    checkAd

    First Majestic Announces the Opening of a Minting Facility

    Vancouver, BC, Canada - First Majestic Silver Corp. (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its 100%-owned and operated minting facility, First Mint, LLC (“First Mint”). Located in the State of Nevada, United States, First Mint will expand upon First Majestic’s existing bullion sales through vertically integrating the production of investment-grade fine silver bullion. This will allow First Majestic to sell a substantially greater portion of its silver production directly to its shareholders and bullion customers.

     

    “The decision to open our own mint was made to ensure our bullion store has adequate supplies in order to fulfill customers demand,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. “Last year, we sold over 440,000 ounces of silver bullion, generating over $11 million in revenue. However, sales could have been substantially higher had we not been constrained by limited supply from our minting partners due to the incredible demand the silver industry is currently experiencing. By minting our own silver, we are able to reduce unit production costs and expedite delivery time to our customers. In time, our goal is to sell 100% of the silver we produce directly to the physical market.”

     

    First Mint, LLC will operate some of the most innovative processing equipment in the precious metals industry, including an environmentally friendly flameless tunnel, which uses significantly less electricity and releases fewer emissions when compared to traditional minting processes. The high efficiency equipment will allow us to turn several million ounces of our own silver into an array of finished bullion products, as well as offer manufacturing capacity for third-party demand.

     

    The Company expects the new mint to begin production of silver bullion products in the fourth quarter of 2023. Shortly thereafter, the mint will seek ISO 9001:2015 certification, allowing for its silver to be IRA eligible. Along with this certification comes a quality commitment: the mint will fully guarantee the weight, purity, and content of its bullion products.

     

    Shareholders with at least 100 shares are reminded that they qualify for a silver discount of $0.50 per ounce from our posted price through the Shareholder Benefits program.

     

    Retailers and other dealers interested in distributing First Mint products may contact us at customersupport@firstmajestic.com.

    Seite 1 von 3


    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
     |  93   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    First Majestic Announces the Opening of a Minting Facility News release re share repurchase program - March, 2014 (00996917-2).DOCVancouver, BC, Canada - First Majestic Silver Corp. (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its 100%-owned and operated minting facility, First …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Lithium-Eisenphosphat (LFP) aus Nano One-Reaktoren im kommerziellen Maßstab führt zum ...
    380 Leser
    Drone Delivery Canada Corp. meldet die Wiederaufnahme des ISC-Vertrags für die Schwerlastdrohne ...
    176 Leser
    F3 Uranium stößt auf anomale Radioaktivität auf A1B-Scherung 2,6km südlich der JR-Zone
    152 Leser
    Sibanye-Stillwater nimmt die Konsultationen nach Abschnitt 189 über die Zukunft des Schachtes ...
    148 Leser
    First American Uranium stellt ein Update zum Explorationsplan mit 4 Bohrzielgebieten und ...
    136 Leser
    High Tide bringt neues Format „Cabanalytics Consumer Insights“ für 1,1 Millionen Cabana ...
    132 Leser
    First Phosphate und American Battery Factory unterzeichnen Absichtserklärung zur ...
    116 Leser
    First Tin Plc veröffentlicht aktualisierte Mineralressourcenschätzung für das Zinnprojekt ...
    108 Leser
    Ximen rüstet sich für Bohrungen im Goldprojekt Amelia - Camp McKinney, British Columbia
    104 Leser
    Usha Resources identifiziert zehn entscheidende Bohrziele über eine Streichlänge von 25 Kilometer ...
    104 Leser
    Arbor Metals nimmt Exploration auf dem Lithiumprojekt Jarnet in Quebec (Kanada) auf
    1048 Leser
    Brennstoffzellenfahrzeug von First Hydrogen wird im White Paper von Rivus positiv bewertet
    576 Leser
    NuGen erhält 1,3 Millionen $ durch frühzeitige Ausübung von Optionen und Warrants
    412 Leser
    Lithium-Eisenphosphat (LFP) aus Nano One-Reaktoren im kommerziellen Maßstab führt zum ...
    380 Leser
    Medigene AG präsentiert auf der Baader Investment Conference 2023
    344 Leser
    Troilus gibt Änderungen in Unternehmensführung bekannt und stellt Betriebsupdate bereit
    288 Leser
    Noram Lithium informiert über den aktuellen Stand der Verfahrensentwicklung und ...
    280 Leser
    Andrew Kent verstorben
    240 Leser
    F3 Uranium gibt den Abschluss einer Privatplatzierung mit einem Bruttoerlös von insgesamt 20 Mio. ...
    236 Leser
    Collective Metals meldet positive Untersuchungsergebnisse von seinem Flaggschiff-Kupferprojekt ...
    232 Leser
    Innocan Pharma veröffentlicht Geschäftsergebnis für das zweite Quartal 2023: 2,706 Mio. USD Umsatzsteigerung gegenüber Vergleichsquartal 2022
    2652 Leser
    Kiplin Metals informiert über aktuellen Stand der Privatplatzierung
    1468 Leser
    Arbor Metals richtet Abteilung für strategische Allianzen zur Förderung der Zusammenarbeit mit ...
    1052 Leser
    Arbor Metals nimmt Exploration auf dem Lithiumprojekt Jarnet in Quebec (Kanada) auf
    1048 Leser
    Innocan Pharma veröffentlicht klinische Studienergebnisse: Nachweis für Schmerzlinderung bei Hunden mit Arthrose nach Injektion von liposomalem CBD erbracht
    996 Leser
    Arbor Metals nimmt die Explorationsaktivitäten nach den waldbrandbedingten Sperrungen in Quebec ...
    932 Leser
    Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma: Sind innovative Verabreichungsplattformen die Zukunft der CBD-Therapie?
    872 Leser
    Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Studienerfolg: Innovative CBD-Creme von Innocan wirkt präventiv gegen das Diabetische Fußsyndrom
    832 Leser
    Quantum Battery Metals optimiert und schließt die Planung des Arbeitsprogramms bei Hooks ab
    828 Leser
    Arbor Metals setzt im Rahmen der fortschrittlichen Lithiumexploration auf dem Lithiumprojekt Jarnet ...
    716 Leser
    GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
    7640 Leser
    Kiplin Metals äußert sich zur Entwicklung des Uran-Spotpreises
    7188 Leser
    Arbor Metals informiert über bisherige Entwicklungen auf dem Lithiummarkt im Jahr 2023
    5136 Leser
    Patentanmeldung für die geschützte Accum(TM)-Technologie von Defence zum Transport von ...
    4628 Leser
    TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
    4524 Leser
    Vortex Energy schließt seismische Untersuchung ab
    3748 Leser
    Kiplin Metals wird in Kürze mit dem Explorationsprogramm im Uranprojekt Cluff Lake in Saskatchewan ...
    3704 Leser
    Bahnbrechende Ergebnisse: Arm-Impfstoff von Defence heilte 100% der Tiere mit bestehenden Lymphomen
    3620 Leser
    Kiplin Metals äußert sich zu den Aktivitäten rund um das Uranprojekt Cluff Lake Road („CLR“) ...
    3448 Leser
    Pan American unterzeichnet Vereinbarungsabkommen mit Legacy Lithium Corp. hinsichtlich Spin-Out von ...
    3352 Leser