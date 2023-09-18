    checkAd

    Markus Buesig joins blue² capital as Managing Director (FOTO)

    Hamburg / Bern (ots) - The blue² group is excited to introduce our newest
    addition: blue² capital in Hamburg. Moreover, we're pleased to announce Markus
    Buesig as its Managing Director.

    Markus will lead our maritime investment funds and help grow our maritime
    investment activities. With over 20 years of experience, he served as President
    of Lloyd's Register EMEA and had senior roles at MPC and E.R. Schiffahrt. His
    skills cover marine operations, asset management, commercial strategy and large
    investment projects.

    Working closely with Philipp Ahrenkiel, Markus will manage blue² Capitals
    shipping strategy, business development and investor relations.

    He will support our decarbonization efforts by collaborating with the team at
    Swiss Climate, our state-of-the-art and fully integrated sustainability
    management platform. He will fulfil these responsibilities from our offices in
    Bern, Switzerland, and Hamburg, Germany.

    Philipp comments "Markus joining us is fantastic. The shipping industry is
    evolving, and Markus' expertise & network complement our vision. We're
    enthusiastic about what lies ahead."

    Markus adds: "Working with Philipp and the team during these transformative
    times is exciting. I'm eager to contribute to the blue² group, provide value for
    our investors and push for a more sustainable shipping future."

    Pressekontakt:

    David Myhre, +41 31 330 15 50, mailto:david.myhre@bluesqrd.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171808/5605554
    OTS: blue squared AG



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  65   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Markus Buesig joins blue² capital as Managing Director (FOTO) The blue² group is excited to introduce our newest addition: blue² capital in Hamburg. Moreover, we're pleased to announce Markus Buesig as its Managing Director. Markus will lead our maritime investment funds and help grow our maritime …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Weniger als jedes 5. deutsche Unternehmen hat eine Biodiversitätsstrategie (FOTO)
    116 Leser
    Exporo öffnet seine Plattform für digitale Immobilien-Investmentangebote Dritter und ...
    108 Leser
    Fitch-Finanzstärkerating: LV 1871 überzeugt erneut mit A+ und stabilem Ausblick (FOTO)
    108 Leser
    Gehard Schick (FINANZWENDE e.V): Warum hat die Staatsanwaltschaft Hamburg nicht gegen die Warburg Bank ermittelt?
    108 Leser
    15 Millionen Euro: L'Oréal stellt Climate Emergency Fund vor (FOTO)
    108 Leser
    Vermeintliche Arbeitgebervorteile: Experte verrät, was Apotheken wirklich bieten sollten (FOTO)
    104 Leser
    Baugenehmigungen für Wohnungen im Juli 2023: -31,5 % gegenüber Vorjahresmonat
    104 Leser
    Erzeugerpreise für Dienstleistungen im 2. Quartal 2023: -2,8 % zum Vorjahresquartal / Weiter fallende Preise in der See- und Luftfracht führen zu ...
    104 Leser
    SolarCheck 2023: Leipzig ist neue Solarhauptstadt (FOTO)
    104 Leser
    Die Ombudsfrau der Inkassowirtschaft im Interview - Sonja Steffen: "Faire Kommunikation ist wichtig"
    104 Leser
    #echtnettohier / Fast 110 junge Menschen starten ihre Ausbildung bei Netto (FOTO)
    564 Leser
    Industrie-Studie: Silodenken und schlecht aufbereitete Daten verhindern neue Geschäftsmodelle
    476 Leser
    Strategieberatung Kearney startet mit fünf neuen Partnerinnen und Partnern ins zweite Halbjahr ...
    468 Leser
    Soziale Kompetenzen stärken - Softskills verbessern
    396 Leser
    Wie Unternehmen von Social Media profitieren können (FOTO)
    388 Leser
    LG München I: Telefonica darf Positivdaten von Kunden nicht an Schufa weitergeben / Verbraucherschützer ...
    364 Leser
    VW-Designchef: Unsere Autos müssen wieder sympathischer aussehen
    352 Leser
    Alexander Leißl wird neuer Prüfungsvorstand beim Genossenschaftsverband Bayern / ...
    316 Leser
    KnowBe4 eröffnet neues Büro in Utrecht
    296 Leser
    LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES REICHT GEÄNDERTES SCHEDULE 13E-3 SOWIE NACHTRAG ZUM ...
    288 Leser
    Neue Partnerschaft zwischen ELK und KAMPA
    1064 Leser
    Newton Cinema kündigt seinen nächsten Film "PARADISE" an
    880 Leser
    Hello Chef Gründer Max Kangni sammelt nach anfänglichen Schwierigkeiten Millionen von ...
    864 Leser
    PwC-Studie: Berichterstattung gemäß EU-Taxonomie noch wenig aussagekräftig
    840 Leser
    MediCare Personalmanagement geht neue Wege
    780 Leser
    WAZ: Thyssenkrupp: Ein Weiter so "können wir uns nicht leisten" - Aufsichtsratssitzung zu ...
    756 Leser
    Wechsel im Vorstand: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe stellen sich für die zukünftige Weiterentwicklung auf ...
    720 Leser
    Start ins Berufsleben: Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund begrüßt 470 neue Auszubildende
    656 Leser
    Signia Introduces Hearing Aids That Tackle the Most Difficult Challenge for People With Hearing Loss: Group Conversations in Noise
    604 Leser
    Westlands Advisory's "Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2023-2030" prämiert TXOne ...
    604 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7967 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    6191 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5307 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    5132 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5080 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4789 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4430 Leser