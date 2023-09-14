    checkAd

    Ahrenkiel and Rohden join forces to form blue² ship management in Hamburg

    Hamburg, Germany and Bern, Switzerland (ots) - Ahrenkiel, boasting a 125-year
    shipping history, and Rohden, representing five generations of ship management,
    have collaboratively founded blue² shipmanagement in Hamburg. blue², a
    sustainability-focused Swiss shipping firm, is keen to solidify its presence in
    Hamburg with Rohden's partnership.

    By merging the in-depth ship management expertise of Gerda Rohden with Philipp
    Ahrenkiel's comprehensive background in both sustainability and ship finance,
    blue² has strategically positioned itself. This alliance equips the company to
    enhance and expand its diverse array of ship management solutions and
    sustainability services globally.

    Philipp Ahrenkiel remarks, "Leveraging our in-depth knowledge in sustainability
    management and maritime finance, alongside Rohden's profound shipping expertise,
    we find synergy. As the maritime industry evolves, our combined strengths
    position the blue² group perfectly to offer comprehensive shipping services and
    holistic maritime sustainability solutions."

    Gerda Rohden adds: "The joint venture is a significant step, as we've teamed up
    with a partner well-versed in finance and sustainability. This allows the blue2
    group to grow its fleet and offerings to a wider range of ship types. We're
    excited to build a strong team together."

    Contact:

    David Myhre, +41 31 330 15 50, mailto:blue@bluesqrd.com



