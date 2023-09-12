KX announces KDB.AI Cloud THE FREE, SMARTER VECTOR DATABASE FOR AI

New York, and London (ots/PRNewswire) - KX, the global pioneer in vector and

time-series data management, has announced the general availability of KDB.AI

Cloud (https://kdb.ai/) , a vector database for real-time contextual AI. Quick

and easy to set up and use, this free, cloud-based version of KDB.AI, the

leading vector database (https://db-engines.com/en/ranking/vector+dbms) , has

been designed with a commitment to provide a superior developer experience.



Unique among vector databases, KDB.AI Cloud enables developers to bring temporal

and semantic context and relevancy to their AI-powered application. Built to

handle high-speed, time-series data and multi-mode query data processing, it

allows business users, for example, to query real-time financial market data

using natural language search with semantic relevance. Temporal awareness means

KDB.AI Cloud answers questions based on ad-hoc time windows such as data

creation, modification recency, or periodic comparisons. This helps applications

find and return more relevant data and allows for point-in-time and

like-for-like comparisons.



