    checkAd

    Arts AlUla presents the AlUla Design Award winners and announces new design initiatives at Paris Design Week

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Outstanding contribution to design inspired by the
    heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla, Saudi Arabia

    Arts AlUla announced the five winners of the AlUla Design Award at Paris Design
    Week on September 07, 2023. The Award forms part of an exciting development of
    ambitious design initiatives in AlUla including the groundbreaking Madrasat
    Addeera Editions exhibited during Paris Design Week and the announcement of the
    upcoming inaugural Design Residency and opening of Design Space AlUla.

    AlUla Design Award

    The Award received an overwhelming response from established and emerging
    designers, who showcased their talent by conceptualizing and developing
    exceptional design retail items across six categories inspired by the heritage,
    landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla.

    After a rigorous selection process, 10 finalists were chosen by a jury
    comprising recognized leaders from the design sector, to exhibit at Paris Design
    Week. The five winners are:

    1. Tawa by Shaddah Studio (Saudi, based in Saudi Arabia)
    2. Naba Tea Tiffin by Ikkis, Gunjan Gupta (Indian, based in India)
    3. AlUla Terrains: Dates Serving Set by Teeb (Lebanese and Saudi, based in Saudi
    Arabia
    4. Incense Heritage Collection by Sarra Hafaiedh (Tunisian, based in Tunisia)
    5. Oil Lantern by Imane Mellah (French, based in Paris)

    The AlUla Design Award aims to support the winners by commissioning some of the
    designs, providing assistance throughout the production process, and
    facilitating their promotion within AlUla and its influential network of
    regional and international activities. The exhibition in Paris, conceived by
    acclaimed designer Hervé Sauvage, features prototypes of all 10 finalists, at
    21,Rue De Turenne, 75003 Paris from 8 to 16 September 2023, 10am - 7pm (til 9pm
    on 9 September).

    Nora Aldabal, Executive Director of Arts and Creative Industries Royal
    Commission for AlUla said, "The winners of the AlUla Design Award have
    brilliantly interpreted the landscape and heritage of AlUla through their
    designs. We are excited that the Award sits alongside s e v e r a l AlUla design
    initiatives including the trailblazing Madrasat Addeera Editions, also
    exhibiting in Paris; the first Design Residency which begins in October in
    AlUla; and the Design Space AlUla which opens in early 2024. These initiatives
    exemplify AlUla's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design in dynamic and
    innovative ways whilst fostering creativity and cross-cultural connections. We
    Seite 1 von 2



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  73   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Arts AlUla presents the AlUla Design Award winners and announces new design initiatives at Paris Design Week Outstanding contribution to design inspired by the heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla, Saudi Arabia Arts AlUla announced the five winners of the AlUla Design Award at Paris Design Week on September 07, 2023. The Award forms part of …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    enercity eröffnet neue Konzernzentrale mit Festakt (FOTO)
    184 Leser
    LyondellBasell im Ranking "Best Companies to Work For" 2023/2024 des U.S. News & ...
    176 Leser
    Deutsche Umwelthilfe zur Verfassungsbeschwerde von McDonald's-Unternehmerin gegen Tübinger Verpackungssteuer: "Spiel auf Zeit, um wirksame Mehrwegförderung zu verhindern"
    160 Leser
    TechPats(TM) ist jetzt Ocean Tomo, Teil von J.S. Held
    144 Leser
    Scopevisio AG gewinnt den begehrten Titel "ERP-System des Jahres 2023" in der Kategorie ...
    144 Leser
    Lkw-Maut-Fahrleistungsindex im August 2023: -0,8 % zum Vormonat
    136 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp Steel offen für Gespräche mit Kretínský
    132 Leser
    Inflationsrate im August 2023 bei +6,1 % / Nahrungsmittel und Energie halten die Inflationsrate ...
    116 Leser
    Futurepreneur zündet Gründergeist und Tatkraft bei Schüler: innen: / Senatorin Leonhard ehrt erstmals Hamburgs beste ZUKUNFTSUNTERNEHMER (FOTO)
    116 Leser
    Studie zeigt: Erfolgreiche Unternehmen setzen auf Innovationen und die richtigen Wachstumshebel (FOTO)
    104 Leser
    Wechsel im Vorstand: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe stellen sich für die zukünftige Weiterentwicklung auf ...
    592 Leser
    Niklas Klein: Warum Social Recruiting oft scheitert - und wie es besser geht (FOTO)
    540 Leser
    Signia Introduces Hearing Aids That Tackle the Most Difficult Challenge for People With Hearing Loss: Group Conversations in Noise
    528 Leser
    Neuzulassungen: Sondereffekte überlagern Unsicherheit / ZDK begrüßt neues Förderprogramm ...
    476 Leser
    Vom Datenchaos zur Kundenbindung im Handwerk: 5 Tipps zur Integration von CRM-Systemen in bestehende Unternehmensstrukturen (FOTO)
    408 Leser
    Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses signing of agreement between Masdar and DEWA to deliver 6th phase of ...
    360 Leser
    Cloud for Organizational Growth and Transformation is Three Times More Important than Cloud for Cost Optimization: Infosys Research
    360 Leser
    Schweiz weiterhin das beliebteste europäische Auswandererziel der Deutschen
    356 Leser
    Produktion im Juli 2023: -0,8 % zum Vormonat / Produktion in den energieintensiven Industriezweigen um 0,6 % gesunken
    352 Leser
    Juli 2023: Zahl der Flugreisenden gegenüber Vorjahresmonat um 14,3 % gestiegen
    324 Leser
    CATL bringt mit Shenxing einen ultraschnellen Akku auf den Markt und eröffnet damit die ...
    1244 Leser
    Neue Partnerschaft zwischen ELK und KAMPA
    960 Leser
    Hello Chef Gründer Max Kangni sammelt nach anfänglichen Schwierigkeiten Millionen von ...
    844 Leser
    YouGov-Trendstudie nachhaltige Geldanlage 2023: Was Menschen von grünen Investments abhält (FOTO)
    796 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    712 Leser
    PwC-Studie: Berichterstattung gemäß EU-Taxonomie noch wenig aussagekräftig
    700 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    632 Leser
    Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" prämiert TXOne ...
    604 Leser
    Wechsel im Vorstand: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe stellen sich für die zukünftige Weiterentwicklung auf ...
    592 Leser
    Weinanbau: Fläche für Sauvignon blanc in Deutschland von 2012 bis 2022 um 162 % ...
    548 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7967 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6103 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5215 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5012 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4773 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    4572 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4426 Leser