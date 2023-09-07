Arqit New Product Launch and Business Update

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ) (Nasdaq: ARQQW)

(Arqit), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, today announced the launch of its

third application product, Arqit WalletSecure(TM) . Arqit sells a core Symmetric

Key Agreement Platform-as-a-Service which can be used for any encryption task.

This announcement follows the launch of Arqit's first two applications -

TradeSecure(TM) and NetworkSecure(TM) - earlier this year. TradeSecure(TM)

provides a Symmetric Key Agreement upgrade for digital assets used by banks for

international payments and for use in global trade finance and NetworkSecure(TM)

provides a Symmetric Key Agreement upgrade for firewalls and has already been

integrated with the products of two market leading firewall vendors.



The third application product WalletSecure(TM) makes any Ethereum-based digital

wallet used to store and transact digital asset transactions quantum-safe. Arqit

believes that the mainstream adoption of digital assets is accelerating and that

providing long term security is important to financial services company adoption

of digital asset technology. The company hopes to announce initial customers for

this product in the next few months. More detail can be found at

https://info.arqit.uk/walletsecure .



