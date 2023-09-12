Automotive companies at the crossroads Turning software-defined vehicles from hype to value driver (FOTO)
Stuttgart, Germany (ots) -
- Transition from "hype" to implementation phase poses challenges for
established industry players.
- Automotive software market to grow to $118 billion by 2030 but falls short of
industry expectations.
- EY estimates that the average investment required per OEM for SDV programs
will be between one and five billion U.S. dollars.
- The identification of future market dynamics and potentials as well as the
optimization of necessary key competences (e.g., partnerships, coopetition) is
crucial.
The more established automotive manufacturers and suppliers are at a crucial
turning point in the much-discussed software transformation: the time for
experimenting with new technologies, partnerships and business models is over,
and full concentration on the commercialization of the Software Defined Vehicle
(SDV) is the top priority. The next phase of the transformation will determine
whether OEMs and traditional suppliers can make the leap to "automotive software
company" and maintain their central role, or whether they will have to leave the
field to the large technology groups and the new, digitally native automakers
from China or the U.S., according to a study by EY published on Monday on the
occasion of the IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany.
Increased customer demand for integrated software solutions has the potential to
virtually disrupt the existing structures of the automotive sector, the study
says.
"The automotive industry is at a crossroads. After the hype phase, it is now a
matter of actually building an ecosystem - and a lot of money: The market for
automotive-related software alone is expected to grow to a value of 118 billion
U.S. dollars by 2030 - falling short of the industry's existing expectations.
Car manufacturers need to review their strategies, rely more on partnerships as
well as coopetition - and consider standardization in certain areas," explains
Constantin M. Gall, Automotive Industry Practice Leader and Managing Partner
Europe West at EY Strategy and Transaction. "Automotive software transformation
is not a sprint, but a marathon: traditional automotive manufacturers and
suppliers need to have a strong focus and be clear about where they want to
play, who they will partner with, if necessary, what skills and talent they
need, and how their organizational structure can best support this
transformation. Keeping the transformation manageable in terms of customer
expectations, speed, cost and quality will certainly be the main difference
