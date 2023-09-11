    checkAd

    Norgine Strengthens Senior Leadership with the Appointment of Saulo Martiniano as Chief Operating Officer

    Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Norgine, a leading European specialist
    pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients, is pleased
    to announce the appointment of Saulo Martiniano as its new Chief Operating
    Officer (COO). Saulo joins Norgine with a wealth of experience and a unique
    blend of leadership, operational expertise, and a deep understanding of
    manufacturing operational excellence and supply chain.

    In his previous role at L'Oréal, Saulo was responsible for leading Global
    Manufacturing Excellence across 38 plants worldwide and more than 10,000
    employees. Saulo will be based in the UK with responsibility for overseeing
    Norgine's global operations and driving growth across the business to further
    strengthen the company's position as a leader in European healthcare solutions.
    With a track record of success in fostering collaboration and implementing
    innovative strategies, Saulo is well-equipped to lead Norgine's operations as
    the company moves into its next phase of growth.

    "I am delighted to welcome Saulo as our new Chief Operating Officer," said
    Christopher Bath, CEO of Norgine. "Saulo's proven expertise in operational
    excellence and his dynamic leadership style make him an ideal fit to lead our
    global operations. We are confident that his strategic insights will further
    propel Norgine's mission of bringing novel and impactful products to market."

    Saulo Martiniano , Chief Operating Officer of Norgine said, "Norgine is at an
    exciting juncture, with a strong commitment to enhancing outcomes through
    groundbreaking and innovative solutions," and continued, "I am thrilled to be
    joining the strong team at Norgine at this exciting time and look forward to
    working closely with the talented professionals here to deliver impactful
    results for patients and all our customers."

    In addition to L'Oréal, Saulo also held senior positions at Mars and Reckitt
    with responsibility across many countries including Brazil, Mexico, the US,
    France, and the UK.

    https://www.norgine.com/

    Follow us @norgine

    About Norgine

    Norgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company that has been
    bringing transformative medicines to patients for over a century. Our commitment
    to transforming people's lives drives everything we do and our European
    experience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approach
    enable us to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicines
    to patients that they may not otherwise be able to access. Norgine is proud to
    have helped more than 25 million patients around the world in 2022 and generated
    EUR530 million in net product sales, a growth of nearly 5% over 2021.

    Norgine has a direct presence in 16 European countries, as well as Australia and
    New Zealand. We also have a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norgine
    markets. We are a flexible and fully integrated pharmaceutical business, with
    manufacturing (Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France), third party supply networks
    and significant product development capabilities, in addition to our sales and
    marketing infrastructure. This enables us to acquire, develop and commercialise
    specialist and innovative products that make a real difference to the lives of
    patients around the world.

    NORGINE and the sail logo are trademarks of the Norgine group of companies.

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204381/Saulo_Martiniano.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/norgine-streng
    thens-senior-leadership-with-the-appointment-of-saulo-martiniano-as-chief-operat
    ing-officer-301921870.html

    Contact:

    Eleni Fistikaki,
    +44 (0)1895826227 or +44 (0)7825 389477,
    contact@norgine.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/80824/5599723
    OTS: Norgine



