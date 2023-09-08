Arts AlUla presents the AlUla Design Award winners and announces new design initiatives at Paris Design Week
Paris
heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla, Saudi Arabia
Arts AlUla announced the five winners of the AlUla Design Award at Paris Design
Week on September 07, 2023. The Award forms part of an exciting development of
ambitious design initiatives in AlUla including the groundbreaking Madrasat
Addeera Editions exhibited during Paris Design Week and the announcement of the
upcoming inaugural Design Residency and opening of Design Space AlUla.
AlUla Design Award
