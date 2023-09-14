Ahrenkiel and Rohden join forces to form blue² ship management in Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany and Bern, Switzerland (ots) - Ahrenkiel, boasting a 125-year
shipping history, and Rohden, representing five generations of ship management,
have collaboratively founded blue² shipmanagement in Hamburg. blue², a
sustainability-focused Swiss shipping firm, is keen to solidify its presence in
Hamburg with Rohden's partnership.
By merging the in-depth ship management expertise of Gerda Rohden with Philipp
Ahrenkiel's comprehensive background in both sustainability and ship finance,
blue² has strategically positioned itself. This alliance equips the company to
enhance and expand its diverse array of ship management solutions and
sustainability services globally.
shipping history, and Rohden, representing five generations of ship management,
have collaboratively founded blue² shipmanagement in Hamburg. blue², a
sustainability-focused Swiss shipping firm, is keen to solidify its presence in
Hamburg with Rohden's partnership.
By merging the in-depth ship management expertise of Gerda Rohden with Philipp
Ahrenkiel's comprehensive background in both sustainability and ship finance,
blue² has strategically positioned itself. This alliance equips the company to
enhance and expand its diverse array of ship management solutions and
sustainability services globally.
Philipp Ahrenkiel remarks, "Leveraging our in-depth knowledge in sustainability
management and maritime finance, alongside Rohden's profound shipping expertise,
we find synergy. As the maritime industry evolves, our combined strengths
position the blue² group perfectly to offer comprehensive shipping services and
holistic maritime sustainability solutions."
Gerda Rohden adds: "The joint venture is a significant step, as we've teamed up
with a partner well-versed in finance and sustainability. This allows the blue2
group to grow its fleet and offerings to a wider range of ship types. We're
excited to build a strong team together."
Contact:
David Myhre, +41 31 330 15 50, mailto:blue@bluesqrd.com
management and maritime finance, alongside Rohden's profound shipping expertise,
we find synergy. As the maritime industry evolves, our combined strengths
position the blue² group perfectly to offer comprehensive shipping services and
holistic maritime sustainability solutions."
Gerda Rohden adds: "The joint venture is a significant step, as we've teamed up
with a partner well-versed in finance and sustainability. This allows the blue2
group to grow its fleet and offerings to a wider range of ship types. We're
excited to build a strong team together."
Contact:
David Myhre, +41 31 330 15 50, mailto:blue@bluesqrd.com
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 61 | 0 |