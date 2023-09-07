    checkAd

    Arqit New Product Launch and Business Update

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ) (Nasdaq: ARQQW)
    (Arqit), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, today announced the launch of its
    third application product, Arqit WalletSecure(TM) . Arqit sells a core Symmetric
    Key Agreement Platform-as-a-Service which can be used for any encryption task.
    This announcement follows the launch of Arqit's first two applications -
    TradeSecure(TM) and NetworkSecure(TM) - earlier this year. TradeSecure(TM)
    provides a Symmetric Key Agreement upgrade for digital assets used by banks for
    international payments and for use in global trade finance and NetworkSecure(TM)
    provides a Symmetric Key Agreement upgrade for firewalls and has already been
    integrated with the products of two market leading firewall vendors.

    The third application product WalletSecure(TM) makes any Ethereum-based digital
    wallet used to store and transact digital asset transactions quantum-safe. Arqit
    believes that the mainstream adoption of digital assets is accelerating and that
    providing long term security is important to financial services company adoption
    of digital asset technology. The company hopes to announce initial customers for
    this product in the next few months. More detail can be found at
    https://info.arqit.uk/walletsecure .

    Following Arqit's launch of its new channel partner distribution strategy in
    December 2022, it has entered into channel partnerships with several major
    global technology vendors to integrate Arqit's software into their products for
    general sale to customers. Recently added to the channel partnerships announced
    in December (Fortinet, Dell, AWS) are Juniper, SecureCloud+ and SNC MS UK.

    Based on discussions on the Arqit software with certain public sector
    organisations and public statements on symmetric encryption by various standards
    bodies it is clear that the need for the use of Arqit's product to generate
    quantum-safe networking is rising.

    The NSA said publicly that it "considers the use of pre-shared symmetric keys in
    a standards compliant fashion to be a better near-term post-quantum solution
    than implementation of experimental postquantum asymmetric algorithms". Arqit
    has noted that its technology is compatible with NSA Symmetric Key Management
    Requirements Annex v2.1.

    The company is currently continuing to negotiate a possible disposal of the
    satellite division with a number of parties, however the outcome of those
    negotiations remains uncertain.

    Arqit began generating revenues through its new OEM channel partnerships in the
    current fiscal year. With a core platform being adopted by system integrators in
    Seite 1 von 3



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  89   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Arqit New Product Launch and Business Update Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ) (Nasdaq: ARQQW) (Arqit), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, today announced the launch of its third application product, Arqit WalletSecure(TM) . Arqit sells a core Symmetric Key Agreement Platform-as-a-Service …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Cloud for Organizational Growth and Transformation is Three Times More Important than Cloud for Cost Optimization: Infosys Research
    244 Leser
    Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of agreement between Masdar and DEWA to deliver 6th phase of ...
    212 Leser
    Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally: Der erste Mustang, der auf der Straße lebt und rutschige Schotterwege liebt (FOTO)
    164 Leser
    Weniger Abriss: 2022 fielen so wenige Wohnungen aus dem Bestand wie noch nie seit 1992
    164 Leser
    Neues Whitepaper: Künstliche Intelligenz und Automatisierung im Kundenservice (FOTO)
    160 Leser
    COP28 UAE Announces Largest Global Convening of Business & Philanthropy Leaders Around Climate ...
    152 Leser
    Skoda erzielt drei Siege bei ,Firmenautos des Jahres 2023' (FOTO)
    148 Leser
    "Ein starkes Signal an unsere Mitarbeitenden": dennree investiert rund 18 Millionen Euro in Lohnerhöhungen (FOTO)
    144 Leser
    Einführung von We Venture Capital
    136 Leser
    Baustelle sucht Manager: 5 Tipps, wie Baufirmen Organisationstalente und Führungskräfte begeistern können ...
    132 Leser
    Wechsel im Vorstand: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe stellen sich für die zukünftige Weiterentwicklung auf ...
    576 Leser
    Neuzulassungen: Sondereffekte überlagern Unsicherheit / ZDK begrüßt neues Förderprogramm ...
    460 Leser
    Signia Introduces Hearing Aids That Tackle the Most Difficult Challenge for People With Hearing Loss: Group Conversations in Noise
    400 Leser
    Niklas Klein: Warum Social Recruiting oft scheitert - und wie es besser geht (FOTO)
    324 Leser
    Juli 2023: Zahl der Flugreisenden gegenüber Vorjahresmonat um 14,3 % gestiegen
    320 Leser
    Vom Datenchaos zur Kundenbindung im Handwerk: 5 Tipps zur Integration von CRM-Systemen in bestehende Unternehmensstrukturen (FOTO)
    316 Leser
    Umspannstation im Offshore-Windpark Gode Wind 3 installiert (FOTO)
    312 Leser
    Schweiz weiterhin das beliebteste europäische Auswandererziel der Deutschen
    300 Leser
    Globe GOMO geht auf LotusFlare DNO Cloud live
    300 Leser
    Digitale Zukunft gestalten: Angehende Datenexpert*innen starten bei Boehringer Ingelheim (FOTO)
    296 Leser
    CATL bringt mit Shenxing einen ultraschnellen Akku auf den Markt und eröffnet damit die ...
    1244 Leser
    Neue Partnerschaft zwischen ELK und KAMPA
    900 Leser
    Hello Chef Gründer Max Kangni sammelt nach anfänglichen Schwierigkeiten Millionen von ...
    844 Leser
    YouGov-Trendstudie nachhaltige Geldanlage 2023: Was Menschen von grünen Investments abhält (FOTO)
    780 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    712 Leser
    PwC-Studie: Berichterstattung gemäß EU-Taxonomie noch wenig aussagekräftig
    620 Leser
    Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" prämiert TXOne ...
    604 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    588 Leser
    Wechsel im Vorstand: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe stellen sich für die zukünftige Weiterentwicklung auf ...
    576 Leser
    Weinanbau: Fläche für Sauvignon blanc in Deutschland von 2012 bis 2022 um 162 % ...
    548 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7967 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6103 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5043 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5012 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4773 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser