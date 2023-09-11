Norgine Strengthens Senior Leadership with the Appointment of Saulo Martiniano as Chief Operating Officer

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Norgine, a leading European specialist

"I am delighted to welcome Saulo as our new Chief Operating Officer," saidChristopher Bath, CEO of Norgine. "Saulo's proven expertise in operationalexcellence and his dynamic leadership style make him an ideal fit to lead ourglobal operations. We are confident that his strategic insights will furtherpropel Norgine's mission of bringing novel and impactful products to market."Saulo Martiniano , Chief Operating Officer of Norgine said, "Norgine is at anexciting juncture, with a strong commitment to enhancing outcomes throughgroundbreaking and innovative solutions," and continued, "I am thrilled to bejoining the strong team at Norgine at this exciting time and look forward toworking closely with the talented professionals here to deliver impactfulresults for patients and all our customers."In addition to L'Oréal, Saulo also held senior positions at Mars and Reckittwith responsibility across many countries including Brazil, Mexico, the US,France, and the UK.https://www.norgine.com/Follow us @norgineAbout NorgineNorgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company that has beenbringing transformative medicines to patients for over a century. Our commitmentto transforming people's lives drives everything we do and our Europeanexperience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approachenable us to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicinesto patients that they may not otherwise be able to access. Norgine is proud tohave helped more than 25 million patients around the world in 2022 and generatedEUR530 million in net product sales, a growth of nearly 5% over 2021.Norgine has a direct presence in 16 European countries, as well as Australia andNew Zealand. We also have a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norginemarkets. We are a flexible and fully integrated pharmaceutical business, withmanufacturing (Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France), third party supply networksand significant product development capabilities, in addition to our sales andmarketing infrastructure. This enables us to acquire, develop and commercialisespecialist and innovative products that make a real difference to the lives ofpatients around the world.