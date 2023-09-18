Markus Buesig joins blue² capital as Managing Director (FOTO)

Hamburg / Bern (ots) - The blue² group is excited to introduce our newest

addition: blue² capital in Hamburg. Moreover, we're pleased to announce Markus

Buesig as its Managing Director.



Markus will lead our maritime investment funds and help grow our maritime

investment activities. With over 20 years of experience, he served as President

of Lloyd's Register EMEA and had senior roles at MPC and E.R. Schiffahrt. His

skills cover marine operations, asset management, commercial strategy and large

investment projects.



