Stuttgart, Germany (ots) -- Transition from "hype" to implementation phase poses challenges forestablished industry players.- Automotive software market to grow to $118 billion by 2030 but falls short ofindustry expectations.- EY estimates that the average investment required per OEM for SDV programswill be between one and five billion U.S. dollars.- The identification of future market dynamics and potentials as well as theoptimization of necessary key competences (e.g., partnerships, coopetition) iscrucial.The more established automotive manufacturers and suppliers are at a crucialturning point in the much-discussed software transformation: the time forexperimenting with new technologies, partnerships and business models is over,and full concentration on the commercialization of the Software Defined Vehicle(SDV) is the top priority. The next phase of the transformation will determinewhether OEMs and traditional suppliers can make the leap to "automotive softwarecompany" and maintain their central role, or whether they will have to leave thefield to the large technology groups and the new, digitally native automakersfrom China or the U.S., according to a study by EY published on Monday on theoccasion of the IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany.Increased customer demand for integrated software solutions has the potential tovirtually disrupt the existing structures of the automotive sector, the studysays."The automotive industry is at a crossroads. After the hype phase, it is now amatter of actually building an ecosystem - and a lot of money: The market forautomotive-related software alone is expected to grow to a value of 118 billionU.S. dollars by 2030 - falling short of the industry's existing expectations.Car manufacturers need to review their strategies, rely more on partnerships aswell as coopetition - and consider standardization in certain areas," explainsConstantin M. Gall, Automotive Industry Practice Leader and Managing PartnerEurope West at EY Strategy and Transaction. "Automotive software transformationis not a sprint, but a marathon: traditional automotive manufacturers andsuppliers need to have a strong focus and be clear about where they want toplay, who they will partner with, if necessary, what skills and talent theyneed, and how their organizational structure can best support thistransformation. Keeping the transformation manageable in terms of customerexpectations, speed, cost and quality will certainly be the main difference