Ahrenkiel and Rohden join forces to form blue² ship management in Hamburg

Hamburg, Germany and Bern, Switzerland (ots) - Ahrenkiel, boasting a 125-year

shipping history, and Rohden, representing five generations of ship management,

have collaboratively founded blue² shipmanagement in Hamburg. blue², a

sustainability-focused Swiss shipping firm, is keen to solidify its presence in

Hamburg with Rohden's partnership.



By merging the in-depth ship management expertise of Gerda Rohden with Philipp

Ahrenkiel's comprehensive background in both sustainability and ship finance,

blue² has strategically positioned itself. This alliance equips the company to

enhance and expand its diverse array of ship management solutions and

sustainability services globally.



