Norgine Strengthens Senior Leadership with the Appointment of Saulo Martiniano as Chief Operating Officer
Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Norgine, a leading European specialist
pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients, is pleased
to announce the appointment of Saulo Martiniano as its new Chief Operating
Officer (COO). Saulo joins Norgine with a wealth of experience and a unique
blend of leadership, operational expertise, and a deep understanding of
manufacturing operational excellence and supply chain.
In his previous role at L'Oréal, Saulo was responsible for leading Global
Manufacturing Excellence across 38 plants worldwide and more than 10,000
employees. Saulo will be based in the UK with responsibility for overseeing
Norgine's global operations and driving growth across the business to further
strengthen the company's position as a leader in European healthcare solutions.
With a track record of success in fostering collaboration and implementing
innovative strategies, Saulo is well-equipped to lead Norgine's operations as
the company moves into its next phase of growth.
"I am delighted to welcome Saulo as our new Chief Operating Officer," said
Christopher Bath, CEO of Norgine. "Saulo's proven expertise in operational
excellence and his dynamic leadership style make him an ideal fit to lead our
global operations. We are confident that his strategic insights will further
propel Norgine's mission of bringing novel and impactful products to market."
Saulo Martiniano , Chief Operating Officer of Norgine said, "Norgine is at an
exciting juncture, with a strong commitment to enhancing outcomes through
groundbreaking and innovative solutions," and continued, "I am thrilled to be
joining the strong team at Norgine at this exciting time and look forward to
working closely with the talented professionals here to deliver impactful
results for patients and all our customers."
In addition to L'Oréal, Saulo also held senior positions at Mars and Reckitt
with responsibility across many countries including Brazil, Mexico, the US,
France, and the UK.
https://www.norgine.com/
Follow us @norgine
About Norgine
Norgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company that has been
bringing transformative medicines to patients for over a century. Our commitment
to transforming people's lives drives everything we do and our European
experience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approach
enable us to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicines
to patients that they may not otherwise be able to access. Norgine is proud to
have helped more than 25 million patients around the world in 2022 and generated
EUR530 million in net product sales, a growth of nearly 5% over 2021.
Norgine has a direct presence in 16 European countries, as well as Australia and
New Zealand. We also have a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norgine
markets. We are a flexible and fully integrated pharmaceutical business, with
manufacturing (Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France), third party supply networks
and significant product development capabilities, in addition to our sales and
marketing infrastructure. This enables us to acquire, develop and commercialise
specialist and innovative products that make a real difference to the lives of
patients around the world.
NORGINE and the sail logo are trademarks of the Norgine group of companies.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204381/Saulo_Martiniano.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/norgine-streng
thens-senior-leadership-with-the-appointment-of-saulo-martiniano-as-chief-operat
ing-officer-301921870.html
Contact:
Eleni Fistikaki,
+44 (0)1895826227 or +44 (0)7825 389477,
contact@norgine.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/80824/5599723
OTS: Norgine
