    checkAd
    Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): BUY
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): BUY

    • Umsatzsteigerung in H1 2023 um 10,5% auf 133,64 Mio. EUR.
    • Bruttogewinnmarge im 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' Segment gestiegen.
    • EBIT von 5,26 Mio. EUR übertroffen, EBIT-Prognose bestätigt.

    ^

    Original-Research: HAEMATO AG - von GBC AG

    Einstufung von GBC AG zu HAEMATO AG

    Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG
    ISIN: DE000A289VV1

    Anlass der Studie: Research Note
    Empfehlung: BUY
    Kursziel: 32.80 EUR
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann

    H1 2023: Turnover and EBIT above our expectations; forecasts and target price slightly raised; BUY rating confirmed
     
    In the first half of 2023, HAEMATO AG achieved a revenue increase of 10.5 % to EUR 133.64 million (previous year: EUR 120.97 million) and thus exceeded our expectations. This sales development, which is separated according to the two segments, shows a relative sales strength in the 'Specialty Pharma' segment, which primarily includes sales from parallel imports and the distribution of low-priced original EU medicinal products. In this segment, sales increased by 14.4 % to EUR 111.12 million (previous year: EUR 97.10 million). In contrast, the 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' segment reported a decline in sales of 6.8% to EUR 22.25 million (previous year: EUR 23.87 million). This segment primarily includes the sales of M1 Aesthetics GmbH, which has been part of the HAEMATO Group since the 2021 financial year and which includes all sales of the self-pay market and aesthetic medicine products.
     
    Contrary to the decline in sales in the higher-margin 'Lifestyle & Aesthetics' segment, an increase in the gross profit margin to 30.8% (previous year: 26.1%) and thus an improvement in gross profit to EUR 6.85 million (previous year: EUR 6.24 million) was achieved in this segment. On the one hand, this development is probably due to the implemented cost reduction measures. On the other hand, there is likely to have been a shift in the sales mix towards higher-margin products. On the other hand, there was a visible decline in the gross profit margin in the 'Specialty Pharma' segment to 3.1% (previous year: 6.1%) and thus in gross profit to EUR 3.40 million (previous year: EUR 5.88 million). Although the portfolio adjustment led to improvements in the cost of materials ratio, the increase in manufacturer discounts for reimbursable medicinal products from 7% to 12% had a significant negative impact on the gross profit in the 'Specialty Pharma' segment. According to the current status, the increase in manufacturer discounts is limited until 31 December 2023.  
    The overall decline in gross profit to EUR 10.41 million (previous year: EUR 12.68 million) was offset by a visible reduction in personnel expenses and other operating expenses, leaving an increase in EBIT to EUR 5.26 million (previous year: EUR 4.39 million). This reflects the current optimisation of business processes and the success in increasing efficiency, which has led to a reduction in the number of employees to 52 (previous year: 76), among other things. Our earnings expectations were thus also exceeded.  
    HAEMATO's management made no further statement on revenue guidance in the context of their half-year reporting, but their EBIT guidance was confirmed. The outlook for EBIT for the current 2023 financial year therefore remains unchanged at between EUR 6 million and EUR 8 million. In view of the EBIT of EUR 5.26 million achieved in the first six months of 2023, we consider this company guidance to be very conservative.  
    In total for the two segments we now expect sales revenues of EUR 259.60 (previously: EUR 242.04 million), gross profit of EUR 20.11 million (previously: EUR 19.99 million) and EBIT of EUR 8.51 million (previously: EUR 7.44 million). With the stronger increase in our EBIT estimates compared to the gross profit, we are taking into account the stronger cost savings in the personnel area and in other operating expenses. For the coming financial years, we are raising our sales and earnings forecasts due to the higher base effect, but are maintaining the profitability level we have expected so far.
     
    Due to the forecast increase as well as the roll-over effect, which results in a model price target increase due to the regular extension of the price target base to 31.12.24 (previously: 31.12.23), we are raising our price target to EUR 32.80 (previously: EUR 30.75). We continue to assign the BUY rating.
     
     

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/27751.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    GBC AG
    Halderstraße 27
    86150 Augsburg
    0821 / 241133 0
    research@gbc-ag.de
    ++++++++++++++++
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,5b,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm
    +++++++++++++++
    Date and time of completion of the study: 14.09.23 (08:38 am) Date and time of the first dissemination of the study: 14.09.23 (10:30 am)

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die HAEMATO Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von +0,92 % und einem Kurs von 22,00EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst: GBC


    Diskussion: HAEMATO AG - gesundes Wachstum im Pharmabereich
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  17   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: HAEMATO AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu HAEMATO AG Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG ISIN: DE000A289VV1 Anlass der Studie: Research Note Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 32.80 EUR Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024 Letzte …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax nach US-Inflationsdaten weiter im Minus
    1024 Leser
    Aktien New York: Dow kaum verändert - Technologie-Aktien ziehen an
    696 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Leichte Verluste - Zinsentscheide im Fokus
    656 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Netzagentur will auf milliardenschwere Mobilfunk-Auktion verzichten
    616 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Uneinheitlich nach Inflationsdaten
    580 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Schwächer - Anleger warten auf US-Inflationsdaten
    552 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Leichte Gewinne erwartet vor EZB-Zinsentscheidung
    488 Leser
    dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Abwarten vor der EZB-Sitzung
    468 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax im Minus - Von US-Inflation unbeeindruckt
    452 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Citigroup-Studie treibt Mobilfunkaktien an
    436 Leser
    BP-Chef Looney tritt mit sofortiger Wirkung zurück (1) 
    1868 Leser
    Kreise: Covestros Aufsichtsrat will über Verhandlungen mit Adnoc beraten
    1436 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Neue Negativ-Schlagzeilen für Apple belasten
    1292 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Chemiekonzern Covestro offen für Übernahme durch Araber von Adnoc
    1288 Leser
    Aktien New York: Neue Negativ-Schlagzeilen für Apple belasten - Nur Dow im Plus
    1180 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Neue Apple-Schlagzeilen belasten - Dow im Plus
    1104 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Neue iPhones von Apple erwartet
    1056 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax nach US-Inflationsdaten weiter im Minus
    1024 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: MTU sacken weiter ab - Analyst: Warten Rückruf-Details
    980 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Westküstenleitung und Suedlink sollen Energiewende antreiben
    956 Leser
    Borussia Dortmund stellt vorläufige Geschäftszahlen vor
    2068 Leser
    Chipkonzern Nvidia übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich
    2040 Leser
    BP-Chef Looney tritt mit sofortiger Wirkung zurück (1) 
    1868 Leser
    Aktien New York: Vortagesverluste mehr als wettgemacht - Nvidia im Fokus
    1452 Leser
    Aktien New York: Verluste - robuste Wirtschaftsdaten - Nvidia mit Rekordhoch
    1448 Leser
    Kreise: Covestros Aufsichtsrat will über Verhandlungen mit Adnoc beraten
    1436 Leser
    Aktien New York: Indizes vor Fed-Protokoll ins Minus abgerutscht
    1372 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Vortagesverluste wettgemacht - Nvidia im Fokus
    1336 Leser
    Aktien New York: US-Börsen schwächeln - Anleger warten auf Nvidia-Zahlen
    1320 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Ins Minus gedreht - Nvidia auf Rekordhoch nach Zahlen
    1316 Leser
    Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
    25753 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19860 Leser
    Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
    13409 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11704 Leser
    ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
    9015 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8704 Leser
    EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
    7326 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
    7158 Leser
    Devisen: Euro steigt über 0,98 US-Dollar - Britisches Pfund legt zu
    7033 Leser
    IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
    7021 Leser