    New edition of the academic work "Convincing Political Stakeholders" a unique insight into the specific practices of interest representation (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - A revised and extended edition of the standard work on interest
    representation in the European Union by Prof. Klemens Joos, entitled "Convincing
    Political Stakeholders", was published on 06.09.2023 (WILEY-VCH Verlag, 1st
    edition: 2015).

    Klemens Joos is the founder of the EUTOP Group, managing partner of the EUXEA
    Holding corporate group and teaches as an honorary professor for Business
    Administration - Political Stakeholder Management at the Technical University of
    Munich (TUM).In a new chapter of the new edition of his book readers gain a
    unique and case-oriented insight into the concrete practice of governmental
    relations work in Brussels, which is unjustly narrowed down to the term lobbyism
    or lobbying. The revised work focuses on the formula Prof. Joos developed for
    successful interest representation. The new edition provides methodical
    knowledge for solving problems in complex situations (process trumps content) as
    well as profound knowledge of the functioning of today's EU (decision-making
    structures and decision-making processes).

    Hardly anyone is as familiar with the "engine room" of the EU, with the EU
    Commission, the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union as the
    key players, as Prof. Joos. His book is therefore a mandatory reading for all
    actors on the "stage of the European Union", not least for companies,
    associations, organisations and journalists in the EU member states, because it
    provides deep knowledge of the way in which the modern EU works.

    The work is also the theoretical basis of the Master seminar "Political
    Stakeholder Management", which Prof. Joos has been teaching at the TUM School of
    Management since April 2021 (previously at the Faculty of Business
    Administration at Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich: 2013 - 2021).

    Prof. Gunther Friedl, Dean of the TUM School of Management: "Klemens Joos
    succeeds once again in treading new ground with this second edition of his book.
    He tangibly packs the important distinction between content competence and
    process competence, without which successful interest representation is not
    possible, into a formula that reduces the complex task of interest
    representation to its core and the central relationships."

