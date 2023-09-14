First Majestic Announces the Opening of a Minting Facility

Vancouver, BC, Canada - First Majestic Silver Corp. (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its 100%-owned and operated minting facility, First Mint, LLC (“First Mint”). Located in the State of Nevada, United States, First Mint will expand upon First Majestic’s existing bullion sales through vertically integrating the production of investment-grade fine silver bullion. This will allow First Majestic to sell a substantially greater portion of its silver production directly to its shareholders and bullion customers.

“The decision to open our own mint was made to ensure our bullion store has adequate supplies in order to fulfill customers demand,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. “Last year, we sold over 440,000 ounces of silver bullion, generating over $11 million in revenue. However, sales could have been substantially higher had we not been constrained by limited supply from our minting partners due to the incredible demand the silver industry is currently experiencing. By minting our own silver, we are able to reduce unit production costs and expedite delivery time to our customers. In time, our goal is to sell 100% of the silver we produce directly to the physical market.”

First Mint, LLC will operate some of the most innovative processing equipment in the precious metals industry, including an environmentally friendly flameless tunnel, which uses significantly less electricity and releases fewer emissions when compared to traditional minting processes. The high efficiency equipment will allow us to turn several million ounces of our own silver into an array of finished bullion products, as well as offer manufacturing capacity for third-party demand.

The Company expects the new mint to begin production of silver bullion products in the fourth quarter of 2023. Shortly thereafter, the mint will seek ISO 9001:2015 certification, allowing for its silver to be IRA eligible. Along with this certification comes a quality commitment: the mint will fully guarantee the weight, purity, and content of its bullion products.

Shareholders with at least 100 shares are reminded that they qualify for a silver discount of $0.50 per ounce from our posted price through the Shareholder Benefits program.

Retailers and other dealers interested in distributing First Mint products may contact us at customersupport@firstmajestic.com.