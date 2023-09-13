    checkAd

    STIHL plans additional growth despite challenging fiscal year (FOTO)

    Waiblingen (ots) -

    - Entry into EC motor manufacturing
    - Further growth in battery segment
    - Variety of new battery-operated products for professional and home users

    The past eight months have proven challenging for the STIHL Group. The company
    generated revenue of 3.84 billion euros in the period from January to August
    2023, a decline of 1.5 percent year on year. Excluding exchange rate effects,
    revenue would have increased by 0.9 percent. The workforce decreased by 0.5
    percent to 20,311 employees worldwide as of August 31, 2023. There are a number
    of reasons for the deterioration in business performance. Since the lifting of
    measures to contain the coronavirus, consumers have resumed spending more on
    tourism, cultural activities, and eating out. Weaker economic development,
    inflation, and the cost of energy have also led to subdued consumer spending in
    general. Alongside this restraint among consumers around the world, authorized
    dealers' high stock levels have also had an impact on sales performance at
    STIHL.

    Speaking at the press conference held during International STIHL Media Day on
    September 13, Michael Traub, Chairman of the STIHL Executive Board, said: "After
    several years of strong growth, our markets find themselves in a period of
    temporary consolidation in 2023. But with over 100 years of history in the
    industry, STIHL has plenty of experience in responding to fluctuations in
    operating business. Our family-owned company has a long-term outlook, and we
    look to the future with confidence. We have ambitious growth plans and continue
    to invest a great deal in our business, especially in batteries - the technology
    of the future - and in our global manufacturing and sales network." Those plans
    include further expansion of the founding company in Germany, Traub added.
    Alongside a new manufacturing facility for battery-operated tools, the company
    also plans to build its own EC motor plant for professional battery-operated
    products in Waiblingen, increasing STIHL's depth of production for
    battery-operated tools even further.

    Growth in the battery segment despite challenging market conditions

    "What's positive is that our battery strategy is paying off and that our
    customers around the world remain very interested in battery-operated STIHL
    products," said Traub. "Sales of battery-operated chainsaws and other
    battery-operated power tools have increased year on year, and we have also
    achieved growth with our iMOW robotic mower. Some regional markets are also
