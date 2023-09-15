New edition of the academic work "Convincing Political Stakeholders" a unique insight into the specific practices of interest representation (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - A revised and extended edition of the standard work on interest

representation in the European Union by Prof. Klemens Joos, entitled "Convincing

Political Stakeholders", was published on 06.09.2023 (WILEY-VCH Verlag, 1st

edition: 2015).



Klemens Joos is the founder of the EUTOP Group, managing partner of the EUXEA

Holding corporate group and teaches as an honorary professor for Business

Administration - Political Stakeholder Management at the Technical University of

Munich (TUM).In a new chapter of the new edition of his book readers gain a

unique and case-oriented insight into the concrete practice of governmental

relations work in Brussels, which is unjustly narrowed down to the term lobbyism

or lobbying. The revised work focuses on the formula Prof. Joos developed for

successful interest representation. The new edition provides methodical

knowledge for solving problems in complex situations (process trumps content) as

well as profound knowledge of the functioning of today's EU (decision-making

structures and decision-making processes).



