STIHL plans additional growth despite challenging fiscal year (FOTO)

Waiblingen (ots) -



- Entry into EC motor manufacturing

- Further growth in battery segment

- Variety of new battery-operated products for professional and home users



The past eight months have proven challenging for the STIHL Group. The company

generated revenue of 3.84 billion euros in the period from January to August

2023, a decline of 1.5 percent year on year. Excluding exchange rate effects,

revenue would have increased by 0.9 percent. The workforce decreased by 0.5

percent to 20,311 employees worldwide as of August 31, 2023. There are a number

of reasons for the deterioration in business performance. Since the lifting of

measures to contain the coronavirus, consumers have resumed spending more on

tourism, cultural activities, and eating out. Weaker economic development,

inflation, and the cost of energy have also led to subdued consumer spending in

general. Alongside this restraint among consumers around the world, authorized

dealers' high stock levels have also had an impact on sales performance at

STIHL.



