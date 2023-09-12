    checkAd

    New York, and London (ots/PRNewswire) - KX, the global pioneer in vector and
    time-series data management, has announced the general availability of KDB.AI
    Cloud (https://kdb.ai/) , a vector database for real-time contextual AI. Quick
    and easy to set up and use, this free, cloud-based version of KDB.AI, the
    leading vector database (https://db-engines.com/en/ranking/vector+dbms) , has
    been designed with a commitment to provide a superior developer experience.

    Unique among vector databases, KDB.AI Cloud enables developers to bring temporal
    and semantic context and relevancy to their AI-powered application. Built to
    handle high-speed, time-series data and multi-mode query data processing, it
    allows business users, for example, to query real-time financial market data
    using natural language search with semantic relevance. Temporal awareness means
    KDB.AI Cloud answers questions based on ad-hoc time windows such as data
    creation, modification recency, or periodic comparisons. This helps applications
    find and return more relevant data and allows for point-in-time and
    like-for-like comparisons.

    KDB.AI Cloud works seamlessly with popular LLMs and machine learning workflows
    and tools, including LangChain and ChatGPT, while native support for Python and
    RESTful APIs means developers can perform common operations like data ingestion,
    search, and analytics using their preferred applications and languages.

    Key use cases include:

    - Multi-modal unstructured data search - similarity search between objects in
    any data format - video, image, text, time series, or unstructured.
    - Automation with digital twins. By providing situational awareness based on
    time, vectors can be applied to provide context into streams of IoT data from
    digital twins, to automate with confidence.
    - Pattern matching and anomaly detection - spot anomalies in data sets to build
    data integrity and boost performance.
    - Recommendation systems - refine algorithms based on feedback loops for
    adaptive user experiences.
    - Sentiment analysis - detect customer patterns and improve user experiences.

    KDB.AI is used across multiple industries, including finance, energy,
    manufacturing and telecommunications. For example, EnterpriseWeb, which offers
    an industrial-grade no-code automation platform for complex distributed systems,
    uses KDB.AI to integrate real-time location and cost-based analytics on advanced
    telecom use-cases for self-scaling, self-healing, and self-optimizing networks.

    "KX is renowned for its ability to process and analyze time series, historical
    and vector data at speed and scale," said Dave Duggal, founder and CEO of
