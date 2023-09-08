Arts AlUla presents the AlUla Design Award winners and announces new design initiatives at Paris Design Week

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Outstanding contribution to design inspired by the

heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla, Saudi Arabia



Arts AlUla announced the five winners of the AlUla Design Award at Paris Design

Week on September 07, 2023. The Award forms part of an exciting development of

ambitious design initiatives in AlUla including the groundbreaking Madrasat

Addeera Editions exhibited during Paris Design Week and the announcement of the

upcoming inaugural Design Residency and opening of Design Space AlUla.



AlUla Design Award





The Award received an overwhelming response from established and emergingdesigners, who showcased their talent by conceptualizing and developingexceptional design retail items across six categories inspired by the heritage,landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla.After a rigorous selection process, 10 finalists were chosen by a jurycomprising recognized leaders from the design sector, to exhibit at Paris DesignWeek. The five winners are:1. Tawa by Shaddah Studio (Saudi, based in Saudi Arabia)2. Naba Tea Tiffin by Ikkis, Gunjan Gupta (Indian, based in India)3. AlUla Terrains: Dates Serving Set by Teeb (Lebanese and Saudi, based in SaudiArabia4. Incense Heritage Collection by Sarra Hafaiedh (Tunisian, based in Tunisia)5. Oil Lantern by Imane Mellah (French, based in Paris)The AlUla Design Award aims to support the winners by commissioning some of thedesigns, providing assistance throughout the production process, andfacilitating their promotion within AlUla and its influential network ofregional and international activities. The exhibition in Paris, conceived byacclaimed designer Hervé Sauvage, features prototypes of all 10 finalists, at21,Rue De Turenne, 75003 Paris from 8 to 16 September 2023, 10am - 7pm (til 9pmon 9 September).Nora Aldabal, Executive Director of Arts and Creative Industries RoyalCommission for AlUla said, "The winners of the AlUla Design Award havebrilliantly interpreted the landscape and heritage of AlUla through theirdesigns. We are excited that the Award sits alongside s e v e r a l AlUla designinitiatives including the trailblazing Madrasat Addeera Editions, alsoexhibiting in Paris; the first Design Residency which begins in October inAlUla; and the Design Space AlUla which opens in early 2024. These initiativesexemplify AlUla's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design in dynamic andinnovative ways whilst fostering creativity and cross-cultural connections. We