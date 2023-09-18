Markus Buesig joins blue² capital as Managing Director (FOTO)
Hamburg / Bern (ots) - The blue² group is excited to introduce our newest
addition: blue² capital in Hamburg. Moreover, we're pleased to announce Markus
Buesig as its Managing Director.
Markus will lead our maritime investment funds and help grow our maritime
investment activities. With over 20 years of experience, he served as President
of Lloyd's Register EMEA and had senior roles at MPC and E.R. Schiffahrt. His
skills cover marine operations, asset management, commercial strategy and large
investment projects.
Working closely with Philipp Ahrenkiel, Markus will manage blue² Capitals
shipping strategy, business development and investor relations.
He will support our decarbonization efforts by collaborating with the team at
Swiss Climate, our state-of-the-art and fully integrated sustainability
management platform. He will fulfil these responsibilities from our offices in
Bern, Switzerland, and Hamburg, Germany.
Philipp comments "Markus joining us is fantastic. The shipping industry is
evolving, and Markus' expertise & network complement our vision. We're
enthusiastic about what lies ahead."
Markus adds: "Working with Philipp and the team during these transformative
times is exciting. I'm eager to contribute to the blue² group, provide value for
our investors and push for a more sustainable shipping future."
Pressekontakt:
David Myhre, +41 31 330 15 50, mailto:david.myhre@bluesqrd.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171808/5605554
OTS: blue squared AG
