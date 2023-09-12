KX announces KDB.AI Cloud THE FREE, SMARTER VECTOR DATABASE FOR AI
New York, and London (ots/PRNewswire) - KX, the global pioneer in vector and
time-series data management, has announced the general availability of KDB.AI
Cloud (https://kdb.ai/) , a vector database for real-time contextual AI. Quick
and easy to set up and use, this free, cloud-based version of KDB.AI, the
leading vector database (https://db-engines.com/en/ranking/vector+dbms) , has
been designed with a commitment to provide a superior developer experience.
Unique among vector databases, KDB.AI Cloud enables developers to bring temporal
and semantic context and relevancy to their AI-powered application. Built to
handle high-speed, time-series data and multi-mode query data processing, it
allows business users, for example, to query real-time financial market data
using natural language search with semantic relevance. Temporal awareness means
KDB.AI Cloud answers questions based on ad-hoc time windows such as data
creation, modification recency, or periodic comparisons. This helps applications
find and return more relevant data and allows for point-in-time and
like-for-like comparisons.
time-series data management, has announced the general availability of KDB.AI
Cloud (https://kdb.ai/) , a vector database for real-time contextual AI. Quick
and easy to set up and use, this free, cloud-based version of KDB.AI, the
leading vector database (https://db-engines.com/en/ranking/vector+dbms) , has
been designed with a commitment to provide a superior developer experience.
Unique among vector databases, KDB.AI Cloud enables developers to bring temporal
and semantic context and relevancy to their AI-powered application. Built to
handle high-speed, time-series data and multi-mode query data processing, it
allows business users, for example, to query real-time financial market data
using natural language search with semantic relevance. Temporal awareness means
KDB.AI Cloud answers questions based on ad-hoc time windows such as data
creation, modification recency, or periodic comparisons. This helps applications
find and return more relevant data and allows for point-in-time and
like-for-like comparisons.
KDB.AI Cloud works seamlessly with popular LLMs and machine learning workflows
and tools, including LangChain and ChatGPT, while native support for Python and
RESTful APIs means developers can perform common operations like data ingestion,
search, and analytics using their preferred applications and languages.
Key use cases include:
- Multi-modal unstructured data search - similarity search between objects in
any data format - video, image, text, time series, or unstructured.
- Automation with digital twins. By providing situational awareness based on
time, vectors can be applied to provide context into streams of IoT data from
digital twins, to automate with confidence.
- Pattern matching and anomaly detection - spot anomalies in data sets to build
data integrity and boost performance.
- Recommendation systems - refine algorithms based on feedback loops for
adaptive user experiences.
- Sentiment analysis - detect customer patterns and improve user experiences.
KDB.AI is used across multiple industries, including finance, energy,
manufacturing and telecommunications. For example, EnterpriseWeb, which offers
an industrial-grade no-code automation platform for complex distributed systems,
uses KDB.AI to integrate real-time location and cost-based analytics on advanced
telecom use-cases for self-scaling, self-healing, and self-optimizing networks.
"KX is renowned for its ability to process and analyze time series, historical
and vector data at speed and scale," said Dave Duggal, founder and CEO of
and tools, including LangChain and ChatGPT, while native support for Python and
RESTful APIs means developers can perform common operations like data ingestion,
search, and analytics using their preferred applications and languages.
Key use cases include:
- Multi-modal unstructured data search - similarity search between objects in
any data format - video, image, text, time series, or unstructured.
- Automation with digital twins. By providing situational awareness based on
time, vectors can be applied to provide context into streams of IoT data from
digital twins, to automate with confidence.
- Pattern matching and anomaly detection - spot anomalies in data sets to build
data integrity and boost performance.
- Recommendation systems - refine algorithms based on feedback loops for
adaptive user experiences.
- Sentiment analysis - detect customer patterns and improve user experiences.
KDB.AI is used across multiple industries, including finance, energy,
manufacturing and telecommunications. For example, EnterpriseWeb, which offers
an industrial-grade no-code automation platform for complex distributed systems,
uses KDB.AI to integrate real-time location and cost-based analytics on advanced
telecom use-cases for self-scaling, self-healing, and self-optimizing networks.
"KX is renowned for its ability to process and analyze time series, historical
and vector data at speed and scale," said Dave Duggal, founder and CEO of
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 57 | 0 |