. More detail can be found at
https://info.arqit.uk/walletsecure .
Following Arqit's launch of its new channel partner distribution strategy in
December 2022, it has entered into channel partnerships with several major
global technology vendors to integrate Arqit's software into their products for
general sale to customers. Recently added to the channel partnerships announced
in December (Fortinet, Dell, AWS) are Juniper, SecureCloud+ and SNC MS UK.
Based on discussions on the Arqit software with certain public sector
organisations and public statements on symmetric encryption by various standards
bodies it is clear that the need for the use of Arqit's product to generate
quantum-safe networking is rising.
The NSA said publicly that it "considers the use of pre-shared symmetric keys in
a standards compliant fashion to be a better near-term post-quantum solution
than implementation of experimental postquantum asymmetric algorithms". Arqit
has noted that its technology is compatible with NSA Symmetric Key Management
Requirements Annex v2.1.
The company is currently continuing to negotiate a possible disposal of the
satellite division with a number of parties, however the outcome of those
negotiations remains uncertain.
Arqit began generating revenues through its new OEM channel partnerships in the
current fiscal year. With a core platform being adopted by system integrators in
December 2022, it has entered into channel partnerships with several major
global technology vendors to integrate Arqit's software into their products for
general sale to customers. Recently added to the channel partnerships announced
in December (Fortinet, Dell, AWS) are Juniper, SecureCloud+ and SNC MS UK.
Based on discussions on the Arqit software with certain public sector
organisations and public statements on symmetric encryption by various standards
bodies it is clear that the need for the use of Arqit's product to generate
quantum-safe networking is rising.
The NSA said publicly that it "considers the use of pre-shared symmetric keys in
a standards compliant fashion to be a better near-term post-quantum solution
than implementation of experimental postquantum asymmetric algorithms". Arqit
has noted that its technology is compatible with NSA Symmetric Key Management
Requirements Annex v2.1.
The company is currently continuing to negotiate a possible disposal of the
satellite division with a number of parties, however the outcome of those
negotiations remains uncertain.
Arqit began generating revenues through its new OEM channel partnerships in the
current fiscal year. With a core platform being adopted by system integrators in
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 89 | 0 |